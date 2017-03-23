Canada To Tax Ride-Sharing Providers Like Uber (www.cbc.ca) 20
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government announced plans to tax ride-sharing providers like Uber for the first time. According to CBC, the latest consumer tax changes included in Wednesday's federal budget "will add to the cost of Uber rides while ending a public-transit credit." The idea behind the decision is to "help level the playing field and create tax fairness." From the report: The proposed levy on Uber and other ride-hailing services would for the first time impose GST/HST on fares, in the same way they are charged on traditional taxi services. The change will broaden the definition of a taxi business to ensure Uber and other web-based ride-hailing services are required to charge and remit GST/HST, adding to the cost of each trip. The effect on federal revenues will be modest, just $3 million in additional revenue in 2017-18, but the budget suggests the measure is to help level the playing field and create tax fairness. The non-refundable public transit tax credit -- a so-called boutique tax credit introduced by the previous Conservative government -- will be phased out on July 1. The credit enabled public transit users to apply 15 per cent of their eligible expenses on monthly passes and other fares toward reducing the amount of tax they owe. Ending that tax break is expected to save Ottawa more than $200 million a year. Of course, Uber Canada isn't so fond of the idea, calling it a "tax on innovation" that would hurt Uber drivers and users. The company said in a statement: "At a time when Canadians spend far too much time stuck in traffic -- and people should be encouraged to leave their cars at home, take public transit, and share rides -- we should be supporting policies that make sustainable transportation more affordable, not more expensive. Federal tax laws already offer small business owners a break on collecting sales tax, but unfairly exclude taxi drivers. The best way to support taxi drivers and level the playing field is to extend the same exemption to them."
"Ride-sharing"....
There is no "ride sharing", it's ride selling. If you want one of my cookies and I sell it to you, am I sharing it? No.
A car is not an alternative method of transport to a car.
All that solves is a parking issue.
uber is does pay airport fees like taxes in usa
well, of course
Leveling the playing field
>Federal tax laws already offer small business owners a break on collecting sales tax, but unfairly exclude taxi drivers. The best way to support taxi drivers and level the playing field is to extend the same exemption to them."
This is because the taxi driver's an employee everywhere but on paper. Uber's model is to exploit the system (which is good for cracking the cab licencing scheme but no better for tax collection and worse for the drivers).
If those drivers had resources (and at their wages they'll never save up enough to do anything), they could get together and pay some other entity to handle dispatching them, pay another entity to handle the money, and a third to vet drivers and vehicles. Keep 'em separate so they can't collude against the drivers.
But what really needs to be done is to reform the cab licencing systems.
Do you have evidence of this that you can present?
If Uber is limiting its customer base, that's good for traditional taxi co's: Uber is leaving many markets untouched.
> Good. Uber destroys families
Taxi drivers destroyed the families of the horse and carriage industry!
#logicfail
What innovation?
The only innovation is new ways of taking money out of the economy and sticking it in foreign bank accounts. Uber is a bad deal for the drivers and a worse deal for the places where they operate. 'You want to tax us for the wear and tear on your roads? Nonsense. All your money belongs to us and it ain't going to pay for roads we need.' Once they get rid of the drivers they will take even more money out of the system.
If it moves, tax it... if it...
Governments in a nutshell:
"If it Moves, Tax it. If it Keeps Moving, Regulate it. And if it Stops Moving, Subsidize it." - Ronald Regan
Net Zero? Or is it?
Quite a few of my acquaintances have switched to using Lyft because of Uber's toxicity. But all the Uber drivers around here are also Lyft drivers.
Not that Lyft is allegedly much better. Apparently they're all a bunch of assholes.