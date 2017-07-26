Having a Woman On Your Team Ruins Your Chances For VC Funding (theoutline.com) 42
Laura June, writing for The Outline: It's a well-known, well-documented fact that women entrepreneurs face an uphill battle in the fight to get funding for their businesses. But a new study suggests that it can actually be almost impossible. According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Venture Capital, having even one woman on a company's team makes them far less likely to get funding than an entirely male one. In fact, an all male team is about four times more likely to get funding than teams with any women on them. The study was done by researchers at Babson College and Wellesley, and looked at data on 6,793 companies funded between 2011 and 2013. This is the first large-scale study in a decade to focus on women's efforts to get funding, and it's not encouraging. The authors write, "We did not determine any significant performance differences between companies with women CEOs from companies with men CEOs, so it is quite surprising that women are still, practically speaking, shut out of the market for venture capital funding, both as CEOs and participants of executive teams."
It's the VCs money, and they can do what they want with it.
The implication that all VCs are sexist-driven rather than profit-driven is a bit perplexing. These are the people that are like the Iron Bank from GoT. They probably don't even see the people for who they are, rather than just seeing us all as numbers, except possibly the one that claims to be the CEO for sheer viability.
There's plenty bad you can say about Vulture Capital companies, but not that they're bad about correlating past chances for a startup to become profitable with various pieces of data about those startups, especially data that is easy to measure.
If they noticed that teams that include women are statistically non-negligibly less likely to succeed, they will use that knowledge. They don't care that you have a poontang instead of a wang, they care about what has historically been proven to give better chances
It really only takes one to figure that out and the market corrects. Of course not all projects are equal, so there is a question as to whether or not women are more disposed to be parts of projects that don't have as good of return potential as men.
I suppose I could read the study myself to see if this was done or attempted.
Right, because there are no difference between men and women. In all seriousness, see my other post on risk taking.
Not looking at pipeline (Score:5, Insightful)
I have only read through the paper's methodology section and conclusion so far, but it appears they didn't look at the total number of pitches by companies with at least one woman founder. They only looked at companies which did receive funding. Their study therefore says nothing about whether women on your founding team has anything to do with whether you will get funding. It just says there are less women founders.
This isn't just a case of the article having a misleading title. The study itself makes conclusions it cannot back up.
Another worthless SJW non-study. (Score:5, Insightful)
Based on that you might as well say this study shows that companies with a women in lead position comes up worse ideas then a team of all men.
Misleading conclusion (Score:5, Informative)
Misleading summary and conclusion from a website that with a subtitle of, "Did we ban men yet."
Direct quote from the study:
The average dollar investment in businesses with a woman on the management team was slightly higher for all three years during 2011â"2013, $12 million for those with women, $8 million for those with no women.
It's time to stop gender BS (Score:3, Insightful)
Please stop posting BS gender issues on slashdot once and for all... It's not tech news, it's not nerd news, it's not news you want to hear, it's not even a news... It's just BS.
There is about 96% male CEOs so their companies gets about the same percentage of the funding. WHAT A SURPRISE...
And don't tell me somebody in western countries is forbidding women to create their own businesses or denying funding for good businesses, because it was woman's idea...
Fully strange... (Score:5, Interesting)
The opposite should be true. After all, the "woman are wonderful effect" is very well known. Both men and woman have an unconscious pro-bias towards woman as well. Ranging from social to material interests. But you can look all over society and find cases where this isn't true because of the problems it brings.
And those problems? You can thank false allegations, socjus, fake sexual harassment, cases like this [mercurynews.com] or Ellen Pao [nytimes.com] and the ability of a woman to destroy your career and life over a false claim. I'll bet that nearly every person that reads this comment and is currently working in a corporate environment of some kind has seen the shift where men leave doors open, or have one or more individuals in the same room with them when talking to a woman. There's a reason for it.
And it's to the point where that even if proven false in the court of law that a man's choices are commit suicide or try to work through it, by picking up and moving to another part of the world to try and start over. It's not worth the trouble, and this is a result of people trying to limit and protect themselves from a potential fallout. I'm sure someone is going to bring up a "but it really doesn't destroy them..." No? Find anyone who's been the subject of a false claim, and you'll find a person who's lost friends, family, career, connections, and are ostracized even when innocent, the person recanted, or was dismissed by the courts with prejudice against the accuser.
The word, "fonding" [urbandictionary.com], is, "The act of looking at someone with such care that you radiate your love for them by simply staring at them."
The IRS does that job quite well. No need to create another layer of bureaucracy.
Take the Remington Steele approach... (Score:3)
Or JK Rowling, George Eliot, and other writers of fiction
I've done the opposite with my gender-neutral pen name, C.D. Reimer, writing short stories with lead female characters, and submitting them to anthologies edited by female editors. I've gotten quite a few first serial sales that way. Mostly because writers, including female writers, tend to write short stories with a lead male character. A short story with a lead female character stands out from the crowd.
I'm not surprised (Score:2)
If you had creimer on your team, no VC would show up in the first place!
Have some Spam-flavored Macadamia Nuts [amzn.to] with your whine.
Risk Taking (Score:2)
I'm sure someone will jump on this as sexist, but women don't take as much risk as men. Why that is, is up for discussion, but until it's fixed, it makes sense for VCs to take less risk with them. There's plenty written on the topic, here's a sample.
https://www.entrepreneur.com/a... [entrepreneur.com]
