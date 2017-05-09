Why Do Gas Station Prices Constantly Change? Blame the Algorithm (wsj.com) 14
Retailers are using artificial-intelligence software to set optimal prices, testing textbook theories of competition, says a WSJ report. An anonymous reader shares the article: One recent afternoon at a Shell-branded station on the outskirts of this Dutch city, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas started ticking higher, rising more than three-and-a-half cents by closing time. A little later, a competing station three miles down the road raised its price about the same amount. The two stations are among thousands of companies that use artificial-intelligence software to set prices (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). In doing so, they are testing a fundamental precept of the market economy. [...] Advances in AI are allowing retail and wholesale firms to move beyond 'dynamic pricing' software, which has for years helped set prices for fast-moving goods, like airline tickets or flat-screen televisions. Older pricing software often used simple rules, such as always keeping prices lower than a competitor. These new systems crunch mountains of historical and real-time data to predict how customers and competitors will react to any price change under different scenarios, giving them an almost superhuman insight into market dynamics. Programmed to meet a certain goal -- such as boosting sales -- the algorithms constantly update tactics after learning from experience. Even as the rise of algorithms determining prices poses a challenge to anti-trust law, authorities in the United States and Europe haven't opened probes or accused anyone of impropriety for using AI to set prices.
But wont consumers get wise eventually and change their habits around this new system?
Not if they end up with completely removing consumer surplus once the customer can't get any useful information about prices.
A little but the average person has a consistent schedule. They drive by the same stations at the same time 5 days a week.
It is tough to alter real life schedules enough to take advantage of lower gas prices at noon when they raise the rates 3 cents a gallon between 6-9 am and 4-7pm every week day and 5 cents a gallon on the weekends.
Gallons in a Dutch city ... (Score:2)
it would have been priced in litres.
If companies are going to start to do dynamic pricing like that
... I wonder how long before someone produces an app that shows you where fuel is the cheapest in your area - maybe crowd-sourcing the data; then the fuel company monitors the app and changes prices based on what it learns ... this could be interesting.
Well, at least half of what you're suggesting is here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/ [gasbuddy.com]
...do they really price gas in variable fractional cents? In the US, it's always $x.xx9 (e.g. $2.379/gallon, never $2.394/gallon).
(And I find it humorous that the alternative link for the paywalled link is itself paywalled.
Pretty much (Score:2)
Pretty much just this: https://twitter.com/iamdevlope... [twitter.com]
Anti-trust isn't an issue here (Score:2)
Anti-trust would only come into it if the AI has access to data that has been given to whichever station is using the AI by a competitor (if the AI is fed competitor pricing data because someone looked at the sign board and saw what the competitor is charging, that's fine, if the AI is fed competitor pricing data because the competitor directly gave it to the station using the AI, that's not fine, especially if the pricing data was given before the change was posted to the sign board)
Looking forward to the exploit! (Score:2)
When the price of gas starts to trending to new highs for no apparent reason, you can thank the blind trust of people in AI.
WTF (Score:2)
Since when, exactly, are flat-screen TVs "fast moving" consumer goods?