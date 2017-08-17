Australia Joins China and Japan in Trying To Regulate Digital Currency Exchanges

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Following moves by China and Japan to regulate digital currencies, Australia is attempting to crackdown on money laundering and terrorism financing with plans to regulate bitcoin exchanges. From a report: "The threat of serious financial crime is constantly evolving, as new technologies emerge and criminals seek to nefariously exploit them. These measures ensure there is nowhere for criminals to hide," said Australia's Minister for Justice Michael Keenan in a press release. The Australian government proposed a set of reforms on Thursday which will close a gap in regulation and bring digital currency exchange providers under the remit of the Australian Transactions and Reporting Analysis Centre. These exchanges serve as marketplaces where traders can buy and sell digital currencies, such as bitcoin, using fiat currencies, such as the dollar. The reform bill is intended to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act and increase the powers of AUSTRAC.

  • I get that things like digital currencies can be used to money launder and fund nefarious activity, but can anything be sacred anymore? What about the mining aspect? Is big brother going to monitor GPU usage too?
  • I mean sure crime and money laundering bad, absolutely, but people can simply bargain goods for a lot of that too, so there is a work around. The real issue is pure fear that they lose control of money, which they waste so much of. It's a hard stance for me personally since regulation to prevent money laundering is important (We need our paved roads, taxes pay for them, people need to be paying their taxes) but it takes the ability to manipulate money and hose everyone as easily like certain countries whos

  • There's no social benefit to blockchain-based 'coins', and they encourage ransomware and fraud.

    Just outlaw the exchange of currency for blockchain-based mediums of exchange and it will no longer have any value as a ransomware tool.

    Anyone who still wants to play with the technology can do so, anybody who wants to mine or barter on the black market can do so (with a legal risk if caught, of course... it's still the 'black market'). But if people with deep pockets aren't permitted to acquire the stuff legally

  • Don't pretend you're surprised (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Thursday August 17, 2017 @11:57AM (#55034545) Journal
    The first time I ever heard of 'Bitcoin', the first thing I thought was "this will be used for money laundering, hiding assets, and trafficking in contraband and for other illegal activities, guaranteed" and steered entirely clear of it. I knew that at some point governments would, one way or another, take control of it, for good or for ill.

    Don't even pretend you're surprised this is happening, and don't even bother to act all righteously indignated over it, either, you're just being over-the-top disingenuous if you do.

