Every Major Advertising Group Is Blasting Apple for Blocking Cookies in the Safari Browser (adweek.com) 108
The biggest advertising organizations say Apple will "sabotage" the current economic model of the internet with plans to integrate cookie-blocking technology into the new version of Safari. Marty Swant, reporting for AdWeek: Six trade groups -- the Interactive Advertising Bureau, American Advertising Federation, the Association of National Advertisers, the 4A's and two others -- say they're "deeply concerned" with Apple's plans to release a version of the internet browser that overrides and replaces user cookie preferences with a set of Apple-controlled standards. The feature, which is called "Intelligent Tracking Prevention," limits how advertisers and websites can track users across the internet by putting in place a 24-hour limit on ad retargeting. In an open letter expected to be published this afternoon, the groups describe the new standards as "opaque and arbitrary," warning that the changes could affect the "infrastructure of the modern internet," which largely relies on consistent standards across websites. The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more "generic and less timely and useful."
Can ads get any less timely and useful? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Can ads get any less timely and useful? (Score:5, Insightful)
I constantly get ads for the thing I've recently purchased.
I can't imagine a less effective form of advertising.
The problem is that the advertisers are only tied into the search data.. not the purchase data. They don't know you actually made the purchase already. It's cheap enough for them to take the gamble and blast everybody with their search history.
That is their problem, not mine. I find things to buy by searching for them. If they want me to find their things and buy them then they need to work with the search people (google, amazon, bangood etc.) so that I find them when I search. Coming around like annoying little yippy dogs after every purchase, barking "Buy this too!!" is neither going to get them a sale nor get me to go to them for stuff in the future.
Some times they are though. When I book a hotel through one of the sites that do this, I keep getting emails about booking in thy same place I already made reservations in.
Sometimes the websites are particularly stupid about it, too. I looked at a couple of items on Willams-Sonoma and other sites, and for a month after I received them after ordering from Willams-Sonoma, I kept getting daily emails from them saying that I'd put these items in my shopping cart, and they could only hold them there for 30 days before they'd fall off.
In your case, though, the ad company may only be getting information about what you looked at, and doesn't know that you bought it. If the ads are co
To get you to buy another as a gift (Score:2)
My guess as to the retargeting apologist's reply: "Have you bought another of the helmet as a gift for another biker in your circle of friends?"
I bought a motorcycle helmet years ago, I still get ads for the helmet and others I researched.
Oh! But wasn't your purchase just the first step towards a lifelong hobby of collecting motorcycle helmets?
I bought a motorcycle helmet years ago, I still get ads for the helmet and others I researched. Fucking ads suck.
I don't generally surf much on my phone. I do get gmail on it. And at home I have adblockers, ghostery and noscript. But I was at an event and I noticed some people "vaping". I was curious about it, so looked it up on the phone. I get back home, and am inundated with email and notifications regarding electronic cigarettes and vaping. Rat bastards - I verified the reason I need to lock my browser down at home.
Google, please get on board with this!!! (Score:3)
Unless Apple has a patent on it...
I have to manage enough other stuff and generally ignore cookies.
That said, cookies do show me what my wife is shopping for on Amazon, but I don't need to see that (it is funny to call her and implicitly talk about what's she's looking at, but that only worked a couple of times).
They're far creepier than just an ad company. an ad company wants to sell you shit, or direct you towards people who want to sell you shit.
Google wants to *own* all of your online activities; for reasons they haven't even though of
Re: (Score:3)
They are, indeed, more than just an ad company. But over 90% of the total revenue comes from advertising.
They odds of Google "getting on board" with this are less than zero. They may well hire ninja assassins to take out the Apple execs behind this.
Google won't, but Mozilla could. (Score:2)
As has been pointed out, Google is an advertising company cubed and won't do this unless they're forced to. But Mozilla and Firefox (and it's descendants) could, and I hope they will. All the more reason to switch (back) to Firefox.
might get me to use Safari (Score:1)
This might just get me to use Safari.. The idea that advertisers have any right to users browsing habits is a concept that needs to be crushed.
Targeted Ads? (Score:5, Interesting)
If I have to see ads on a web site, my preference is that they are "generic and less timely and useful" since I'm going to ignore them anyway.
Um, if you're ignoring them why do you care what they are? Do you mean that you're trying to ignore them, but those damn timely, relevant ads are tempting you to use money you shouldn't? If so I think you're their primary market...
I don't know about them, but when I get an interest in buying something I'll look around various places looking at pricing and alternatives, then put it aside for a while to ruminate about it. If I start getting ads for that product every second or third webpage I go to, it makes me start wondering what's wrong with it that they need to try to flog it that hard to me trying to get me to buy it, and it makes me less likely to buy it.
It must be good then! (Score:4)
If "Every Major Advertising Group" hates this, then it shows that Apple is probably doing the right thing
These guys killed "Do-Not-Track" in the US and made a joke of "cookie laws" in the EU. Looks like now they have found a stronger opponent.
Re: (Score:3)
or maybe someone who can make those decisions just got pissed at cookies for some reason and they don't see any harm to Apple in using their 800 pound gorilla status.
Re:It must be good then! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's both, in this case.
1) Their major competitors rely on advertising, so disrupting the advertising market has the potential to damage their competitors.
2) Ads diminish the user experience, so disrupting their ability to operate provides immense benefit to their users and could become a differentiating factor, given that their competitors can't afford to attack ads so directly.
So yup, it's self-serving, but their interests align with consumers in this case, so we get to win.
Subsidies (Score:5, Insightful)
Apple doesn't subsidize their hardware by selling your private information to people.
Ever wonder why Google gives away Android?
Looks like now they have found a stronger opponent.
One that wants them to pay-for-play in their Walled Garden.
This is really significant in a few ways:
1) This isn't something Google can do, because obviously Google's bread and butter is ads (though, let's be real—I bet Google could do better, less disruptive advertising if they wanted to)
2) Apple's users are disproportionately represented in online purchasing. When you see stats for online Black Friday sales, most mobile sales are on iOS devices. This makes Apple's decision hit twice as hard despite having less market share.
I'm sure it won't be long before ad
Block third-party cookies, done... (Score:4, Insightful)
I hadn't thought about it, but all major browsers allow users to block third-party cookies. If they would only make this the default behavior, it would do a world of good. And piss of the marketeers even more.
The only problem I ever have is when I want to read comments on a site that has outsource them to an external service like Disqus. But then, that's usually a good reason to skip the site entirely...
And most of them will die off, and nothing of value will be lost.
There was an internet before it was taken over by the likes of marketers, and it was great.
Ads will just be less targeted, that's all. They will still make money,
How about: Instead of PayWalls, websites start prompting users to provide their E-mail address or Facebook username, before you can see the content you want; they might network publishers and give you a "User Key" you type in once to set a 24 hour cookie and use across their network.
People are more likely to supply some small bit of info than to pay, AND the small bit of info can be used as a database key to attribute the username
Re:Block third-party cookies, done... (Score:4, Insightful)
* I understand that I haven't clicked on an ad on purpose since 1997, so even if blocked entirely, they're not losing any money from me.
* I understand that advertisers can still advertise without cookies. They just can't invade my privacy to do it, and they might have to pick some other metric (like being topical to the site they're on) as an idea generator.
* I understand that sites can still run ads and make money without the use of massive spying organizations. They can make their own ads. They can use cookie-less ads. They can do a lot of things.
So no, I don't see how adding some privacy and cookie-blocking makes everything all go away automatically, without any recourse.
I don't see the problem here. How much do you think that page impression is earning the site? The reason micropayments have never taken off is that advertising is easier. Make advertising harder, and maybe I'll finally get a mechanism that supports the sites I visit without demanding that I be exposed to brain viruses when I visit it. This is a win for me, and it's a win for the site—ask any web designer how much they love making space for ads on their pages.
File a complaint... (Score:1)
Small violins all around (Score:1)
Small violins, get your small violins here
god dammit, i was just going to post that! tiny, minuscule violins are about to become the new hot ticket item. (will they come in white?)
Small violins, get your small violins here
"yes, I would like you to follow me around while you shout in my ear about what a wonderful deal on useless crap you have for me" -- said nobody ever
When will they learn? (Score:2)
No JS means you can run only 1 OS's apps (Score:2)
Now if they also stop supporting javascript it would definitely be a browser worth using !
If web browser developers were to stop supporting JavaScript, web application developers would make native applications instead. And many such developers aren't going to have the resources to make and thoroughly test five versions of each native application, one for each of GNU/Linux, Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS. This means users will end up unable to use some applications that they would have been able to use had they been web applications.
Or should a developer deliver a Windows application that has b
Advertisers are lost... (Score:2)
The idea that "consumers" want ads, much less that they want "timely and useful" ads is mistaken.
Ultimately though, I imagine it is good for Google, Facebook, and other advanced tracking providers; they can easily evade any tracking avoidance strategies... unless Apple decides to proxy everything via iCloud.
Of course they do. What? You think you are the consumer? Ha, you are the product! Nothing is ever free whether it is Chrome or Windows 10.
Unless you want to pay money in this case for Apple products you are going to get shafted.
Advertisers want ads, AND they want to make as-efficient use of the space as possible -- which means showing you an ad that has the highest probability of a potential conversion. If they can't target them, then the value of the ad-space decreases, AND we will begin to see a larger volume of ads on websites to make up for the diminishing efficiency..... Remember those webpages in the 1990s that didn't just have a couple ads, but pages and pages of ads interspersed with the content, with Popups?
That's
The idea that "consumers" want ads, much less that they want "timely and useful" ads is mistaken.
Most viewers want to read articles without having to pay a dollar per page (to compensate for per-transaction fees typical of credit card processors) or pay per site per year. They accept ads as a means to this end.
TOO LONG!!!! (Score:1)
Another reason why I use Safari mostly (Score:3)
So on my Mac I have Chrome, Firefox and Safari. Firefox has a whole heap of extensions that help keep things tight so I'll use that in the darker regions of the net, and Chrome works well with Google Docs so that's pretty much all I use it for. Safari is my main browser and that's what I'm using now. For all the hate Apple gets they did kill Flash and if they can kill cookies then all the better, especially on mobile.
As others have said, Google is an advertising company and for all the good things about Android, that's the main thing that keeps me away. You would think though that the rise of AdBlock, and do not track, and cookie controls would be enough to tell these advertisers that we don't like what they're doing? Don't they track that stuff?
You would think though that the rise of AdBlock, and do not track, and cookie controls would be enough to tell these advertisers that we don't like what they're doing? Don't they track that stuff?
No, because you have Do Not Track and cookie controls.
Don't they track that stuff?
They almost certainly do track that stuff. However, as Upton Sinclair pointed out:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
Simple solution (Score:2)
Then they'll think the website is broken. Better idea to send them to a "landing page" explaining them to complain to Apple, or prompt them for an E-Mail address or other tracking key every time they load content, and funnel that to advertisers.
A better user experience doesn't involve ads.
I agree. A user experience is possible without ads. You just have to chan...
To read the rest of this comment, log in to your comments by tepples account or subscribe to comments by tepples.
Anything these jerks are against... (Score:3)
If the advertising industry is opposed to this move, then I'm all for it. Fuck them.
Ads? (Score:2)
Protecting their product (Score:2)
Heard it before - Reader mode (Score:2)
Don't you want "timely and useful" ads? (Score:2)
The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more "generic and less timely and useful."
If timely and useful advertising is so valuable to us users, then why are they giving it away for free?
They should make us pay a subscription fee to get timely and useful ads.
And seeing what percentage of the population that signs up to pay for "timely and useful" ads would indicate whether the advertisers are full of shit or not.
Wow (Score:2)
Apple doing something good, amazing
Don't do me any favors (Score:2)
The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more "generic and less timely and useful."
Won't somebody please think of the users? These ad groups are just trying to get them the information they need! *chortle*
I always get a kick out of it when these types of groups make it sound like they give a crap about the wellbeing of their cattle. Like anyone wants to see their ads in the first place.
The false Messiah (Score:2)
Apple isnt interested in user privacy as much as it is interested in leveraging ad companies data and funds.
They'll "work with selected partners" to "ensure a superior user experience" while forking over the data for a fee.
Removing the 3.5 headphones jack is not the end of discreet listening, it's the beginning of better revenue. so will he end of cookies be the beginning of revenue.
Ad revenue is dead, long live ad revenue.
Countermeasures available to non-Apple users (Score:1)
