Businesses Cloud The Almighty Buck

Walmart to Vendors: Get Off Amazon's Cloud

Posted by msmash
Amazon vs. Walmart saga continues. It turns out, Walmart isn't thrilled about its partners using Amazon's cloud, and it's telling them to get off it (alternative source). From a report: Walmart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services, several tech companies say. [...] Walmart, loath to give any business to Amazon, said it keeps most of its data on its own servers and uses services from emerging AWS competitors, such as Microsoft's Azure.

Walmart to Vendors: Get Off Amazon's Cloud

  • Shock Horror! (Score:3)

    by hackel ( 10452 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @01:30PM (#54662485) Journal

    Huh, Walmart is being a complete monopolistic dick? Sure didn't see that one coming...

    • Re:Shock Horror! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @01:50PM (#54662683)

      Before anyone starts ranting that Walmart is not a monopoly, there are two kinds of monopolies. Horizontal where the company controls a particular step of the process across the entire market, and vertical, where the company controls every aspect from beginning to end as much as possible and dictates all aspects of everything that the company deals with.

      Walmart would be an example of a vertically-integrated monopoly in this sense. Perhaps not as naturally-so as, say, a steelworks from the late 19th and early 20th century where the company owned everything from the mining-claim to the trucks delivering fabricated parts to customers, but Walmart dictates terms to manufacturers moreso than just about any retail middleman had before, and continues the monolithic control all of the way from the importation process up through the cash register.

    • Re:Shock Horror! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by FooAtWFU ( 699187 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @01:51PM (#54662703) Homepage

      No!!! This is not about it being a monopoly; if anything, this is about Wal-Mart as monopsony, a single buyer. It's different.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Walmart is a dinosaur. It is quickly going the way of the dinosaur in part because of the draconian nature of its power players, grappling with retaining their cash cow instead of doing what a REAL business - in a market economy - does...innovate. Those same, creativity stricken, power players would even be unable to work in a real 9-5 job. Sadly that is the case for most of that echelon.

      • Right on! Walmart is now the Kmart of this generation. Once a powerhouse, they refuse to change with the times and are going to be blown away by the competition that uses better ideas rather than monopolistic control. I watched Walmart overcome Kmart almost over nite because Kmart refused to change a thing about their business model when Walmart was better. This resulted in Walmart devastating Kmart. Amazon is now doing that to Walmart, and they are going to lose to the better idea.
    • Amazon just bought Whole Foods, making it a direct competitor to Walmart. So, Walmart is being sensible. They are saying they don't want any of their data on a competitor's server. Using a car analogy, it's like Toyota saying to their suppliers they don't want their data stored in the GM Cloud Service. There are no guarantees that Amazon would not snoop on the data, no matter how walled off the service is from the rest of the company. This is quite common in the industry, the suppliers are still free to do
      • Sensible from a security standpoint, sure, but they are essentially limiting their pool of potential vendors. Walmart is no longer the beast it was, and Amazon is growing. If you were a vendor, which horse would you back? Choices: One that was strong, but is getting old and cranky, or the younger, fitter horse that's already working for you?

  • I avoid them if at all possible... Amazon gets a fair amount of my business as do local businesses, but Walmart can go fuck themselves...

    • i buy next to nothing from amazon and buy water and snacks and other household stuff from jet.com which is wal mart

      free shipping i don't have to pay $100 a year for

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SirSlud ( 67381 )

        Lead infused water by the sound of it.

        • better yet, it's my wife's snobby alkaline water that costs a lot more at whole foods and local stores. they even have some ridiculous dairy free chocolate spread she likes

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        free shipping i don't have to pay $100 a year for

        "Free" shipping? You're joking, right? The cost of shipping is baked into the price of what you're buying.

        • yeah, and it's still cheaper than Prime items on amazon, cheaper than paying amazon $99 a year for shipping and cheaper than the local stores

    • Washington state and home of Amazon

      We have to pay tax's using Amazon, so I don't mess with them.

      As for Walmart, I have three Walmart super stores within 8.5 miles of me :)

  • It is? Seriously? Which CxO thought up THAT braintrust idea?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Let's not forget that Wal*Mart is the same group of geniuses that brought us the laughably insecure CurrentC/MCX - and after that folded, they doubled down, and deployed it anyway as "Wal*Mart Pay".

      And seriously? Complaining that your vendor uses AWS for their own business?!?

      What's next, saying they'll penalize companies that use Ford delivery trucks?

      • This is hilarious. It's anti-competitive and abuse of monopoly position.

        WalMart could potentially be taken to task for a lot of shit, but it never is. They don't allow CDs with explicit content, so their selection of music is all censored. This accounts for 2% of WalMart sales, but not 2% of WalMart revenue or profits; it accounts for over 10% of music industry CD sales, or at least it did back before digital streaming became big. That's basically WalMart leveraging its enormous monopoly power to con

        • Well what do you expect? Hillary Clinton was on the board of directors. The democrats, and by extension these liberal companies that are either run by, or afraid of Democrats use their power to control you. If it's not illegal because of a little thing like constitutionality, they just do an end run around that by controlling free speech in some other way. Usually some form of intimidation. Sadly, Amazon is owned by a liberal too. They all get big and successful, and then decide that they know what is best
    • Than AWS? It's not as crazy as it sounds...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      Azure isn't owned by a company that is in direct competition with some of Walmart's businesses. This has nothing to do with sane or cost effective business practices for their IT service vendors and everything to do with trying to leverage the fact that Walmart is the bigger player (than the vendors) to deny revenue for a competitor.

      Sadly, while some are already throwing words like "monopoly" around, I suspect this is perfectly above board - these are businesses looking to provide a service *for* Walmar

      • Sadly, while some are already throwing words like "monopoly" around, I suspect this is perfectly above board -

        Not being a lawyer, I don't know if it is legal or not.

        It's a dick move either way.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Zocalo ( 252965 )
          Not a lawyer either, but I do deal with tenders for contracts such as this and in general it's absolutely above board to specify a list of preferred suppliers as part of a tender, so unless the US has some specific exception this falls foul of I'm not aware of then Walmart is perfectly entitled to do this. Their systems/data, their rules. It's no different from someone insisting on a given vendor's hardware or software - e.g. Munich mandating that their application stack be open source, to give a more Sla
  • Came on Walmart not the MS Cloud !!!

  • Lawsuit in 3, 2, 1... (Score:3, Funny)

    by 3vi1 ( 544505 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @01:50PM (#54662679) Homepage Journal

    Some directors apparently slept through their college discussions on anti-trust and restrictive practices.

    • Wallmart isn't even close to having a monopoly on cloud services.

    • They're not saying anyone has to use Walmart's servers, only that they can't use Amazon's. But there's two problems with this story in the first place:

      Walmart doesn't have "partners". They have suppliers who have the hobnail boots on their throat to provide what Walmart wants.

      And both links are garbage click bait for WSJ (paywalled) and Fortune (nearly blank page.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by thomst ( 1640045 )

        Obfuscant complained:

        And both links are garbage click bait for WSJ (paywalled) and Fortune (nearly blank page.)

        You have to enable scripts from fortune.com to see the article. I just have NoScript enable them temporarily, then close the window and revoke the authorization when I'm done reading.

        The WSJ link IS just a teaser, though. To read the whole article, you have to subscribe ...

  • Get out of AWS and GoggleCloud ASAP!

    Go instead to either Asure, or to OpenStack...

    If you only use IaaS, this is not as critical, but if you use PaaS, SaaS, or are developing your own Cloud Software from scratch, this is critical.

    Amazon and Google have their own set of APIs and management interfaces. So, once in their clood, never back to on premises, or to another cloud from a different provider (there are some efforts to replicate some of Amazon's APIs, but those are Tepid and Incomplete).

    With Asure and O

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Zaphon ( 13837 )

      You just gave the same reasons to not use Amazon and Google as to not use Azure (that you for some reason keep calling Asure). As once you integrate with Azure, you're not coming back to the data center either (unless you severely restrict which services you use, but the same could be said of both Amazon and Google).

  • Companies aren't looking before they leap (Score:3)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @02:21PM (#54662977)

    Companies need to be very careful about what data is being stored in someone else's datacenter.

    I'm sure if enough of Walmart's suppliers store enough data in AWS, Amazon could get some tremendous insights into Walmart's supply chain.

    In my opinion too many companies have rushed to the cloud and have not completely thought out the repercussions of that choice. If your data is stored in AWS or Azure is it really your data? What if the Government decides to subpoena your data and your company decides to fight the subpoena, but Amazon decides it isn't worth the trouble - and they hand over your data?

    The day of reckoning is coming for cloud services and it won't be technical that brings the pain - it will be legal.

  • Picked up a rumor that CVS was planning to move to AWS, they decided not to go to AWS.

  • If there isn't a consortium of Walmart's vendors, there should be. That seems like a logical direction for our progression of absurdity. "Corporations are people". Powerful "people". Powerful enough to form a union with which Walmart would have no choice but to sign a fair contract.

