The US Is Becoming a Hot Spot For Outsourcing

New submitter cdreimer shares a report from The New York Times (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source) about how companies are now outsourcing in the United States, hiring from Michigan instead of Mumbai. From the report: For years, American companies have been saving money by "offshoring" jobs -- hiring people in India and other distant cubicle farms. Today, some of those jobs are being outsourced again -- in the United States. Nexient, a software outsourcing company, reflects the evolving geography of technology work. It holds daily video meetings with one of its clients, Bill.com, where team members stand up and say into the camera what they accomplished yesterday for Bill.com, and what they plan to do tomorrow. The difference is, they are phoning in from Michigan, not Mumbai. "It's the first time we've been happy outsourcing," said Rene Lacerte, the chief executive of Bill.com, a bill payment-and-collection service based in Palo Alto, Calif. Nexient is a domestic outsourcer, a flourishing niche in the tech world as some American companies pull back from the idea of hiring programmers a world away. Salaries have risen in places like South Asia, making outsourcing there less of a bargain. In addition, as brands pour energy and money into their websites and mobile apps, more of them are deciding that there is value in having developers in the same time zone, or at least on the same continent.
I'll hire. (Score:2)
After I'm done with most of my tools I'm told I have to 'hand it off to India' for continued development / support.
I keep telling my manager that I'd rather hire a dozen high school dropouts that have completed some coding bootcamp. I don't need a CS major. I don't need a Software Engineer. I need someone that has shown any aptitude for a given language and has has enough initiative to want to learn.
As long as I can talk to them in their first language and have the opportunity to fly out to show them what
Outsourcing is just a way (Score:2)
for employers to avoid paying benefits and their part of FICA by hiring subcontractors.
ARRRRGGGG! (Score:2)
It holds daily video meetings with one of its clients, Bill.com, where team members stand up and say into the camera what they accomplished yesterday for Bill.com, and what they plan to do tomorrow.
Which sounds like an absolute living hell.
I bet after a few weeks of being told they haven't accomplished enough for Bill.com today, and their plan for tomorrow isn't good enough, the really good workers leave and find a job where their boss doesn't look over their shoulder every day.