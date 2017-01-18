Low-Cost Android One Phones Coming To The US, Says Report (theverge.com) 11
The Android One platform is a program designed by Google to provide budget-friendly Android smartphones to developing markets. The phones are attractive because they contain no bloatware, competing services, and a lack of software and security updates -- the stuff that most low-end smartphones contain. According to a report from The Information, the program is about to make its way to the U.S. market. The Verge reports: Android One phones have historically been produced by companies you probably haven't heard of, like Micromax, Cherry, and QMobile. Originally Google had a direct hand in detailing what components would go into the phone, but apparently became more flexible over time and eventually expanded the program beyond India to parts of Africa, Spain, and Portugal. Android One may not have been the rousing worldwide success Google was hoping for, but it's still an important initiative for the company. Especially at the low end, there's a lot of incentive for manufacturers to pile on extra software in a bid to make those devices more profitable -- but that could cut against Google's efforts to make its own services more pervasive and popular. If Google really does put some real effort behind Android One, it could make its plans for Android a little clearer. Google itself has taken a stand that it wants to make its own hardware at the high-end of the smartphone market with the Pixel, and if The Information's report is accurate, it wants to ensure that its services are not cut out from the low end.
If the phone isn't getting even security updates as they come out the OS version it runs, it's not a deal. Google needs to do two things to make it a real deal at any price:
1. Force the carriers to let you update it as they release patches.
2. Actually support the OS.
Having to replace a phone to get security updates is not a deal. It's just an environmentally-unsound model for moving cheap hardware.
No bloatware or Google trying to make its services more pervasive.
Hey, Google? 99% of the bloatware that litters our Android phones IS your services!