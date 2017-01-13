eBay To Combat Counterfeiters With Professional Authenticators That Inspect High-End Goods 22
To many, eBay serves as a convenient conduit for shifting unwanted goods and buying items at a fraction of their MSRP. But the online shopping emporium has long been a popular platform for fake products, with luxury goods such as fashion accessories and jewelry high on eBay counterfeiters' agenda. eBay is attempting to fix that. From a report: To counter this, eBay has revealed plans to introduce a new authentication program later this year, with a broad focus on "high-end" goods and launching initially as a trial with fashion items such as handbags. Dubbed eBay Authenticate, the new service will be powered by a "network of professional authenticators," and is ultimately designed to encourage buyers to part with cash on expensive items, safe in the knowledge that the merchandise is legitimate.
Should have started with old videogames. (Score:2)
If you look up pretty much any old videogame from a cartridge-based system on eBay, you're more likely than not to find at least one seller selling reproduction cartridges at full price, with no warning that they are reproductions. Often, there's no easy way to tell the difference short of opening up the cartridge and comparing it to a known real one. This is especially bad for games that go for a high price, such as Conker's Bad Fur Day on the N64 or Earthbound on the SNES.
It's a problem for collectors who are paying anywhere from $100 to $700 for certain cartridges, and expecting to get original hardware and not a Chinese-made reproduction.
Reproductions usually go for a fraction of the price of the real thing - you can get a repro of Hagane (SNES) for $20 US when the real ones go for $700. The problem is when repro sellers start charging $700 for a Hagane repro and someone buys it thinking it's the real thing.
The jewelry analogy would be like buying a diamond ring for $3000
They work for me. I don't work for them.
You quoted the whole damn thing, and now it's open to question which side you're actually playing for.
This one is ripe for moderation into the sin bin. For included content alone.
For sale on ebay - Shroud of Turin (Score:2)
I double-dare you to Authenticate it.
Expert Examiners (Score:2)
I understand the best counterfeits are often so good they pass 'expert' monitors. Does that mean if you're sufficiently good at it, your stuff is now ok?
Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (Score:2)
QED
it's the real thing (Score:2)
Once the very last person in the world who can still tell an original from the very best of the fakes suddenly kicks the bucket (the real thing), then what?
When a tree falls in the forest, does anyone here it?
s/here/hear
Caffeine apparently lost in flight somewhere over the Pacific.
No, because unless there is an ear drum to interpret the pressure wave it is not a sound.
Does this mean I can now sue eBay for allowing fake goods to be sold ? Once they start vetting some doesn't that imply a liability or responsibility to verify them all ?
Dubbed eBay Authenticate, the new service will be powered by a "network of professional authenticators," and is ultimately designed to encourage buyers to part with cash on expensive items, safe in the knowledge that the merchandise is legitimate.
I'm wondering if these "professional authenticators" will be independent of the companies that made the products and have the ability to overrule them. As it stands if you want to sell a Louis Vuitton purse on eBay, LVMH (the company that owns the brand) can have the auction pulled just by claiming to eBay that it is fake regardless of the truth of that claim. I used to make my living selling stuff on eBay. I've had auctions pulled for luxury goods which I know for a fact were 100% authentic and had the
