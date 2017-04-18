Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Boeing To Lay Off Hundreds of Engineers Amid Sales Slowdown (reuters.com) 22

According to Reuters, Boeing has warned its employees that it "planned another round of involuntary layoffs that would affect hundreds of engineers at its commercial airplanes unit." From the report: The latest job cuts followed a prior involuntary reduction of 245 workers set for May 19 as the company responded to increasing competition and slowing aircraft sales. The additional layoffs are due to start June 23, according to the memo from John Hamilton, vice president of engineering at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are moving forward with a second phase of involuntary layoffs for some select skills in Washington state and other enterprise locations," the memo said. "We anticipate this will impact hundreds of engineering employees. Additional reductions in engineering later this year will be driven by our business environment and the amount of voluntary attrition."

  • Wasn't he the guy who was an expert at making deals? Is this part of his "Make America Great" plan? I thought he had the business savvy and know-how to do in fact the exact opposite of this, and create tons of new jobs!

    Or maybe he was selling voters a line all along (like he sold bad steaks) and maybe, just maybe, he is exactly like we told you folks he would be.

    He's incompetent. Wake up.

    • he caused it. The rest of the world is cancelling orders because they're nervous about doing business with us while we've got such an unstable leader.
  • I wonder how this report squares with the one from late February that "Boeing and Airbus Can't Make Enough Airplanes To Keep Up With Demand" [slashdot.org]. Poor workforce management? One of these two stories must misrepresent the truth.
    • They took a hit when Trump announced "Cancel Order!" to their Air Force one bid. Our entire economy is built around short term stock bumps because most CEO pay is in bonuses and stock options (so that they don't have to pay income tax on it).

