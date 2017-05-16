Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck AI Technology

Big Banks Will Fall First To AI, China's Most Famous VC Predicts (qz.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the how-things-will-unfold dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Wall Street will be one of the first and largest industries to be automated by artificial intelligence, predicts Kai-Fu Lee, China's most famous venture capitalist and former Microsoft and Google executive. Lenders, money managers, and analysts -- any jobs that involve crunching numbers to estimate a return -- are at risk. "Banks have the curse of the baggage they have, like Kodak letting go of film," Lee says. "Their DNA is all wrong." [...] The big banks that dominate now, the venture capitalist predicts they will be outmaneuvered by smaller startups able to deploy new technology much faster.

Big Banks Will Fall First To AI, China's Most Famous VC Predicts More | Reply

Big Banks Will Fall First To AI, China's Most Famous VC Predicts

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Everyone's head is a cheap movie show." -- Jeff G. Bone

Close