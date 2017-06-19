Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


As AI Explodes, Investors Pour Big Bucks Into Startups

Investment in AI startups is on a tear as venture capitalists and corporate investors scramble to stake out a leadership position in what could be the driving trend in technology for decades to come. From a report: The financial interest in AI, machine learning and related technologies is hardly new. CB Insights has tracked some $18.4 billion invested in 2,541 AI-related startups since 2012. But the trend is only accelerating. In the latest MoneyTree report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights, which showed otherwise mostly stagnant startup funding, AI and machine learning companies shined, reaching an eight-quarter high of $820 million invested in 90 companies. A flurry of significant investments in a number of AI-related companies this past week underscored the point. On Wednesday alone, for instance, AI-powered analytics software provider CognitiveScale raised a $15 million round, voice AI startup Snips raised $13 million and, to top it off, machine learning consultancy Element AI got an unusually large $102 million early-stage investment just eight months after the company was launched. Then on Thursday and Friday, two other AI-powered companies, Conviva and Codota, announced fundings too.

As AI Explodes, Investors Pour Big Bucks Into Startups

  • AI is not "exploding" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @10:06AM (#54647041)

    First, there is nothing besides weak AI (i.e. the "AI" with no "I", better called "automation"). Second, it is not "exploding". There have been no fundamental breakthroughs for quite a while. There have been gradual speed-improvements, but they are, well, gradual. The only thing that has been "exploding" is the hype about AI, i.e. this is nothing but a bubble of hot air.

    Of course some people will get rich from this, but there will be no fundamentally new products or services from this anytime soon.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The exploding AI is the replacement for the blue screen of death.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        Is "Explodes" a metaphor or a prescient description of the future under, "A.I."?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          Is "Explodes" a metaphor or a prescient description of the future under, "A.I."?

          I just finished re-reading "The Two Faces of Tomorrow," the first novel in "Cyber Rogue" [amzn.to] by James P. Hogan, one of my favorite SF stories from the early 1980's, where scientists set up an advanced AI to manage a space station and the military went to war to determine whether or not they could pull the plug if the AI determines that humans are a nuisance. The only thing that almost exploded was the nuclear bomb that the military installed just in case the AI went kablooey.

    • There have been gradual speed-improvements, but they are, well, gradual.

      Even with gradual speed improvements, you may reach a speed that represents a tipping point, where these processes go from taking an unacceptably long amount of time to taking an acceptably long amount of time.

      When you hit a tipping point like that, usage and adoption might expand dramatically (even if not "explosively), regardless of whether there's been real innovation.

      • There's also Jevons' paradox; making an old thing cheaper often makes its usage explode rather than saving money for the same level of its usage.

    • Depends on what you call "fundamental". There are plenty of new ideas tried out. The number of research papers written on AI in the last couple of years eclipses all the papers that were written before that.

    • We announced the TPU last year and recently followed up with a detailed study of its performance and architecture. In short, we found that the TPU delivered 15–30X higher performance and 30–80X higher performance-per-watt than contemporary CPUs and GPUs.

      I think that counts as a bit more than "gradual" speed improvement. And that was just the first generation. They've already made significant improvements in the second generation (45 TFLOPS/chip)

  • Uh-huh (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Too bad 'AI' is just a fancy term for computing. :P This isn't any different than health startups or VR a few years ago, the rate at which VCs throw good money after bad chasing fads is insanity. in another few years it'll be something else, and AI will have been dropped like a hot rock by most of them. It's a new form of day trading: get in, profit off of the hype, get out. Though it lines their pockets nicely, it does nothing to help anyone or progress anything in a meaningful way, and it artificially inf

  • Could this be the foreshadowing of another AI Winter? [wikipedia.org] I remember the AI Winter of the late 1980's and early 1990's. At that time, the hype was about some of the truly amazing things that could be done in Prolog like languages. Pattern matching. Deductive reasoning. Theorem provers. Computer Algebra Systems (CAS). And especially Expert Systems.

    The expectations got totally out of control. Wow! A knowledge expert could write a set of rules so that an expert system could predict who is a bad credit

  • What's the connection between this and glug glub blub?

    They both sound like a bubble.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      A bubble is when your mother gives you stock tips for the latest technology startups. That's a good sign to get out of the market while fools are still rushing in.
  • Index fund idea is based on the wisdom of crowds. The mean value of a large number of independent predictions will be more correct than most of the individual predictions. The key is "independent". But with high frequency trades and very fast analysis independent AI systems might "sense" the phase differences and slowly synch themselves over time.

    At present active investors can't game index investors easily. The orders from traders for index funds get swamped out lost among the orders from actively managed fund traders. But with AI systems, it might learn to place a large buy order in a relatively thinly traded component of a large index, a few microseconds before selling a large lot of the index itself. How much to buy, how early to buy, what to buy, when to sell etc are not calculated deterministically by human traders. But AI might find the pattern and learn it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      a few microseconds before selling a large lot of the index itself.

      I've long thought this needs to be squashed. Sub-second trading granularity just isn't adding anything meaningful, but it causes crazy distorted and unfair trading practices. Something like shuffling transactions over a larger timescale that is more fair.

  • Compress AI or something :)
  • Seems to be the best application of AI yet.

