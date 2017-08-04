Google Now Permits Android Apps That Facilitate Gambling With Real Money (betanews.com) 5
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: Google has relaxed its rules surrounding real-money gambling apps in Google Play -- in some countries, at least. There has been a ban on apps and games that allow users to gamble with real money since 2013, but that has now changed. While there was previously a ban in place due to the difficulty in policing ages and complying with different gambling laws around the world, real-money gambling apps are now permitted in the UK, France and Ireland. The new rules stipulate that developers must submit their gambling apps for a special vetting process, and they must have an IARC content rating. Other rules include a ban on the use of Google payment services, a requirement to display information about responsible gambling, and a requirement to block underage use. The full list of requirements [can be viewed here].
Do you see a question in the headline of TFS? (Score:2)
Please apply Betteridge's Law of Headlines to this post.
Only Gambling When Odds Equal (Score:2)
For a start that should make it illegal to call it gambling when the odds are specifically, purposefully and corruptly tilted in the houses favour. That is called cheating, when the odds are titled in your favour, your are no longer gambling you are winning, when the odds are tilted against you favour, you are not gambling you are losing.
I am all for gambling, as long as the odds are equal and fair. The house should have exactly the same odds of losing as the mug punters, otherwise it is a lie and they are