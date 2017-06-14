Ask Slashdot: Your Favorite Subscription Services? 95
An anonymous reader writes: What are some subscriptions services that you are paying for and love to pay? Please include music/movie services, news outlets, software, and courses.
Re: (Score:2)
amazon prime (Score:3)
Amazon prime is like 'fast china' you can buy something for $4 you pay $4 and $4 only then it shows up at your door
Re: (Score:2)
Or you can Amazon Prime, qualify for free shipping, wait eight days, and pick up from an Amazon Locker.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly I have to agree I can get just about anything on amazon prime w/ free shipping then watch prime video... Since I live in the boonies I order a lot of stuff from amazon that I just can't buy locally. The last thing I got from amazon was an ignition coil for a riding mower, I could have driven 60 miles and picked one up but that's a waste of time and gas.
Spotify. Second, tho I hate it - Netflix (Score:1)
Spotify. Second, tho I hate it - Netflix.
Piratebay (Score:3)
Does the Internet connection subscription count? (Score:1)
Or maybe mobile phone is first, then Internet at home.
Re: (Score:2)
Internet and phone I'd class as utilities. VPN I'd call a subscription.
Re: (Score:2)
That, and I pay for having a domain with email and websites. I like having that.
PSPlus (Score:2)
I don't even ever use the free games with PSPlus, I just find it invaluable for the fact it can store all your save game files on Sony servers, in case for some reason you need to wipe your PS4 you don't lose potentially a lot of invested time...
Yes you can also back it up manually, for free. But come on, who does that regularly? Automated backups are the only way to be sure.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuke your backups from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
Re: (Score:1)
Before the PS4, PS+ had some great games.
I got both XCOM and Bioshock infinite when they were still in the $40 price point.
After the PS4 came out, and they made it more mandatory, they stopped giving away good high budget games.
Re: (Score:2)
They didn't make it mandatory. Only mandatory if you wanted to play online.
And they stopped giving good games because they didn't have to. They are "winning" the console war this generation, so why do anything different? PS4 outsels Xbones by 2:1, so why give away good stuff if people are going to buy your stuff regardless?
(It's why Microsoft is actually trying to compete - why they added backwards compa
Re: (Score:1)
I saw it more of a "everybody with internet is going to buy this anyway, so let's make it not as good".
I still don't mind it, the discounts on smaller games are worth it, and some free games.
But I miss getting a high end game I really wanted every few months.
Re: (Score:2)
This.
I can't believe that on the "News for nerds" site, the above comment is hiden somewhere with score 0. Yes, LWN is about the only subscription which is not only worth paying for, but where you can literally see that the money is spent on a good thing, on an effort of tracking the changes, documenting things, etc.
none. (Score:2)
I don't particularly 'love' giving money to anyone. The particularly shitty thing with these subscription based streaming services is that you're just renting content. You never 'own' any of it; and at the end you have fuck-all to show for your expense.
Tis the same approach used to keep people poor forever -- (this is of course a minor case, but illustrative.) And sadly the direction our society seems to be heading on a few fronts.
Don't buy a house, just rent.
Don't buy a car, lease it.
Software as a servic
Re: (Score:2)
From a cost/benefit perspective; spotify and netflix are 'worth it', but that's about it. (For now; they love playing hanky with what content is available, not to mention arbitrary geoblocking bullshit.)
My VPN subscription is "worth it" too. Also, that's a way to get around "arbitrary geoblocking bullshit."
Re: (Score:2)
The particularly shitty thing with these subscription based streaming services is that you're just renting content. You never 'own' any of it; and at the end you have fuck-all to show for your expense.
I don't have a problem with that in itself, as long as the deal is clear. I used to rent tapes or discs from bricks and mortar rental stores too, and I paid a lot less for something I was only interested in watching once that way than I would have if I'd had to buy everything as a permanent copy. That experience and hopefully enjoyment is what I had to show for my expense afterwards.
Where I think things get hazy is when something walks like a purchase and quacks like a purchase (and is priced like a purchas
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, you can't 'buy' an ebook or movie for the most part. Plenty of vendors line up to make you feel like you are, but if that vendor goes away, so too do your purchases.
Music was lucky, at the time digital distribution of that went popular and precedents got set, DRM was not viable yet. They *tried* and it was terrible and consequently I can get digital copies of music legitimately without DRM.
Books and movies though... There isn't much of a way to legitimately acquire those without DRM...
Everyone rents their house (Score:2)
Property tax.
You have to pay it every year, and if you don't the government will throw you out of your house and sell it to pay off your tax debt. They can call it a tax all they want, but it's rent. The dynamic is exactly the same. Pay a recurring sum without end or be evicted. Rent.
Everyone in the US is renting their home from the government.
Re: (Score:2)
If you rent your house, you are funding the upkeep and property tax for the owner, plus the owner gets profit.
If you 'own' your house, sure you are still paying property tax, but you are not funding the landlord.
For example, when I rented, I spent about 12k/year to use half of one bedroom of a two bedroom townhouse.
Now I pay about 2k/year in taxes for full use of a three bedroom house in the same area (having long paid off the mortgage).
The issue is that so many people view car loans and mortgages as eterna
I second Pandora (Score:1)
I would like to keep it to two... (Score:2)
For me it's Amazon Prime and Netflix DVD (so I can get everything, unlike Netflix Streaming).
Netflix (Score:1)
ACM Digital Library (Score:1)
The Digital Library [acm.org] is an add-on to a normal ACM Membership [acm.org] that gives access to journals and publications going back decades, as well as access to a selection of modern textbooks and technical books.
It doubles the cost of the annual ACM membership, but I can think of a few times where a few hours spent reading old journals has saved me a week of hacking around because someone had previously proved a solution to a problem I was trying to solve.
Netflix (Score:2)
Netflix is the only thing worth its price. And I'm in Canada.
Everything else is just overpriced crap.
Highlights magazine (Score:2)
Don't know what I'd do without my monthly fix of Goofus and Gallant [the-toast.net].
WWE network (Score:2)
Audible is my jam (Score:2)
I also subscribe to Hulu, Netflix, Playstation Vue (cable replacement), HBO Now, and Amazon Prime (also use it for add free music, their free version of music has a pretty wide selection, you don't have to pay extra).
Garbage collection (Score:2)
I spend 5x the effort of paying for subscriptions (Score:2)
Private Eye (Score:2)
In the UK Private Eye is not just entertaining but it holds to account our masters.
Electric company (Score:2)
The electric company subscription service provides the voltage and amperage I need (all the time) when I need it (right now.) Without it, life would be very difficsy8907^#!Z NO CARRIER
Dish Network (Score:1)
I've been a Dish Network customer for years now. It continues to have the best UI of all the satellite/cable services that I've encountered. The SlingBox feature is super nice.
LWN is a close second.
For 20+ years... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget content creators (Score:2)
GitHub for private repos.
Adobe CC photography bundle (PS + LR).
Dropbox for convenient cloud storage.
Spotify for my music needs (and if I do buy music, I tend to only do so through Bandcamp).
The Old Reader to help me drown in the hundreds of feeds I follow.
One VPS provider for random small needs + domain fees.
One VPN provider for peace of mind in some situations.
And many donations to content creators. Mostly with Patreon. I'd consider that subscriptions.
I wish YouTube Red as available in my country; I would
GitHub (Score:2)
We're all techies here, right? Seriously, GitHub. The $7/mo or whatever it is has served me a hell of a lot better than my previous setup using a free GitLab deployment locally.
Re: (Score:2)
VPN (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? (Score:2)
Union dues (Score:2)
Other than union dues I only pay rent, utilities, insurance, mobile phone and internet. I would pay for my local printed news if i had to, (although I would probably get an electronic edition). Used to pay for cable, but when I realized I hadn't turned on the TV for six months out it went and cable was cancelled.
Next on Slashdot: (Score:2)
* Favorite kind of pet
* Favorite ice cream flavor
Amateur Radio License (Score:2)
NYT + WAPO (Score:2)
Few things (Score:2)
Github
Trello
A few Jetbrains IDEs
Patreon (Score:2)
Wow. I'm first to say that?
https://www.patreon.com/ [patreon.com]
I get to fund a comic whose work I enjoy. I get to fund at the amount I want. And a comic strip writer gets to earn a living.
I think that's pretty fabulous.
Re: (Score:2)
I absolutely agree. It's amazing how much value there is for content creators when they can budget based on a set amount of income every month. Special perks for me, and I help fund something that entertains me or that I think makes the world a better place. That's seriously cool.
Several (Score:2)
Apple Music
Netflix
Hulu Plus (no commercials tier)
Amazon Prime (video and free shipping)
FilmStruck
Adobe Creative Cloud
CR-TV (Score:2)
Mark Levin is brilliant, Steven Crowder I find hilarious, and really that's all the time I have normally. I have watched some of the other shows and they are good too.
None. (Score:2)
Feedly (Score:2)
Costco membership (Score:2)
Can't stand much in the way of local grocery stores.. everything they sell is so tiny I sometimes wonder if their customers are 1ft high miniature people.
Packaging to actual product surface area is outright ridiculous.
Marvel Unlimited (Score:1)
Newspaper, and Journals (Score:2)
Because:
1) A tendency to be of higher quality, and less hyper-partisan and out-of-touch;
2) A strong tendency for more serious consideration of issues and ideas; and
3) Reading a screen sucks and good luck remembering what you have in your records with a short glance.
KEXP KUOW NPR BBC CBC (Score:1)
oh, wait, those are all free.
Suckers!
Nothing (Score:2)
I personally don't subscribe to anything unless you count electricity
JetBrains and Safari (Score:2)
Two things that make me more productive... and sadly my workplace is too nickel-and-dime to actually buy for me.
The JetBrains IDE all-access pass. I didn't like IDEs until JetBrains. Eclipse... still not friends with. All the extendable code editors (Sublime, Atom, whatever)... meh. IDEA, RubyMine, PyCharm, PHPStorm? F. Ing. Brilliant. When I see people stumbling through without code completion and good breakpoint debuggers (and that's very common in scripting-language web development to this day)...
Audible (Score:1)
Crunchyroll (Score:1)
Crunchyroll, for the huge library of subtitled Anime.
Netflix, Google Music, Amazon Prime (Score:2)
I have subscriptions to other things, but I feel like I get really great value out of those three. Music especially... before I tried it I said I'd never do subscription music. After I tried it, I'll never go back to buying individual songs or albums. Ad-free YouTube is a nice side-benefit.
I do feel like my Netflix subscription has decreased in value, though. It's now really only good for the original content (much of which is great). I almost never find any movies I want to watch.
