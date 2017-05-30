Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses The Almighty Buck IT Technology

More Than Half of US Workers Didn't Use Up Their Time Off Last Year (qz.com) 48

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Americans, famously, take far less vacation time than their European counterparts: less than 17 days, on average, compared to 30 days in France, for example. But for many Americans, that's apparently all the time they need. More than half of all US employees (54%) didn't use all their days off last year, working a combined total of 662 million more days than required. Of those days, 206 million couldn't be rolled over or cashed out, meaning they were forfeited, costing the equivalent of $66 billion, according to a report (PDF) from Project: Time Off, a group funded by the travel industry. While it's a group with a strong interest in promoting more vacations, their findings are still revealing about America's unhealthy reluctance to take time off. Almost 60% of US workers who don't take their allotted vacation say they fear the amount of work they'll have to return to, according to the survey of 7,331 working Americans. Others (47%) say they stay put because they believe no one else can do their job, or because they want to impress their bosses with their dedication (36%).

More Than Half of US Workers Didn't Use Up Their Time Off Last Year More | Reply

More Than Half of US Workers Didn't Use Up Their Time Off Last Year

Comments Filter:

  • Of Course (Score:3)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @09:03AM (#54509949)
    US workers are absolutely terrified of taking time off lest it gets used against them in a review and they get fired and replaced at a moment's notice. How many people really think anyone at Netflix or elsewhere takes advantage of the ludicrous notion of 'unlimited holidays'? But hey, the American dream........

    • US workers are absolutely terrified of taking time off lest it gets used against them in a review and they get fired and replaced at a moment's notice. How many people really think anyone at Netflix or elsewhere takes advantage of the ludicrous notion of 'unlimited holidays'? But hey, the American dream........

      Companies need to respect vacation. Otherwise, what in the FUCK is the point of issuing it out to every employee? Managers need to respect that their human employees need some time away from the high-stress workplace every now and then.

      And no, I don't agree with companies having a policy of letting you cash out on unused vacation. That's just an excuse to keep you at your job. You need to take some time off every now and then. We ALL do.

      In this particular aspect, the Europeans GET IT. And we Americans

    • US workers are absolutely terrified of taking time off lest it gets used against them in a review ...

      My manager told me that I could not use my vacation time so long as there was work to do on the project I was assigned to. It was a three year project;. HR was useless, telling me that I could take the vacation but refusing to tell my manger the same thing. I waited until a lull in the project (another department was the critical path for a while), gave a month's notice, and took a week vacation. A year later, I was included in the layoffs.

    • unlimited holidays = we can call you when on one of them to remote work if needed.

    • What seems to work better is mandatory holiday, where you boss is telling you to take time off. We don't want to be the guy who isn't a team player. but if our boss tells us to take time off, we are being a team player and doing what the bosses say.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by garcia ( 6573 )

      I work for a company that offers unlimited vacation. I use it, extensively and, as a leader, I encourage my entire team to use it extensively as well. Last year I took more than 8 weeks of vacation and I'm already expecting 7 this year.

      From the article:

      Others (47%) say they stay put because they believe no one else can do their job, or because they want to impress their bosses with their dedication (36%).

      You know what impresses me? People who are refreshed and excited at work, not those who are so self-righ

  • Doesn't need?? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What if you take 1 week of vacation, then need to work twice as hard the next week? Every small to medium business I saw theses past years had this consequence for vacation. It's simply better to not take them.

  • It's not 'cause they didn't wanna. It's 'cause they died.

  • if we only had EU workers rights or an union!

    In the EU they can't block you from taking time off.

  • A lot of other people (and myself) have combined leave (sick and vacation) hours. I don't use all my leave because you never know when you might be sick, and if you get laid off it's nice to have some extra money that you get by cashing in your excess PTO hours.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      And then there are those of us who don't get sick much and end up losing our "sick" days. At least PTO gives you a choice.

      • And then there are those of us who don't get sick much and end up losing our "sick" days. At least PTO gives you a choice.

        In my experience combined PTO that includes sick days means people who are sick come into the office and get other people sick rather than lose vacation days.

        This hurts the company (and the employees who get sick more often as a result).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      A lot of other people (and myself) have combined leave (sick and vacation) hours. I don't use all my leave because you never know when you might be sick, and if you get laid off it's nice to have some extra money that you get by cashing in your excess PTO hours.

      I used to do this when we had combined PTO/Sick and year-to-year rollover. Due to my seniority I have a ton of PTO and I would keep at least 2 weeks, usually more, in reserve for an emergency. But last year my company got bought out and changed that, moving 7 days from PTO to dedicated sick time, and they eliminating year to year rollover. So now I let them build up from the start of the year and start taking time off towards the last half of the year just waiting for the axe to fall but not wanting to g

  • I get 20 days of PTO each year and only 10 days will rollover into the new year. If I don't use it, then I'll lose it. Everyone at my job takes time off throughout year. I typically take time off for comic cons and work through the year-end holidays while everyone else takes time off.

  • ...and it's not because I love work.

    The simple fact is that if I'm gone for a day, the amount of work I come back to is more than a day's worth.

    • I don't take a week off... I take a day or two here and here, sometimes a Wednesday, sometimes a Friday or Monday to make a long weekend.

      Why?

      I already get a week off around my birthday when the college I work for closes for Spring Break, and again anywhere from 10 to 20 days when the college closes between the Fall and Spring terms (Winter break/Christmas).

  • Gaslighting (Score:3)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @09:19AM (#54510019)
    That's because in America Gaslighting [wikipedia.org] is the status quo especially in corporate America. It takes this form: "You are weak and should fear job loss if you don't work 80 hours a week." Basically, the labor shortage that was brought on by the Great Recession which was brought on by the Foreclosure crisis scared people to death. Corporate America wasted no time using this as an opportunity to terrorize the work force into being "more productive" with complete disregard for employee health. Also, this isn't really news. The good news is we are about to hit a boom cycle hopefully. Boom/bust economics folks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      We're overdue for a bust cycle after eight years of the third or second longest expansion since WW II. Build a cash reserve and get ready to but stocks on the way down.
  • The boss might find they can get along just fine without you.

  • Americans define themselves by their work. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @09:21AM (#54510037)

    (This is a generalization, I don't want to see hundreds of posts stating that they are the exception)
    In general Americans will define themselves on what they do. When meeting a new person, one of the first questions asked is what do they do for a living. We use the answer of this question to help define and place themselves in society. Before you realize how unfair this is, other cultures, will make the same judgments based on family, religion, race, political standing, their dress, their car...
    Being that what we do for work is a key part of our identity, we prefer to spend a good portion in enforcing and strengthening it. While the numbers show the opposite, taking time off, we get the perception that we will be considered lazy, not a team player, and not productive if we take too much vacation. So we usually keep these vacation days, not as vacation but as emergency time off days.
    Also we subconsciously control our work environment so we necessary as an individual to the institution, and poorly sharing your information with other workers. So if you take time off, you get back with a weeks worth of work that you will need to do, being an other intensive to not take time off.
     

  • At my last job (retail), at one point, I had built up enough time off to take two weeks in a row off, and still have some time off left. So, you know, I did.

    A week into the vacation, I go into work to pick up my paycheck (because direct deposit through the job was specifically not working for me), and my manager is there. On a Saturday morning. Which never happens.

    He takes one look at me, and says "Never again." "What?" "I'm never letting you take two weeks off IN A ROW again." Apparently, nobody but me rea

  • Just because the time wasn't used doesn't mean it wasn't needed. Perhaps those workers just couldn't afford the time off.

  • I noticed that the PDF did not list that travelling sucks as a reason. It could be that reason did not crack the top 5 or 10, but it's up there for me. The airlines and TSA have made travel an absolute nightmare. It used to be fun to hop on a plane. Now it's excruciating as I watch a TSA agent pat down my teenage daughter because she had a pudding cup in her backpack.

    I actively avoid flying at all costs now. Screw that. Screw them. I haven't been on a cruise ship, but I hear mixed stories ranging from "amaz

Slashdot Top Deals

Duct tape is like the force. It has a light side, and a dark side, and it holds the universe together ... -- Carl Zwanzig

Close