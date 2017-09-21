Tesla Discontinues Its Most Affordable Model S (engadget.com) 16
Tesla will be discontinuing its cheapest Model S option, the Model S 75, this Sunday. What that means is that the all-wheel-drive version -- the 75D -- will take its place as the low-end Model S sedan, currently listed at a starting price of $74,500. Engadget reports: The move to discontinue the Model S 75 was first announced by Tesla in July after it dropped the price by $5,000 a few months earlier. The removal of the model from Tesla's offerings follows its discontinuation of the Model S 60 and 60D vehicles in April, which at the time were the least expensive Model S options available. As well as streamlining its EV line and making all Model S options all-wheel-drive, knocking off the low-end Model S vehicles is also likely being done to carve out a bigger separation between the Model 3 and Model S lines. Custom orders for the Model S 75 will be taken until Sunday, September 24th and the pre-configured versions will be available for purchase until inventory runs out.
If you can only complete and sell 15 cars a year.. (Score:2)
Make them the expensive ones. No shade, just saying.
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla built a little over 80,000 cars last year, and 60% of them were sold in the US. For comparison, that's about double the number of Jaguars sold in the US last year.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's not "one model in one country". You're counting all the Jaguars and Range Rovers and Land Rovers. I'm counting just the Jags (which sold around 30,000 in the US last year). Tesla sold over 50,000 in the US last year.
I figured they're a
I thought they were all physically the same? (Score:2)
I recall reading that all the Teslas actually had the same capacity, and the only difference was software that only let the battery charge up to a percentage of full.
I don't recall if you could buy an "upgrade" to the higher capacity or not.
Did they actually use smaller batteries in the 75?
Re: (Score:2)
I think that the 60 and the 75 shared the same battery. The battery in the 80/90/100 models is physically bigger.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it was only the 60 that was a software limited version of the 75. All the other models do have the actual physical sized batteries the model number implies.
Yes, you can pay $2000 to upgrade. Originally it was more than that.
Re: (Score:2)
> I thought they were all physically the same?
Nope. The lowest end had only 1 motor and 2-wheel drive. All the higher end were 2 motors and 4-wheel drive. The battery packs did overlap in some models, though.
The point is, they have so much sales demand that "supply and demand" is taking over. They can sell every single higher-end car they make and still can't keep up, so there is no reason to offer the lesser models. Plus, by selling ONLY 2-motor cars, it streamlines production and will reduce that
They probably weren't selling many. (Score:2)
They probably weren't selling many of the lowest spec Model S. You don't buy the lowest spec unless you are reaching to afford the car at all. And most of those people that were reaching to afford a Model S have probably put themselves on the waiting list for a Model 3 instead.
It's a car worth more than some houses (Score:2)
Discontinuing rear-wheel drive (Score:2)
I just checked, and the remaining options are the 75D, the 100D, and the P100D. The "D" means "dual-motor"... these are the all-wheel-drive versions.
This change means Tesla can more or less stop making rear-drive-only motors (just make a few as needed for repairing already-sold rear drive cars).
I looked at the Model S ordering page [tesla.com], and noticed that a lot of stuff that used to be optional is now standard on the Model S. The "smart air suspension" is now standard. The upgraded stereo is no longer a standa