Why Amazon's UK Tax Bill Has Dropped 50% (bbc.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: Amazon has seen a 50% fall in the amount of UK corporation tax it paid last year, while recording a 54% increase in turnover for the same period. This snippet of news raised eyebrows this morning when it was revealed. So what's going on? Taxes are paid on profit not turnover. It paid lower taxes because it made lower profits. Last year it made 48 million British Pounds (BP) or ~$62 million U.S. dollars (USD) in profit -- this year it made only 24 million BP or ~$31 million USD so it paid 7 million BP (~$9 million USD) tax compared to 15 million BP (~$19 million USD). What is more interesting is WHY its profits were lower. Part of the reason is the way it pays its staff. Amazon UK Services is the division which runs the fulfillment centers which process, package and post deliveries to UK customers. It employs about 16,000 of the 24,000 people Amazon have in the UK. Each full-time employee gets given at least 1,000 BP (~$1,297 USD) worth of shares every year. They can't cash them in immediately -- they have to hold them for a period of between one and three years.
If Amazon's share price goes up in that time, those shares are worth more. Amazon's share price has indeed gone up over the past couple of years -- a lot. In fact, in the past two years the share price has nearly doubled, so 1,000 BP (~$1,297 USD) in shares granted in August 2015 are now worth nearly 2,000 BP (~$2,595 USD). Staff compensation goes up, compensation is an expense, expenses can be deducted from revenue -- so profits are lower and so are the taxes on those profits.
Wow, that even already works now that the UK is still in the EU?
Are they worth paying if they end up breaking your society apart?
The compensation relevant for taxes is the 1000 GBP the stock is worth when Amazon gives it and not its value at the end, right?
Are you intentionally being dense?
The summary even accurately described the figure is based on profit, not turnover and then in the very last sentence, "Staff compensation goes up, compensation is an expense, expenses can be deducted from revenue".
The article didn't make a whole load of sense to me. Amazon can give away £1000 of shares and the employess don't pay tax as long as they hold them for 5 years. https://www.gov.uk/tax-employe... [www.gov.uk]
The employee may end up paying capital gains tax on the sale if they end up with a pile of shares and sell them in one tax year. The first £11 000 or so of profit is free, so unlikely to be an issue for most people.
But Amazon have found a neat trick to avoid corporation tax which is actually paying your e
It would depend on British law. In the US you have to exercise the option and turn it into actual stock before you have a tax liability. It's possible that British law just includes stock options are part of your overall compensation and uses some nominal market value to report it. It does seem weird to me to include non-vested options in a dynamic financial instrument as "compensation" even if it is used to supplement actual money.
As long as their overall profits are higher due to not needing to pay employees extra benefits (or just generally) etc. Yes.
So when employees cash out they will have to pay tax. In the UK once they convert assets to fiat they will have to pay 20%
The interesting this about this is that you can earn A LOT more than than the usual 20% tax bracket and still pay 20%
The company is essentially pushing tax deductions on the employee with the employee seeing this a great deal to pay less tax as well...maybe even make profit as stock appreciates. It all falls apart however when share price goes sharply down and people may end up earning less than they thought they will AND pay tax on it when they cash out.
