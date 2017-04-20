Plastc Swiped $9 Million From Backers, Now It Plans To File For Bankruptcy and Shut Down (theverge.com) 19
Plastc announced today that it is planning to file for bankruptcy and will shut down on April 20, 2017, after raising more than $9 million through preorders and shipping to no backers. "Plastc launched in 2014 with the promise of shipping a single card that could digitally hold 20 credit or debit cards that a user could switch between," reports The Verge. From the report: With that, all backers' money is lost, and no Plastc cards will ship. Plastc announced the news on its website today along with the fact that all its employees have been laid off. Its customer care and social media channels have also been shut down. The company explains that it thought it would close $3.5 million in funding in February this year, but that fell through. Another possible investment deal of $6.75 million fell through, too. What's not clear is how more than $9 million wasn't sufficient to get backers their orders. Backers will likely have questions and want their money back, but with no one to turn to from Plastc, they'll likely be out the cash.
Uh, guys? You check the calendar? You're a little late with this story, don't you think?
Welcome to America. We don't have chip and pin, we have chip and sign, but actually, fuck signing most of the time.
The chip does NOTHING in the USA except make the whole process take longer. Cloners have been available in the US for these cards for years. And you can still run the, as mag swipe (or even phone-in/ "offline" transactions) at a whole bunch of exempted places that don't have to get their act together anytime soon.
If one were to look at the long term history of the financial industry (going back to before wall street was wall street), you'd find bankers, stock brokers et al were inherently distrusted. Financial fraud is/was easy so they did it... Over and over and over.
This is why there has historically been heavy regulation and oversight.
I'm thinking a bullet to a few heads would solve a lot of this. I know if someone had ripped me off for this kind of money I'd want them liquidated.
