eBay Will Now Price Match Amazon, Walmart and Others On Over 50,000 Items (techcrunch.com) 18
eBay announced today a new Price Match Guarantee for over 50,000 items across its site -- promising that it will have the best deal online, or it will match the lowest price of a competitor. While only select items are available for this offer, "the move is a significant effort on eBay's part to ensure that it doesn't lose customers to Amazon, Walmart and other online stores as the market consolidates behind the industry's major players," reports TechCrunch. From the report: In order to qualify, the item must be one of the new, unopened items sold daily through eBay Deals, for starters. Deals are eBay's selection of "trending" inventory across all its categories -- like consumer electronics, home & garden, and fashion. The deals are also generally offered at 20 percent to 90 percent off, and are sourced from over 900 of eBay's trusted sellers. These sellers include both smaller merchants looking to grow their customer base as well as major consumer brands. At any time, eBay says there are "tens of thousands" of items offered through the Deals site, with featured deals updating at least once per day, beginning at 8 AM PT.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah and 6 weeks to 8 months shipping
... I go to eBay for super low-price quasi-disposable stuff for my hobbies. I got some silicone heat-shrink tubing just to try it out, took almost two months to get here but there was no way I was paying more than 5$ in any case.
Race to unprofitability (Score:2)
They'll do just fine (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Quick! Who can lose money the fastest?!?
That is how free markets are supposed to work. Marginal surplus profit should be competed down to near zero.
Paypal still required? (Score:2)
If so, fuck off.
No Prime & that wonderful guaranteed ship time (Score:2)
One of the best things about Amazon is the "Will ship today if ordered in XX hours" time guarantee.
Buying something from eBay doesn't guarantee when it'll ship & when it'll arrive.
Why would you prefer buying from eBay? (Score:1)
Pepperidge farms remembers (Score:2, Interesting)
Remember when... Ebay was for auctions?
Free Ad (Score:2)
So...slashdot is where online retailers post ads at no cost, solicit consumer feedback on shopping deals. I had slashdot bookmarked under tech/science. Long past time to change that.