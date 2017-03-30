Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Publish Georgia's State Laws, You'll Get Sued For Copyright and Lose (arstechnica.com) 65

Posted by BeauHD from the paying-a-corporation dept.
Presto Vivace writes: If you want to read the official laws of the state of Georgia, it will cost you more than $1,000. Open-records activist Carl Malamud bought a hard copy, and it cost him $1,207.02 after shipping and taxes. A copy on CD was $1,259.41. The "good" news for Georgia residents is that they'll only have to pay $385.94 to buy a printed set from LexisNexis. Malamud thinks reading the law shouldn't cost anything. So a few years back, he scanned a copy of the state of Georgia's official laws, known as the Official Georgia Code Annotated, or OCGA. Malamud made USB drives with two copies on them, one scanned copy and another encoded in XML format. On May 30, 2013, Malamud sent the USB drives to the Georgia speaker of the House, David Ralson, and the state's legislative counsel, as well as other prominent Georgia lawyers and policymakers. Now, the case has concluded with U.S. District Judge Richard Story having published an opinion (PDF) that sides with the state of Georgia. The judge disagreed with Malamud's argument that the OCGA can't be copyrighted and also said Malamud's copying of the laws is not fair use. "The Copyright Act itself specifically lists 'annotations' in the works entitled to copyright protection," writes Story. "Defendant admits that annotations in an unofficial code would be copyrightable."

Slashdot reader Presto Vivace adds: "It could have been worse, at least he was not criminally charged liked Aaron Schwartz."

    Aaron Schwartz is a sad case, but what does that have to do with copyrighting public law?

  • Ignorance of the law is no excuse (Score:5, Interesting)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:03PM (#54146863) Homepage Journal

    But do I have to obey laws that I cannot see?

    • In the state of Georgia, it's a criminal offense to be poor. Don't believe me? Look it up... Don't have $1200? Off to jail with you!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by myrdos2 ( 989497 )

        I googled it and all that turned up was your post... You're the sixth from the top: "criminal offense not to have $1200 in georgia"

    • I dunno, let's che.... oh...

    • Seeing as it is a fundamental principle of law that the law must be public and knowable, I would say that you have no obligation to obey Georgia's laws, nor any laws that are so unclear that no one can be confident in what they say.

      Unfortunately, I am not the one enforcing the laws - so I would advise you not to take the above advice. Just remember that everything makes more sense when you think of the government as organized crime.

  • Wait... bad summary? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Mark19960 ( 539856 ) <Mark@lowcountryb ... m ['lin' in gap]> on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:09PM (#54146901) Homepage Journal

    Isn't the issue over the ANNOTATIONS and not the laws?
    What am I missing?

    • Isn't the issue over the ANNOTATIONS and not the laws?
      What am I missing?

      Maybe the state made it impossible to get a copy of the laws without the annotations?

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Isn't the issue over the ANNOTATIONS and not the laws?
        What am I missing?

        Maybe the state made it impossible to get a copy of the laws without the annotations?

        The official Georgia Code is the copyrighted code with the annotations. Anything without the annotations is unofficial.

    • Beowulf is in the public domain, I can make as many copies of it as I want and re-distribute that to anyone I want.

      But, if somebody publishes a copy of Beowulf marked up with annotations and explanations (and copyrights the derivative work), obviously I can't republish that. That's what we're talking about here, right?

      Laws are in the public domain, but they aren't GPLed.

    • The annotations are notes by the writers of the law about what the law actually means and judicial decisions about the law. Without them the written law is barely useful.

      Like, in the US you have the right to free speech.. except it mostly only counts when dealing with the government, and doesn't protect you at all in some situations, etc.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dlleigh ( 313922 )

      Copyrighting annotations is fine as long as they are truly commentary and have no legal force.

      If they do have any legal force, then that's a whole different story.

    • Often times building, safety and various engineering codes are incorporated into various laws.

      The codes or guidelines are typically published by various private and professional groups at exorbitant prices. Then they are incorporated into the laws by reference.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      In GA, the 'law' is technically the annotations. Because as anyone who has studied law for at least one semester knows... what is written in law doesn't matter. What matters is how the law is interpreted and enforced based on: common law, precedent/case law, other court rulings/supreme court rulings.

      A couple states still have interracial sex/marriage as illegal on the books, but (I hope this is 'obviously') they are not enforceable because of SCOTUS rulings

  • Once again I'd like to remind America (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:09PM (#54146903)
    you have a ruling class, you just don't like to acknowledge them. You'll never get rid of them ( wealth and privilege gains you entry and you're not getting rid of that any time soon) but there's a lot more you could do to reign them in if you'd stop pretending they don't exist.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I once again submit my petition for a +1 Depressing mod.

    • ..and I'd like to remind you (and them!) that we (U.S. citizens, that is) have guns, and you'll never get rid of them, either, so I'd recommend to them (shitty rich people who think they're better than everyone else and therefore should 'rule' us) that they tread lightly, lest something unfortunate has to occur. Not even a threat, just a simple statement of fact.
  • ...you can still view them online for free. Granted, it's through LexisNexis, but it's free and searchable, so what's the big deal?

    • ...you can still view them online for free. Granted, it's through LexisNexis, but it's free and searchable, so what's the big deal?

      LexisNexis is not free.

  • OpenRecordsAct (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:14PM (#54146951) Homepage
    That would appear to be in violation of Georga's Open Records Act.
    http://legal.gatech.edu/sites/... [gatech.edu]

  • I am sorry, but I really don't understand this.
    Laws should be free for anyone to read. They're public.

    With that being said, the attached cost might not be defined as "it'll cost you this much to read the set of laws" but as "it'll cost you this much tor read the laws in this particular format". Now the question becomes "are there free alternatives to this data set?"

    Analogy: I could take Dante's "Inferno" and publish it as an illustrated interactive electronic format book, with 3D animations and comments and

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Correct. The /. article is nothing but clickbait. The Schwartz comment underscores that..

  • Most of states have copyrighted laws (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why are we picking on GA? I know my state has put people in prison for criminal infractions in the late 80s when I was in law school for giving students copies of pages from law books.

  • Does any other state do this, and if so what legal standing does GA have to copyright the laws it passes?

    Corollary question (and no, this is not a begged question): given that ignorance of the law is no excuse, is it constitutional to enforce laws that require a $1000 purchase to read?

  • It does not cost $1000 to "read" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Available online, for free, in all its glory: http://www.lexisnexis.com/hottopics/gacode/Default.asp [lexisnexis.com]

    Law should not be subject to copyright, and this person should not be sued for simply making a copy of the law he's subject to. But to say one cannot read the law at all without paying $1000 is just plain incorrect.

