How To Close the Gender Pay Gap By 2044 (fastcompany.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares an article on FastCompany: The wage gap in developing countries could be reduced by 35% by 2030 and eliminated by 2044, according to a new report from consultancy Accenture. But in order achieve pay parity, women need to be more involved in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, the report notes. But, workplaces will have to change too. One of the biggest barriers to women attaining equal pay is that many women don't work full-time. They take part-time jobs in order to balance responsibilities at home or within a family -- work that is generally unpaid. If workplaces provide more flexible schedules, allowing women to work 40 hours outside of a typical 9-5 schema, more women would be able to work full-time.
Frist pocporn psot (Score:1)
Time to get the popcorn, methinks.
Re: (Score:2)
Please make it stop . . . .
bah (Score:3)
Sorry, the business world runs 9-5 (Score:2)
non-issue then (Score:2)
if the main reason is women not working full time 40 hours but that's what employers want, the discussion is over and nothing need be done. Cue the twitter SJW and their neckbeard manlette supporters, I've written something offensive.
Just get rid of gender bathrooms (Score:1)
Then anyone can use a urinal and the world will live in harmony.
Or... (Score:2)
How about we start by getting countries to stop forcing women to get "circumcised", forcing them to cover their faces, denied the right to an education, and while we are at it, destroy the caste systems of countries. Seriously.
Women are still brutalized in a lot of places and lack the most basic of rights, and we first worlders focus on paychecks.
There is nothing to close. (Score:2)
The gender pay gap is a myth. If it really existed, nobody would hire men. Men work longer, and in much more dangerous jobs, and therefore make more money.
Flex time is not a solution (Score:2)
If a woman can't work the standard 9-5 because of duties at home (raising kids is a more than fulltime job!) flextime just means she'll have two jobs: one paid and one unpaid. She'll be working +80 hours per week and so we'll still see a pay gap. If you want pay parity the only solution is to not have kids!