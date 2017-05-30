European Union Will Fund Public Wifi (axios.com) 15
An anonymous reader writes: The European Union is moving towards getting free public wifi into unconnected locations around the bloc. A new agreement will provide 120 million euros to "fund equipment for public free Wi-Fi services in 6,000 to 8,000 municipalities" across the E.U.
How do you plan to pay for this? (Score:1)
Oh, that's right, you're going to raise taxes and force people to pay for this whether they want it or not. The free market could decide this for itself, or local governments could provide incentives for businesses to increase connectivity with voters approving tax credits. Instead, the leftist leadership of this is going to force it on everyone in the EU and raise the already ridiculously high taxes even more to pay for it. This is why the free market should be allowed to operate with minimal government in
"The free market could decide this for itself,"
The 'free market' doesn't exist in that sense, markets are always run according to various sets of rules.
Oh c'mon... It's only 120 million euros. How much is that in Beluga Caviar?
Yeah, that's what they said when the United States started paying for stuff for the states. Look at us now. The Federal government has all the power and the state governments are a joke. That's exactly where the EU is heading. They modelled their system after the USA and are following the same path where the EU slowly takes more and more power from the individual countries until they cease to exist. An interesting history lesson, the word state used to be synonymous with nation until the USA redefined
Look at us now. The Federal government has all the power and the state governments are a joke.
Hold on there, pardner. I live in Texas and I can assure you that our state government is not a jo...oh wait
So 20,000 euro will disappear in 6000 shitholes (Score:2)
This has to be a payoff of some kind. 20,000 euro isn't enough to pay for significant 'Public Wifi'.
The money will disappear without a trace. Plop.
Starry-eyed idea (Score:2)
Funding hasn't been secured for this, just to start somewhere.
What kind of speeds are we talking? What kind of data caps? If it's like my current mobile data plan in Germany, 500 MB per month is nothing on today's internet. May as well go without entirely.
Duh. Can't spy on them if they're not connected. (Score:2, Interesting)
We've hit the point where the (depressingly high) percentage of the western world that's willing and able to pay for the privilege of being tracked 24/7 has already done so, so now it's time to pick up the stragglers by giving it away for free. The ones who still refuse will eventually be forced in as it gets increasingly difficult to participate in the modern world without internet access.