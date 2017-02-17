Accenture To Create 15,000 Jobs In US (reuters.com) 75
Accenture said on Friday it would create 15,000 "highly skilled" new jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump. From a report on Reuters: The company, which is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, said the new jobs would increase the company's U.S. workforce by 30 percent to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020. Accenture has more than 394,000 employees, of which about 140,000 are in India. IT services companies have come under the spotlight after Trump said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs for U.S. workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of jobs abroad. Major IT service companies, particularly those based in India, fly engineers to the United States using H-1B visas to service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the visa program to replace U.S. jobs.
That much demand for being lied to? (Score:4, Informative)
Accenture? Companies still hire them? Seriously?
If you hire companies to 'tell you what you want to hear', you have nobody to blame but yourself.
I'm not sure what skills they are talking about, but they are certainly in the 'soft skills' catagory (AKA bullshiting).
The purpose of "consulting" isn't to "consult" but to give C-level executives cover should their big ideas/plans fail and trigger a raft of shareholder lawsuits. Consultants keep the CEO off the witness stand. As with most things in business it's all about covering your own personal rear end.
I am a consultant. Most of the times, in the preparation to the audit you already know that all they really want is a CYA paper. They don't want to know about their security situation, they don't want to know how to remedy whatever security issues they may have, what they want is a document they can wave at whoever when the shit hits the fan to show that they had a security audit.
And believe it or not, that is actually already enough. Yes. You needn't be secure. All you have to do for your get-out-of-j
Re: (Score:3)
If you hire companies to 'tell you what you want to hear', you have nobody to blame but yourself.
I don't think you quite get it. This is invaluable optimization method of CEO compensation package maximization. Think of all the efficiencies gained in CEO's self-serving process. Countless hours saved, and at the going CEO hourly rate IRR is more than justifies this service.
Sounds like you caught about 10% of their shananigans.
I work for a gov't department that hired them [...] training them on our dime.
That's interesting. I'm a contractor in government IT. I get training all the time... security training... application training... dealing with Congress training. More training than I ever got at a Fortune 500 company.
Re: (Score:3)
The big consultancies are infamous for bait and switch tactics.
EDS actually had a very few competent people (hard to believe, I know). You would meet them during contract negotiations. Once the deal was inked you would never see anybody who knew anything again.
It's not on the job training that people complain about, it's being promised industry experts and being delivered recent college graduates (C students) or non-english speaking H1Bs. Who proceeded to try and learn their jobs on your dime. Worse, t
The Microsoft Mayor of Munich hired Accenture to "prove" that the Great Linux Experiment was a failure and to offer Microsoft "solutions".
The 'skilled person' involved was the negotiator that determined that the 'fromage grande' wanted a reason to go back to MS.
After that it was just a matter of producing TCO numbers to justify the conclusion already in the mayor's head. Easy peasy.
I don't understand why people don't start laughing when Accenture's name is mentioned.
Your saying Accenture failed to deliver on its promises, but put the blame on the client's management, so you like their results.
They clearly told management what it wanted to hear _up front_, then made excuses for not delivering. The fact their excuse wheel ended on 'client management' is just luck for you, could have just as easily landed on 'client staff'.
Globalization vs. Protectionism (Score:5, Interesting)
Now we are trying protectionism. Consumer good are still relatively cheap but the jobs are gradually coming back. Salaries ticked up for the first time since 90s.
So could someone explain to me why we hate protectionism?
Re:Globalization vs. Protectionism (Score:5, Insightful)
At that level they are past being money grubbers. They are power grubbers.
Look at Sanders for example. Drunk on power, but completely incompetent around money.
Don't Worry (Score:3)
If you care about what's going on beyond your borders, why would you support so-called "free trade"?
Agreements like GATT, NAFTA and the WTO treaty simply give corporations a way to avoid all of the health, safety, labor and environmental protections that apply in the USA while maintaining their access to USA markets.
When you're importing those cheap foreign-made goods, you're exporting pollution and sweat shops. Some "protectionism" (a disparaging globalist term for a sensible policy) to prevent corporatio
Especially when our largest trading partners employ the strongest types of protectionism.
For example, besides the draconian and taciturn restrictions on foreign goods sold there in the PRC you cannot start up a branch or company, you must take on a Chinese partner and if the venture is large enough you must havea CPC member on your board.
In India the only any a foreign national can work legally is if they are transferred within a branch of an existing corporation.
Both India and the PRC are full of pirates w
On the other hand, a lot more poor countries in the world, which would happen with de-globalization, means increased immigration, legal and illegal, to rich countries. You can pay now or pay later, but either way you will pay.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, if we started guarding and enforcing borders like they did in the past...you can keep them out for the most part. I'm talking only about the illegal immigrants.
Legal immigrants are welcome, but the process must be followed and any country should be able to regulate amounts and types of immigration (skill level, etc).
Note that no legislative changes have been made yet. Trump has talked about protectionism, but nothing is enacted yet. So, if "the jobs are gradually coming back" it isn't because of protectionism because we haven't enacted any yet. Same for cheap goods and salaries ticking up. If the economy is genuinely improving--and most economists say it is doing so albeit slowly--it isn't because of anything Trump has done because he hasn't done anything yet (and most of the stuff has to be done by congress). If
Uh, 5% unemployment at historically-high labor force participation rates? We're not at peak, but we're above the 59% historical labor force maximum participation rate. Even adjusting for a peak participation rate and counting the number of employed against that, unemployment rates wouldn't break 6%.
Consumer goods have had all of 2 months to deal with all of nothing. Consumer goods are still made where they've been made for the past decade and a half.
Wages can't stagnate. It's mathematically-impossi
Wages can fail to keep pace with price rises. Price rises are not the same thing as inflation.
Citation Required (Score:3)
Citation Required. Even if it were true, it defies all economic sense that 4 weeks of protectionist policy changes (most of which haven't even been implemented yet) were the cause of a salary rise. Unless you're talking about CEOs giving themselves a raise in preparation for the plundering that's about to commence.
It defies nothing, certainly drives behavior (Score:2, Informative)
Even if it were true, it defies all economic sense that 4 weeks of protectionist policy changes (most of which haven't even been implemented yet) were the cause of a salary rise.
You don't really understand how businesses work, do you?
After Trump was elected and laid out plans, businesses can reasonably know that the corporate tax rate will go down - not the precise amount, but at least a 10% drop - that is a lot of money for even small businesses.
They know that is true across to board in America. So that
We were told that globalization is the future, it will increase our prosperity and so on. After decades of this most consumer goods are very cheap and very poorly made. All salaries stagnated. At the same time a whole bunch of folks are out of jobs and can't afford to buy food.
Now we are trying protectionism. Consumer good are still relatively cheap but the jobs are gradually coming back. Salaries ticked up for the first time since 90s.
So could someone explain to me why we hate protectionism?
Citations needed. And if you're not going to, then I get to provide my own non-sourced counterpoints:
What cheaply made consumer goods are you referring to? Cars are far more advanced in quality. Foods are highly processed, but we are starting to see easier access to less processed foods for those who want them now that there is a market for them. Electronics are generally inexpensive for well made products. You can buy super-cheap ones if they fit your needs, but you really do get what you pay for. Ma
Protectionism is a race to see who can build the highest wall.
Globalism is the race to the bottom.
Choose your preferred evil.
The promise of 'globalism' is new markets.
The real mystery is who believes their is actually such a thing. China and India are fully protectionist and we're giving out tax incentives to move production to China and India.
There comes a point where the other sides protectionism has to be ended. That time is today. Don't expect China and India to like it.
B. Why protectionism doesn't work would require you to pick up a history book or two.
C. Globalism has largely brought an increase in the standard of living to millions and millions of people. You're talking about "stagnating salaries" only among the working class in the US. Across the world, standards of living generally increase with g
The original premise was that nations don't ever attack 'trading partners'.
But it's not so simple, China has mismanaged its economy in a huge way, in part because we let them. When their bubble pops, they will blame 'the west', directing their people's anger outwards.
We were told that globalization is the future, it will increase our prosperity and so on.
It has, the world is a more affluent place than it was 50 years ago.
After decades of this most consumer goods are very cheap and very poorly made.
You can always buy the well made expensive version of almost anything. Most people are willing to buy poorer quality for less, it's an economic decision for the individual.
All salaries stagnated.
Salaries diverged, they certainly didn't stagnate.
At the same time a whole bunch of folks are out of jobs and can't afford to buy food.
This is what welfare, or a 'universal income' is supposed to circumvent. It's the expression of a society that protects all its members.
Now we are trying protectionism. Consumer good are still relatively cheap but the jobs are gradually coming back. Salaries ticked up for the first time since 90s.
The price of consumer goods is determined by the cost of construction plus margin.
We were told that globalization is the future, it will increase our prosperity and so on. After decades of this most consumer goods are very cheap and very poorly made. All salaries stagnated. At the same time a whole bunch of folks are out of jobs and can't afford to buy food. Now we are trying protectionism. Consumer good are still relatively cheap but the jobs are gradually coming back. Salaries ticked up for the first time since 90s. So could someone explain to me why we hate protectionism?
If you're enjoying your version of reality, great!
If in your reality, protectionism is driving your salary up and reducing the price of goods, enjoy it.
High salaries and cheap goods, man. Great reality. Whatever it takes.
All salaries stagnated.
False. The standard of living in the developing world has vastly improved and billions of people have been lifted out of poverty. This in turn has benefited rich world countries by making our goods more affordable. It has also reduced migration to some rich world countries. Case in point is the USA in which net migration from Mexico is in negative numbers.
At the same time a whole bunch of folks are out of jobs and can't afford to buy food. ?
Where? In the US unemployment is only at about 2 and a half percent.
So could someone explain to me why we hate protectionism?
Because the last time it was tried on a large scale in western countries it set up th
Put the blame where it belongs. (Score:3)
Get rid of work visas outright. If a company can't find talent here in the US, they should feel free to sponsor a foreign national for citizenship - and take away the ability to summarily deport the foreign worker when they're through with them. Instead of a revolving door of H1B visa holders, we'll end up with more US citizens - workers who will be incentivized to demand the same pay and working conditions as their peers in the workplace.
I know of a certain international business machine firm that uses (abuses) huge numbers of H1B visa holders precisely because they can get away with it. It's great for their bottom line; they get employees that are willing to accept vastly substandard wages and work unpaid overtime in sweatshop-style conditions because they know that should they even think of standing up to it they'll be shipped back to wherever they came from. Now, if these guys were on the path to citizenship, I'm sure the manufacturer in question could still discharge them (after all, they're only contractors, not employees) - but they'll have a harder time making the case that there's no local talent to be had, because there will be all of these qualified personnel right here working towards citizenship.
Oh, the firm I'm not-so-subtly talking about? They don't pay US citizens very well, either. What should have been at least a $70,000/year salary gig for me ended up being a $24.04/hour job - contractors will be paid better, but they will end up providing unpaid overtime to make up for it (I know; I went down that path with them as well). In the end, I'm not saying we should prevent immigrants from finding work here in the US. I'm saying we should prevent visitors from allowing large enterprises to degrade compensation and work conditions for employees in the US.
If an company can do what they need to cheaper by hiring someone from overseas - especially a disposable someone who they can use and dispose of - they're going to do exactly that. US law has forbidden indentured servitude for a long time, but the H1B visa represents a legal version of exactly that. Here, try this:
Get rid of work visas outright. If a company can't find talent here in the US, they should feel free to sponsor a foreign national for citizenship - and take away the ability to summarily deport the foreign worker when they're through with them. Instead of a revolving door of H1B visa holders, we'll end up with more US citizens - workers who will be incentivized to demand the same pay and working conditions as their peers in the workplace.
I know of a certain international business machine firm that uses (abuses) huge numbers of H1B visa holders precisely because they can get away with it. It's great for their bottom line; they get employees that are willing to accept vastly substandard wages and work unpaid overtime in sweatshop-style conditions because they know that should they even think of standing up to it they'll be shipped back to wherever they came from. Now, if these guys were on the path to citizenship, I'm sure the manufacturer in question could still discharge them (after all, they're only contractors, not employees) - but they'll have a harder time making the case that there's no local talent to be had, because there will be all of these qualified personnel right here working towards citizenship.
Oh, the firm I'm not-so-subtly talking about? They don't pay US citizens very well, either. What should have been at least a $70,000/year salary gig for me ended up being a $24.04/hour job - contractors will be paid better, but they will end up providing unpaid overtime to make up for it (I know; I went down that path with them as well). In the end, I'm not saying we should prevent immigrants from finding work here in the US. I'm saying we should prevent visitors from allowing large enterprises to degrade compensation and work conditions for employees in the US.
You're still tying citizenship sponsorship to employment. That's still the problem.
Currently, what happens is that the path to citizenship is still 1-2 years at the fastest and during that time you're tied to the sponsoring company. There is still time to exploit.
Make the process at most 1-2 months and the work only starts after the sponsorship process ends.
US gets high skill workers for jobs that are not found locally. The worker can ditch the company the first week if the work conditions are terribl
Had to be said (Score:3)
Didn't see a post on it yet, but yet another Trump job creation victory! Seems like we'll be hearing a lot more like this in the coming four years.
I wonder what Trumps re-election prospects will be given a dramatic rise in jobs and economic growth is pretty much assured at this point, due to the administration before holding the economy down for so long... the geologic concept of elastic rebound applies here I think.
Ban H1Bs from ever consulting (Score:4, Insightful)
Any company that does consulting should be automatically ineligible for H1B as their business model is to provide labor directly on a speculative basis. H1B is meant to fill existing jobs that no one in the country can/will fill, and this does not meet the description of any job in a consulting business model.
Any company that does consulting should be automatically ineligible for H1B as their business model is to provide labor directly on a speculative basis. H1B is meant to fill existing jobs that no one in the country can/will fill, and this does not meet the description of any job in a consulting business model.
Except sponsoring H1Bs have become so complicated that there are multi-billion corporations whose business model is farming H1B visas.
There are a lot of big corporations that don't hire H1Bs because of the complications, but will hire consultants without much thought. They have created a huge market for consulting companies.
Don't Enrich These Guys (Score:2)
Accenture makes it money off outsourcing. There's a lot of companies out there that do outsourcing and consulting business. No matter who the consulting company is the market rate is the market rate for a position. Let's say the market rate for an IT position is $100/hour. If I work for a big company like Accenture I'll see maybe $50/hour for that work. If I work for a smaller local company with less layers of management I'll see $80-90/hour.
And nobody should want them (Score:2)
If you're a competent developer, you should avoid companies like this. Bad hours, lots of travel, and substandard pay. Of course, they don't plan on staffing it with competent developers.