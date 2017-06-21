Walmart to Vendors: Get Off Amazon's Cloud (wsj.com) 53
Amazon vs. Walmart saga continues. It turns out, Walmart isn't thrilled about its partners using Amazon's cloud, and it's telling them to get off it (alternative source). From a report: Walmart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services, several tech companies say. [...] Walmart, loath to give any business to Amazon, said it keeps most of its data on its own servers and uses services from emerging AWS competitors, such as Microsoft's Azure.
Huh, Walmart is being a complete monopolistic dick? Sure didn't see that one coming...
Before anyone starts ranting that Walmart is not a monopoly, there are two kinds of monopolies. Horizontal where the company controls a particular step of the process across the entire market, and vertical, where the company controls every aspect from beginning to end as much as possible and dictates all aspects of everything that the company deals with.
Walmart would be an example of a vertically-integrated monopoly in this sense. Perhaps not as naturally-so as, say, a steelworks from the late 19th and early 20th century where the company owned everything from the mining-claim to the trucks delivering fabricated parts to customers, but Walmart dictates terms to manufacturers moreso than just about any retail middleman had before, and continues the monolithic control all of the way from the importation process up through the cash register.
No!!! This is not about it being a monopoly; if anything, this is about Wal-Mart as monopsony, a single buyer. It's different.
Walmart is a dinosaur. It is quickly going the way of the dinosaur in part because of the draconian nature of its power players, grappling with retaining their cash cow instead of doing what a REAL business - in a market economy - does...innovate. Those same, creativity stricken, power players would even be unable to work in a real 9-5 job. Sadly that is the case for most of that echelon.
I avoid them if at all possible... Amazon gets a fair amount of my business as do local businesses, but Walmart can go fuck themselves...
i buy next to nothing from amazon and buy water and snacks and other household stuff from jet.com which is wal mart
free shipping i don't have to pay $100 a year for
Lead infused water by the sound of it.
better yet, it's my wife's snobby alkaline water that costs a lot more at whole foods and local stores. they even have some ridiculous dairy free chocolate spread she likes
free shipping i don't have to pay $100 a year for
"Free" shipping? You're joking, right? The cost of shipping is baked into the price of what you're buying.
yeah, and it's still cheaper than Prime items on amazon, cheaper than paying amazon $99 a year for shipping and cheaper than the local stores
Washington state and home of Amazon
We have to pay tax's using Amazon, so I don't mess with them.
As for Walmart, I have three Walmart super stores within 8.5 miles of me
Let's not forget that Wal*Mart is the same group of geniuses that brought us the laughably insecure CurrentC/MCX - and after that folded, they doubled down, and deployed it anyway as "Wal*Mart Pay".
And seriously? Complaining that your vendor uses AWS for their own business?!?
What's next, saying they'll penalize companies that use Ford delivery trucks?
This is hilarious. It's anti-competitive and abuse of monopoly position.
WalMart could potentially be taken to task for a lot of shit, but it never is. They don't allow CDs with explicit content, so their selection of music is all censored. This accounts for 2% of WalMart sales, but not 2% of WalMart revenue or profits; it accounts for over 10% of music industry CD sales, or at least it did back before digital streaming became big. That's basically WalMart leveraging its enormous monopoly power to con
Re: (Score:3)
Sadly, while some are already throwing words like "monopoly" around, I suspect this is perfectly above board - these are businesses looking to provide a service *for* Walmar
Sadly, while some are already throwing words like "monopoly" around, I suspect this is perfectly above board -
Not being a lawyer, I don't know if it is legal or not.
It's a dick move either way.
They sell Crisco routers and Sonny televisions.
They sell Crisco routers and Sonny televisions.
My Crisco router got fried.
Oh man, looks like the chips are down!
Sure, but isn't the point of offloading to a cloud-computing service to let someone else worry about the box?
Some directors apparently slept through their college discussions on anti-trust and restrictive practices.
Wallmart isn't even close to having a monopoly on cloud services.
Walmart doesn't have "partners". They have suppliers who have the hobnail boots on their throat to provide what Walmart wants.
And both links are garbage click bait for WSJ (paywalled) and Fortune (nearly blank page.)
Obfuscant complained:
And both links are garbage click bait for WSJ (paywalled) and Fortune (nearly blank page.)
You have to enable scripts from fortune.com to see the article. I just have NoScript enable them temporarily, then close the window and revoke the authorization when I'm done reading.
The WSJ link IS just a teaser, though. To read the whole article, you have to subscribe
Get out of AWS and GoggleCloud ASAP!
Go instead to either Asure, or to OpenStack...
If you only use IaaS, this is not as critical, but if you use PaaS, SaaS, or are developing your own Cloud Software from scratch, this is critical.
Amazon and Google have their own set of APIs and management interfaces. So, once in their clood, never back to on premises, or to another cloud from a different provider (there are some efforts to replicate some of Amazon's APIs, but those are Tepid and Incomplete).
With Asure and O
You just gave the same reasons to not use Amazon and Google as to not use Azure (that you for some reason keep calling Asure). As once you integrate with Azure, you're not coming back to the data center either (unless you severely restrict which services you use, but the same could be said of both Amazon and Google).
Companies need to be very careful about what data is being stored in someone else's datacenter.
I'm sure if enough of Walmart's suppliers store enough data in AWS, Amazon could get some tremendous insights into Walmart's supply chain.
In my opinion too many companies have rushed to the cloud and have not completely thought out the repercussions of that choice. If your data is stored in AWS or Azure is it really your data? What if the Government decides to subpoena your data and your company decides to fight the subpoena, but Amazon decides it isn't worth the trouble - and they hand over your data?
The day of reckoning is coming for cloud services and it won't be technical that brings the pain - it will be legal.
If there isn't a consortium of Walmart's vendors, there should be. That seems like a logical direction for our progression of absurdity. "Corporations are people". Powerful "people". Powerful enough to form a union with which Walmart would have no choice but to sign a fair contract.