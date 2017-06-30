Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Vertu, Phone-Maker To the Rich, Says It's Broke (gizmodo.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the when-life-gives-you-lemon dept.
A British-based luxury phone maker which made its name selling $50,000 smartphones decked out in alligator leather and titanium and fitted with sapphire screens, has applied to the courts to be placed in administration after running of out money to pay staff and suppliers, (paywalled) reports British outlet The Times. In a witness statement filed in the High Court in London yesterday, the report adds, the company's last remaining director Jean-Charles Charki, said that Vertu was insolvent and unable to meet its June 30 payroll obligations of about 500,000 euros. From an earlier report: According to a juicy new report in the Telegraph, employees are worried about the future of the company after noticing that production had been running at reduced capacity. Employees are apparently worried about their unpaid wages, as well as pension contributions taken out of their paychecks without being added into the company's retirement fund. Sources inside the company also told the Telegraph that Vertu has unpaid debts with suppliers such as Qualcomm and Microsoft, and bills from waste management, pest control, and other property services.

  • as well as pension contributions taken out of their paychecks without being added into the company's retirement fund

    Wouldn't this be fraud? Punishable by jail? Well, if we actually jailed non-brown people the way we jail brown people...

    • , the company's last remaining director Jean-Charles Charki, said that Vertu was insolvent and unable to meet its June 30 payroll obligations of about 500,000 euros.

      Right there you have illegal behaviour under UK law.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      as well as pension contributions taken out of their paychecks without being added into the company's retirement fund

      Wouldn't this be fraud? Punishable by jail? Well, if we actually jailed non-brown people the way we jail brown people...

      No, not at all. Fraud is when a jailable meat puppet person does it.
      If an immortal, intangible corporation does it, they call is a legal business strategy when they are simply rewarding themselves with huge bonuses and corporate executive benefits, cars, travel, expense accounts based on a SUPER optimistic business plan of
      1) Live it up,
      2) ...
      3) profit

      #2 is taking the money now and planning on being able to make up for deferred payments later. Most private hedge funds can LEGALLY take investor's money, go to

  • Their payroll obligations are 500,000 Euros? How many employees do they have? Five?

  • Their vacuum tube supplier went out of business.

    If you've never heard it before though, you really should. The sound is amazing. So much warmer than those digital cellphones.

