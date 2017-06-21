Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses Communications The Internet Technology

eBay Will Now Price Match Amazon, Walmart and Others On Over 50,000 Items (techcrunch.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the money-back-guarantee dept.
eBay announced today a new Price Match Guarantee for over 50,000 items across its site -- promising that it will have the best deal online, or it will match the lowest price of a competitor. While only select items are available for this offer, "the move is a significant effort on eBay's part to ensure that it doesn't lose customers to Amazon, Walmart and other online stores as the market consolidates behind the industry's major players," reports TechCrunch. From the report: In order to qualify, the item must be one of the new, unopened items sold daily through eBay Deals, for starters. Deals are eBay's selection of "trending" inventory across all its categories -- like consumer electronics, home & garden, and fashion. The deals are also generally offered at 20 percent to 90 percent off, and are sourced from over 900 of eBay's trusted sellers. These sellers include both smaller merchants looking to grow their customer base as well as major consumer brands. At any time, eBay says there are "tens of thousands" of items offered through the Deals site, with featured deals updating at least once per day, beginning at 8 AM PT.

eBay Will Now Price Match Amazon, Walmart and Others On Over 50,000 Items More | Reply

eBay Will Now Price Match Amazon, Walmart and Others On Over 50,000 Items

Comments Filter:
  • Quick! Who can lose money the fastest?!?
    • Ebay's plenty big enough to absorb the occasional price match on a loss leader. Hell, even my local Fry's electronics will price match Amazon. And Ebay's goal isn't to sell product anyway, it's to get other people to sell and take 10% of the proceeds.

    • Quick! Who can lose money the fastest?!?

      That is how free markets are supposed to work. Marginal surplus profit should be competed down to near zero.

  • If so, fuck off.

  • One of the best things about Amazon is the "Will ship today if ordered in XX hours" time guarantee.
    Buying something from eBay doesn't guarantee when it'll ship & when it'll arrive.

  • Having dealt with eBay on a bad purchase, it seems strange that anyone would prefer purchasing something from eBay at the same price, especially if they have to jump through hoops to perform the pricematch. For items that are more likely to be counterfeit, like memory cards, it is actually more advantageous to purchase them from a reputable retailer, and extremely difficult to prove to eBay that you received a counterfeit item.

  • Pepperidge farms remembers (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Remember when... Ebay was for auctions?

  • So...slashdot is where online retailers post ads at no cost, solicit consumer feedback on shopping deals. I had slashdot bookmarked under tech/science. Long past time to change that.

Slashdot Top Deals

Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society. - Mark Twain

Close