Publish Georgia's State Laws, You'll Get Sued For Copyright and Lose

Presto Vivace writes: If you want to read the official laws of the state of Georgia, it will cost you more than $1,000. Open-records activist Carl Malamud bought a hard copy, and it cost him $1,207.02 after shipping and taxes. A copy on CD was $1,259.41. The "good" news for Georgia residents is that they'll only have to pay $385.94 to buy a printed set from LexisNexis. Malamud thinks reading the law shouldn't cost anything. So a few years back, he scanned a copy of the state of Georgia's official laws, known as the Official Georgia Code Annotated, or OCGA. Malamud made USB drives with two copies on them, one scanned copy and another encoded in XML format. On May 30, 2013, Malamud sent the USB drives to the Georgia speaker of the House, David Ralson, and the state's legislative counsel, as well as other prominent Georgia lawyers and policymakers. Now, the case has concluded with U.S. District Judge Richard Story having published an opinion (PDF) that sides with the state of Georgia. The judge disagreed with Malamud's argument that the OCGA can't be copyrighted and also said Malamud's copying of the laws is not fair use. "The Copyright Act itself specifically lists 'annotations' in the works entitled to copyright protection," writes Story. "Defendant admits that annotations in an unofficial code would be copyrightable."
Slashdot reader Presto Vivace adds: "It could have been worse, at least he was not criminally charged liked Aaron Schwartz."
Aaron Schwartz is a sad case, but what does that have to do with copyrighting public law?
He was publishing public records of cases, which is a similar nonsensical offense to publishing the law.
He was publishing private academic journals (Score:2)
wasn't he? I don't see the connection.
TFA isn't about copyrighting public law either. It is about copyrighting ANNOTATIONS AND COMMENTARY. Fake news.
Stop spreading BS. (Score:5, Insightful)
Great, care to point out where those laws are available freely WITHOUT those annotations?
They are simply being used as a vector to allow copyright to be exercised on public information.
Its exactly like adding a copyright page to the front of a public document, and claiming that page is copyright, therefore the whole document is.
The fact is that a public of 'public servants' dont want the general public to have free access to the laws that govern them, and are willling to
spend the publics money to protect the public from knowing their own laws.
Nice, isnt it.
Yes, on the public website of the company that published the annotated texts. Here [lexisnexis.com], to be incredibly specific.
Ignorance of the law is no excuse (Score:5, Interesting)
But do I have to obey laws that I cannot see?
I googled it and all that turned up was your post... You're the sixth from the top: "criminal offense not to have $1200 in georgia"
Seeing as it is a fundamental principle of law that the law must be public and knowable, I would say that you have no obligation to obey Georgia's laws, nor any laws that are so unclear that no one can be confident in what they say.
Unfortunately, I am not the one enforcing the laws - so I would advise you not to take the above advice. Just remember that everything makes more sense when you think of the government as organized crime.
Your tax dollars at work. Par for the course when it comes to government.
Wait... bad summary? (Score:4, Insightful)
Isn't the issue over the ANNOTATIONS and not the laws?
What am I missing?
Maybe the state made it impossible to get a copy of the laws without the annotations?
The official Georgia Code is the copyrighted code with the annotations. Anything without the annotations is unofficial.
Agreed, sounds like bullshit. (Score:2)
Beowulf is in the public domain, I can make as many copies of it as I want and re-distribute that to anyone I want.
But, if somebody publishes a copy of Beowulf marked up with annotations and explanations (and copyrights the derivative work), obviously I can't republish that. That's what we're talking about here, right?
Laws are in the public domain, but they aren't GPLed.
The annotations are notes by the writers of the law about what the law actually means and judicial decisions about the law. Without them the written law is barely useful.
Like, in the US you have the right to free speech.. except it mostly only counts when dealing with the government, and doesn't protect you at all in some situations, etc.
Copyrighting annotations is fine as long as they are truly commentary and have no legal force.
If they do have any legal force, then that's a whole different story.
The codes or guidelines are typically published by various private and professional groups at exorbitant prices. Then they are incorporated into the laws by reference.
In GA, the 'law' is technically the annotations. Because as anyone who has studied law for at least one semester knows... what is written in law doesn't matter. What matters is how the law is interpreted and enforced based on: common law, precedent/case law, other court rulings/supreme court rulings.
A couple states still have interracial sex/marriage as illegal on the books, but (I hope this is 'obviously') they are not enforceable because of SCOTUS rulings
Once again I'd like to remind America (Score:4, Insightful)
I once again submit my petition for a +1 Depressing mod.
Yes, but... (Score:2)
...you can still view them online for free. Granted, it's through LexisNexis, but it's free and searchable, so what's the big deal?
LexisNexis is not free.
Re: (Score:2)
i fail to see how that's better/more defensible?
Distributed copies of any state code are obsolete the next day the legislature is in session. When you want to know if you can legally do X, there has to be an official site where the current code is available.
OpenRecordsAct (Score:5, Interesting)
http://legal.gatech.edu/sites/... [gatech.edu]
Confused (Score:2)
I am sorry, but I really don't understand this.
Laws should be free for anyone to read. They're public.
With that being said, the attached cost might not be defined as "it'll cost you this much to read the set of laws" but as "it'll cost you this much tor read the laws in this particular format". Now the question becomes "are there free alternatives to this data set?"
Analogy: I could take Dante's "Inferno" and publish it as an illustrated interactive electronic format book, with 3D animations and comments and
Most of states have copyrighted laws (Score:1)
Why are we picking on GA? I know my state has put people in prison for criminal infractions in the late 80s when I was in law school for giving students copies of pages from law books.
So their casual users are shut out of the "game".
It takes no money at all to put the prepared docs into PDF or similar open formats and distribute them. The IEEE also gets away with this madness as well.
I DO acknowledge that it takes money to assemble and maintain docs, and that's what member and especially VENDOR members (who bought and paid for the standards to begin with) need to do if they want their standards to be openly acknowledged.
This is a publisher's racket, just like academic and college books a
Is Georgia unique in copyrighting its legal code? (Score:2)
Does any other state do this, and if so what legal standing does GA have to copyright the laws it passes?
Corollary question (and no, this is not a begged question): given that ignorance of the law is no excuse, is it constitutional to enforce laws that require a $1000 purchase to read?
It does not cost $1000 to "read" (Score:1)
Available online, for free, in all its glory: http://www.lexisnexis.com/hottopics/gacode/Default.asp [lexisnexis.com]
Law should not be subject to copyright, and this person should not be sued for simply making a copy of the law he's subject to. But to say one cannot read the law at all without paying $1000 is just plain incorrect.