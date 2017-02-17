Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Businesses The Almighty Buck

No CEO: The Swedish Company Where Nobody Is In Charge

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-different-approach dept.
Katie Hope, reporting for BBC: Three years ago, Swedish software consultancy Crisp decided that the answer was no. The firm, which has about 40 staff, had already trialled various organisational structures, including the more common practice of having a single leader running the company. Crisp then tried changing its chief executive annually, based on a staff vote, but eventually decided collectively that no boss was needed. Yassal Sundman, a developer at the firm, explains: "We said, 'what if we had nobody as our next CEO -- what would that look like?' And then we went through an exercise and listed down the things that the CEO does." The staff decided that many of the chief executive's responsibilities overlapped with those of the board, while other roles could be shared among other employees. "When we looked at it we had nothing left in the CEO column, and we said, 'all right, why don't we try it out?'" says Ms Sundman.

No CEO: The Swedish Company Where Nobody Is In Charge

  • No upper management. And no board. Now that is a scary thought. How would companies run without people in charge? We need someone there don't we? /s I have yet to meet someone in upper management who knows more than his underlings. The reality is that most of the companies would actually run better and make more money if not for idiots in charge. Any time the boss isn't around the company things work smoother and clients are more satisfied. We even joke about it. But these are sad depressing jokes knowing
  • Small communal companies; where everyone is in agreement on the company's focus and direction can run without senior management keeping a hand on the tiller. Once the company size grows beyond 50-60, it will either factionalize based on the differing visions for the company, implode, or strictly stay below the size where factions occur, it will grow and senior leadership/management will be needed.

    • Most of the time the herd will wander around and graze peacefully, get fat, and have lots of offspring. Then comes the storm and the herd runs off a cliff wiping most of them out.

      Interesting concept in a way, but leadership is not just checking boxes. Leadership is being able to react to situations and provide guidance to people to keep them no track.

      The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.
      Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • Won't work everywhere, or really anywhere else (Score:3)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @10:26AM (#53886223) Journal

    The article omits a critical point: that Swedish (Nordic) culture has an almost unique approach to authority that is particularly collaborative and consensual.

    This model is not exportable to other contexts without a wholesale change of the destination culture as well...a bit more of an undertaking.

    Cf the work by Geert Hofstede

  • I told you. We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune. We take it in turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week.

  • They looked at their C-level executives and said: hey, they don't do anything anyway, why bother.

    It's a sentiment many of us have had for a long time.

  • Bye Sweden! (Score:3)

    by TheDarkMaster ( 1292526 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @10:27AM (#53886235)
    US CEOs will nuke Sweden to stop this dangerous idea from spreading around the world!

  • I'd like to see this tried at scale. 40 people barely scrapes my division.

    That said, collective intelligence [wikipedia.org] has been used by companies and the intelligence community. I'd be interested if a few thousand employees collective thoughts on a direction of a company would work better than the boneheaded moves by a few C-level execs.

  • Sounds like the White House these days.
  • Since January, the USA is an entire country where no one is in charge.

