Happiness is on the Wane in the US, UN Global Report Finds (theguardian.com) 114
From a report on The Guardian, shared by five anonymous readers: Happiness in the US is declining and is expected to continue on a downward path, with Donald Trump's policies forecast to deepen the country's social crisis. The US has slipped to 15th place in the World Happiness Report 2017, produced by the United Nations. The world's economic superpower is well behind top-ranked Norway, although it remains above Germany in 17th place, the UK in 19th, and France in 32nd. Norway knocked Denmark off the top spot as the world's happiest country, with Iceland and Switzerland rounding out the top four. The report's authors stress, however, that the top four are so close that changes are not statistically significant. The next tier of countries are regular leaders in international happiness surveys: Finland is in fifth place, followed by the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden. The world's "unhappiest" countries are all in the Middle East and Africa: war-stricken Yemen and Syria feature in the bottom 10, with Tanzania, Burundi and Central African Republic making up the final three.
with Donald Trump's policies forecast to deepen the country's social crisis.
Gosh I'll be so sad when all the illegal Mexican rapists are deported!
<sarcasm>Gosh I'll be so sad when all the illegal Mexican rapists are deported!</sarcasm>
"I'll be so sad when they cut funding for useless nuclear fusion research, LOL, we don't need another chernobyl. We should spend the money on copyright protection instead, crack down on linux ripping off windows!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwvlbJ0h35A [youtube.com]
If you need a federal government to make you happy, I think your problem is far deeper than just who was elected President.
A federal government can't make you happy, but they're certainly able to make you unhappy.
There's NO evidence they commit more crimes than the average population, and even less by some estimates. Most come here to work; they can commit crimes in their home country better because they know the language, if crime were their goal.
The crime angle on that is a Fake Problem. Bad Trump.
There's NO evidence they commit more crimes than the average population
Average white population?
TLDR: UN says more whites = happiness? (Score:2, Insightful)
So...the UN is telling us that the way to increase happiness in your country is to make it whiter and less diverse, then? Was the lead author a guy named Adolf, perhaps?
Re:TLDR: UN says more whites = happiness? (Score:5, Interesting)
It is well known homogeneous cultures, with as little income disparity as possible, report highest levels of contentedness.
The "most diversity makes things best" line of reasoning is never based in reality. Of course - the people screaming at the rest of the country for more diversity - Seattle and Portland - are some of the least diverse cities in the nation.
Then again, if you get too homogeneous, you end up with hereditary diseases (i.e. asheknazi jews like me), or their intellectual parallels (i.e. every little crappy town out there, and to some extent the reason that the Seattle and Portland people are so disconnected from reality).
Parent needs to be modded excessively intuitive and intelligent (been so long since I've had mod points I can't remember the categories).
Every problem Portland, OR has is directly related to forced attempts at diversity. Right up and including being a sanctuary city
Re: (Score:3)
Or, maybe they just found a nice balance between capitalism and socialism, unlike the rest of the world.
Here in the USA, we are taught to "work hard and play hard", which is a recipe for getting worn out both physically and mentally. We have to keep up with the Jones' both at work and at home.
The "work hard and play hard" mantra could be said to be from the "protestant work ethic", or could be from plutocrat propaganda, be
Canada has French and English speaking groups, and they get along fairly well. I'm not sure if that's a diverse enough "test", however. What are some mixed-ethnic countries that seem to be getting along fairly well?
Yes. It couldn't you be confusing cause and effect or correlation is not causation. Seriously, the way to increase happiness is to decrease great economic disparity and to maintain significant cultural uniformity. Oh, and you have to have enough actual resources per capita that you're not constantly struggling with maintaining your civilization--*cough*Japan*cough*.
Put in that context,
Say what you want, but those "horrible" white guys got the US to where it is in terms of wealth and power in the world....and well, ever since we've been putting them down and trying to diverse EVERYTHING...well, the US is declining in power, wealth and happiness in general.
You don't have to be Einstein to put things together.
So...the UN is telling us that the way to increase happiness in your country is to make it whiter and less diverse, then? Was the lead author a guy named Adolf, perhaps?
Actually, ethnic diversity has increased considerably in Norway in recent years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Something stinks (Score:4, Insightful)
Happiness in the US is declining and is expected to continue on a downward path, with Donald Trump's policies forecast to deepen the country's social crisis
This line should tell you everything you need to know about the related article.
Look, I get it. Your candidate didn't win and it's upsetting to you. However, throwing little hissy fits every chance you get only serves to reinforce WHY folks had the temerity to vote for trump; the behavior of Hillary supporters ( and, let's face it, Hillary herself ) soured her support outside of her base.
Obviously a lot of people are pretty happy that Trump was elected, and are encouraged by his positions and actions. So the nonsense that happiness is expected to trend downwards is...exaggeration at least.
Note: I'm not a Trump or Hillary supporter. Can't stand any politician, although I will say Trump has been more amusing than I could ever envision Hillary being. The literal crying from Hillary's camp on election night was particularly hilarious.
Re:Something stinks (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh and by the way I'd like to point out that Angela Merkel was called 'Leader of the Free World' by the press last week; that's about the worst black-eye the U.S. could possibly get so far as I'm concerned; the destruction of the credibility of the U.S. is now more or less complete. We're right down there, now, in the muck with so many African and South American countries, that seem to have a regime change every other week. It'll likely take many decades for us to fix our reputation, if it's even possible to do anymore.
Re:Something stinks (Score:5, Funny)
. We're right down there, now, in the muck with so many African and South American countries, that seem to have a regime change every other week.
Were that true, then Trump would have been disposed by now. So saying crap like this undermines your point.
Regardless, I can take this as the joke it is because in the 20+ years I've been voting I have never had a candidate worth voting for. They've all been horrible. Yet every damn election cycle we pretend they're some holy figure come to save us, only to say the same thing about the next guy, all without breaking a smile. You can either rage against the idiocy of the voting public, maybe cry a little bit, or you can enjoy the show for what it is. Me, I tried the first couple options for a while, but found it's far more enjoyable to be "in" on the joke.
Here's the thing though; the world isn't ending, and it's never bad as it appears. We'll survive Trump, and the moron after him, and the moron after that. Maybe we'll be a bit wiser for it too.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh and by the way I'd like to point out that Angela Merkel was called 'Leader of the Free World' by the press last week; that's about the worst black-eye the U.S. could possibly get so far as I'm concerned; the destruction of the credibility of the U.S. is now more or less complete.
Was 9/11 so long ago that you don't remember it well enough to compare it to some rag ( likely with their own bias ) saying someone else is the leader of the free world?
I'm going to go ahead and point out that that seems to be mo
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Get over yourself.
The only reason anyone ever called America the leader of the free world was ironically to point out how over inflated the american ego is.
The fact that you took this seriously just goes to show how delusional you really are.
Any credibility the US had was destroyed by bush and nobel peace prize bomber Barack Sadam Hussein Osama bin Laden Obama.
What exactly? (Score:3)
"It's not Amateur Night on Planet Earth anymore, things have gotten terribly, horribly real,"
Poor people are living longer, earning more, eating more, all over the world. There are fewer large wars.Sure there's a few existential problems around, but you are living in a very successful century so far as homo sapiens is concerned.
That's often the case just before a huge (and I mean yuuuuge, folks) one breaks out.
We've been in WWIII since 1998, and you claim there's fewer large wars?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not laughing. Neither are a lot of people who voted for the sonofabitch, either, and neither are a whole bunch of the GOP.
You're projecting. Trump is doing an amazing job of keeping his campaign promises, and his supporters are very happy about it. They did a straw poll at CPAC and something like 90% of conservatives agreed with what Trump was doing.
Yes, the neocon assholes on TV like Bill Kristol and John McCain are mad. But these are the same people the Trump voters rebelled against because they see them as traitors.
Oh and by the way I'd like to point out that Angela Merkel was called 'Leader of the Free World' by the press last week;
Who the hell cares? Fuck the press.
All that tells you is what the people polled think, not what the rest of the nation thinks.
Yes, and the people polled were the politically active conservatives. Your claim was that people who voted for Trump are now regretting their decision. No they're not. They're very happy with what Trump is doing.
They wanted illegal Mexican rapists deported. Illegal Mexican rapists are being deported. They're very happy.
They wanted TPP killed. TPP is killed. They're very happy.
They wanted conservative Supreme Court justices. Gorsuch got something like a 94% approval rate at CPAC. They're very happy.
They want
If you need a federal government to make you happy, your problem may be something entirely different and far deeper [youtube.com]
So the nonsense that happiness is expected to trend downwards is...exaggeration at least.
Is it?
Hint: Are Trump's policies going to bring the USA closer to countries making the top of this report? It seems pretty obvious he is going in the opposite direction.
Re: (Score:3)
I didn't see in TFA any mention of *who* and how has forecast that Donald Trump's policies will deepen the country's social crisis. But I've noticed the sources The Guardian quoted in the past were those who forecast Hillary's victory and people like the Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman whose forecast was "if Trump wins the market will crash and will *never* recover".
Culture War Rages [Re:Something stinks] (Score:2)
Rather than argue about which side is the most evil/bad/mean/incompetent, let's agree the culture war in the USA is intensifying, which is a big source of tension in the USA for both sides. Remember, Texas talked of secession after Obama's election win.
Progressives want bigger gov't-backed safety nets and education opportunities, and conserva
Exactly. Trends like that don't happen overnight nor are they accurately measured that way, so none of this is currently indicative of "Trump's America".
What grinds down people's spirits? -increased violent crime, rioting, racial strife, an increased welfare state, a stagnate economy, etc.. most or all of which worsened over the past several years.
Besides, this is from The Guardian. Might as well be posting something from Breitbart, if you wanted the opposite opinion. Not biased at all, nope... Now,
Happier times (Score:1)
And it is very interesting that America was happier before mass immigration of asians and brown people.
Meh... (Score:3, Interesting)
Translation: you're a fence sitter who doesn't care much as long as it doesn't impact you.
Nope. I voted in every election since 1988 when I came of age.
Irrelevant self-aggrandizement. You must be a narcissist. This explains so much.
According to Mayo Clinic: "Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism."
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/basics/definition/CON-20025568 [mayoclinic.org]
Uh, no. You're confusing me with Trump.
Ironically if T doesn't grow some maturity soon, he may end up damaging the GOP more than the Dems in the end.
Ironically if T doesn't grow some maturity soon, he may end up damaging the GOP more than the Dems in the end.
The Republican Party is already doomed to become a white nationalist, southern regional political party. Trump is just accelerating the process with his electoral win.
NO WAY! (Score:2, Insightful)
A culturally homogenized society is happier than a very diverse one where conflicts is bound to happen! NO WAY!
In other news water is wet...
It's been free falling since 2007.
No comment on who was the American President for 89% of that time...
I was happy (Score:1)
until I discovered how unhappy I should be.
Happiness is declining (Score:2)
And yet the cure is available online: https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com]
And yet the cure is available online: https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com]
Here too. [wikipedia.org]
Hooray! MAGA (Score:2)
Happiness in the US is declining and is expected to continue on a downward path, with Donald Trump's policies forecast to deepen the country's social crisis.
Make America Grim Again - or something like that...
But...but... (Score:3)
But, we chose the entertaining choice! How could we not be entertained? Trump is the only person I can think of that would be more absurd as a president than William Shatner when in-character.
I think the problem might be the same with someone trying to make a sequel of the 1950's, without understanding it, and trying to fix that by just going completely over the top in terms of ambition, trying to make up for a completely broken budget process. It's entertaining in a sense - but sort of a sad entertainment.
The folks that supported trump did seem to do it out of a sense of ironic satisfaction rather than actually something they wanted.
Turns out though, it's not a sequel to the 1950's, it's actually a sequel to the Robber Barons, it just couldn't be marketed that way, because that's only ever been popular with a small audience.
Ryan Fenton
The Titanic sinking can be quite entertaining, UNLESS you happen to be on it.
Kirk had some real leadership skills in that he'd assemble staff and experts together to discuss, and look for a consensus. T doesn't have the attention span for that, often interrupting to change the subject, usually about himself.
T is more like an amalgamation of Rodney Dangerfield, Andrew Dice Clay, Bozo, and Barney
Inflammatory headline (Score:5, Insightful)
A more fitting headline would've been "Happiness is on the wane in developed nations. Which might actually help explain the rise of nationalism in recent elections.
Re:Inflammatory headline (Score:5, Insightful)
A more fitting headline would've been "Happiness is on the wane in developed nations. Which might actually help explain the rise of nationalism in recent elections.
No, you're messing up the narrative! Here's how to spin this: Trump is causing a drop in happiness across the world, especially among Italians and Spaniards, who had such high hopes for Hillary Clinton. Just stick to the narrative, or people might start thinking for themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump isn't the cause, he's a symptom. People feel threatened, they get tribal and mean... and they tend to do stupid things that make the problems causing them to feel threatened get worse.
Trump was elected over economic fear. Fear of the 1% (whose frankly ludicrous levels of wealth get thrown in our face by the media daily... and those aren't even the richest tier of people), fear of foreigners stealing our jobs.
So... vote in Trump to keep out the foreigners and stop the 1%ers in Washington. Which dama
Very good! Nice cut through the partisan, First World Problems [youtube.com] bullshit.
Trump may not make Americans happy (Score:2)
but he makes me really, really happy to be Canadian!
One of the reasons Canadians tend to be happy, is they don't read the comments.
Try it, it works.
I've vote/fight to join the USA in a heartbeat...
I guess we will be on opposite sides of the civil war.
But isn't it more like finding out your neighbor is arsonist?
Northern countries fare better (Score:2)
Even with climate of extremely cold winters, top 5 are all countries from cold climate. Yet countries that are gifted good climate are well behind. Looks like folks appreciate more what they got if it is scarce.
R.I.P. Slashdot (Score:2)
Remember when Slashdot used to be News for Nerds, News That Matters?
Pepperidge Farm remembers....
No one remembers that ad ya old fart...
"Sips Bartles and James"
As usual, a garbage survey. (Score:3)
Happiness on the wane? (Score:1)
Yeah, ever since Kennedy died... It's been all downhill since then
This is correct (Score:1)
Has to do with Russian Nazis destroying our infrastructure and our government at every level.
It will get worse for a few years, as anyone who survived Nixon could tell you.
Aliens always has the answers. (Score:1)
That's it, man. Game over, man. Game over! What the fuck are we gonna do now? What are we gonna do?
Or
Maybe we can build a fire, sing a couple of songs, huh? Why don't we try that?
Or the final option we have left:
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
article talks about many countries (Score:2)
so article talks of many countries, some with greater happiness drop than U.S.A., but oooo it's Trump's doing for USA?
tards
USA happiness index will rise (Score:2)
The USA will rise again. Unfortunately, that's because the damage Trump et. al will do will damage lots of other countries so they sink. Basically, everyone will get more unhappy which will make the USA look less bad.
Slashing the State Department budget coupled with a crazy hike in military spending... you'd have to be stupid not to see that Bannon et. al. mean to lead the United States into war.
I'd expect this trend to continue for at least the next 4 to 8 years, depending on how the 2020 elections go. Perhaps even longer than 8 years, depending on how much damage is done to the average citizens' lives due to selfish and thoughtless policy decisions and legislation.
Speaking of selfish and thoughtless policy decisions, the exact same statement could have been said 8 years ago.
It's a good sign. Shows he's working for the USA. (Score:1)
Of course other nations don't support President Trump.
Unlike so many past administrations, he's actually putting the interests of the USA before those of foreign nations! Imagine that!
Obviously this won't end well for countries that have been leeching off of the USA to fund their defense capabilities for several decades now, for example. They'll lose this source of significant and easy funding, and this won't make them happy. So we should expect them to bitch and complain.
This also won't end well for the co
I'm sure he'll get around to all of that when he gets back from his taxpayer funded golf trips.