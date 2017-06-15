CRTC Bans Locked Phones and Carrier Unlocking Fees (mobilesyrup.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: Canada's telecom regulator has announced that as of December 1st, 2017, all individual and small business wireless consumers will have the right to have their mobile devices unlocked free of charge upon request, while all newly purchased devices must be provided unlocked from that day forward. The decision came following the February 2017 review of the Wireless Code, where unlocking fees took center stage, with some parties (like Freedom Mobile) advocating for the abolishing of those fees altogether, some arguing they should remain as an important theft deterrent and the CRTC suggesting the fee should be far under the current $50 CAD standard. "The Wireless Code has helped make the wireless market more dynamic to the benefit of Canadians. While they appreciate the Code, they told us loudly and clearly that it could be more effective," said Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of the CRTC, in a press release.
Well, this is a start. Phone locking has been outrageously abused by carriers, and I'm glad they're getting another kick in the balls from the CRTC. Next should be a review of wireless pricing.
Unlocked BLU user here. Ban CDMA. (Score:3, Insightful)
I've been using Unlocked BLU Handsets in Canada and the US on occasion. While I like this, for the USian audience out there: Ban CDMA. CDMA is one of the biggest carrier lock in scams out there. CDMA is only used in the US Now, and it was discontinued. I'm afraid to travel to the US Now, but when I used too more often, the proliferation of CDMA Towers meant that anywhere outside Large Metropolitan areas can you get good GSM coverage and there are many US Rural areas with NO GSM coverage - only CDMA.
CDMA should be considered unacceptable in the modern world for a first world.
CDMA is effectively a scheme to prevent users from switching carriers or bringing their own devices to networks, forcing them to finance ultra expensive Phones.
The Fuck are you talking about?!
Re: Unlocked BLU user here. Ban CDMA. (Score:3)
Also Canadian here. Unlocked Moto X Play.
When I go to the US, I use my SIM from Roam Mobility. They utilize the T-Mobile network which had never given me any trouble. Got 4G LTE everywhere i went on my last trip. Going again this August.
I just ordered a BLU R1-HD (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage) for my younger brother. Reviews looked good and only $150 CAD. Runs Android 6.0
Same here, I use a Pre-paid T-mobile Sim in the US.
Japan still uses CDMA.
I believe unlocked CDMA networks should be mandated. The US CDMA carriers support phone unlocking because they are still locking down what devices can access their network.
The US GSM carriers use different radio frequencies than the rest of the world. making International roaming difficult. Even the 2 US GSM carriers (AT&T and T-Mobile) are not totally compatible with each other.
CDMA is shortly going to be gone at least within the US since both major CDMA carriers have opted to take the LTE route.
As for the GSM carriers (read UMTS) and the US using different frequencies than the rest of the world. This is nothing short of bollocks. The frequencies allocated differ all over the world. There is no "this is the frequency used in the US and this is the frequency used in the rest of the world" standard. If you get a quad band phone however, you should be set in about 80% of the worl
Considering how pathetically few americans venture beyond our borders [thepointsguy.com] the fact that GSM rules internationally doesn't matter so much.
I guess it's feasible that it keeps the big two from actually competing with each other, except with the high turnover rate of phones
Great (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't wait to see how the carriers manage to interpret this rule in the most customer-hostile way possible. Maybe they'll create a special "speaking to phone unlocking agent" fee.
Finally! (Score:2)
Thank you, CRTC. This ruling was long overdue!
Wailing and the lamenting of the shareholders (Score:2)
Honestly, This is the best reason why you cant let businesses go along without regulation.
If companies do asshole things like locking a phone, then they deserve industry wide regulation and fines.
So many people wail about "regulation is killing business" No assholes that run companies are killing business.
Say no to assholes in management positions