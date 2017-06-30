Vertu, Phone-Maker To the Rich, Says It's Broke (gizmodo.com) 23
A British-based luxury phone maker which made its name selling $50,000 smartphones decked out in alligator leather and titanium and fitted with sapphire screens, has applied to the courts to be placed in administration after running of out money to pay staff and suppliers, (paywalled) reports British outlet The Times. In a witness statement filed in the High Court in London yesterday, the report adds, the company's last remaining director Jean-Charles Charki, said that Vertu was insolvent and unable to meet its June 30 payroll obligations of about 500,000 euros. From an earlier report: According to a juicy new report in the Telegraph, employees are worried about the future of the company after noticing that production had been running at reduced capacity. Employees are apparently worried about their unpaid wages, as well as pension contributions taken out of their paychecks without being added into the company's retirement fund. Sources inside the company also told the Telegraph that Vertu has unpaid debts with suppliers such as Qualcomm and Microsoft, and bills from waste management, pest control, and other property services.
Donald Trump uses a plain off-the-shelf Samsung, probably a Galaxy S3. [androidcentral.com]
I will give them credit for phones that look sharp and a different style as compared to the minimalist design that we are seeing on smartphones. They also have a nice Android skin as well.
However, of all things out there, electronics that are not "timeless" are not really status symbols past a certain point. Even Apple learned this with the Apple Watch Edition, which its five digit price tag apparently didn't have many takers since Apple wound up killing it, and moving the name to a ceramic model with a p
Wouldn't this be fraud? Punishable by jail? Well, if we actually jailed non-brown people the way we jail brown people...
Right there you have illegal behaviour under UK law.
No, not at all. Fraud is when a jailable meat puppet person does it.
If an immortal, intangible corporation does it, they call is a legal business strategy when they are simply rewarding themselves with huge bonuses and corporate executive benefits, cars, travel, expense accounts based on a SUPER optimistic business plan of
1) Live it up,
3) profit
#2 is taking the money now and planning on being able to make up for deferred payments later. Most private hedge funds can LEGALLY take investor's money, go to
Their payroll obligations are 500,000 Euros? How many employees do they have? Five?
500,000 Euros for one pay period, which wouldn't be a year. Assuming it's every two weeks, they'd probably have more like over a hundred.
They have about a thousand employees.
If it's in the UK, the pay period is more likely to be one month.
At best they could piggyback on an existing OEM/ODM to have a custom unit. However, it will always be behind the curve, technologically. So, it would have to actually pack features that are more than increased CPU/RAM/storage. The push button concierge was a good idea, but it seems to be suspended until this September. However, at the wealth level it is being aimed it, people already have their own twin-key reps at their beck and call.
The trick is to sell something that would be "worth" buying to the co
Their vacuum tube supplier went out of business.
If you've never heard it before though, you really should. The sound is amazing. So much warmer than those digital cellphones.