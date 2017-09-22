Nestle Makes Billions Bottling Water It Pays Nearly Nothing For (bloomberg.com) 82
Nestle, the world's largest food and beverage company, has been bottling water since 1843 and has grown into the largest seller of bottled water. But a detailed report on Bloomberg uncovers the company's operation in Michigan, revealing that Nestle has come to dominate in the industry in part by going into economically depressed areas with lax water laws. It makes billions selling a product for which it pays close to nothing. Find the Bloomberg Businessweek article here (it might be paywalled, here's an alternative source).
I've heard a lot about how "evil" Nestle is for these practices. But as usual, we're simply dealing with shrewd businesses taking advantage of situations where they can make huge profits because the law of the land doesn't prevent any of it.
IMO, laws can be changed at any time -- so blame the governments for this.
Either the city leaders are completely incompetent and should be kicked out or they took kickbacks in someway and should be kicked out and imprisoned.
My only thought is that the city leaders decided it'd be worth the cost in terms of jobs and increased tax dollars to the city (which this article pooh-poohs as not worthwhile to research). I know a nearby town has a nestle plant and it's been a boon for the survival of the town.
To be fair, Nestle SHOULD be painted evil in all this after their CEO's statement that he didn't think water was a human right.
Problem isn't laws... Stupid consumers (Score:2)
Yes Nestle has to pay for the bottle, shipping and other markups for things that aren't water, but it is a huge discrepancy in pricing. Why don't we as consumers buy reusable bottles (maybe even a simple glass) and fill them up ourselves for the same rates. This would be like people getting mad that oil only costs 50 dollars a barrel, yet they get about 31 gallons of gas/diesel
"Stupid consumers" aren't even the problem, IMO. Clearly, plenty of consumers feel that the convenience of a sealed, labeled bottle of fresh water is worth the price being charged. And maybe it is? For example, if I try to take my own drinks in to a sporting event like a national league baseball game, they won't allow it past security unless it's in a sealed container. My reusable bottles I filled myself won't cut it. But the crazy concession prices in the stadium mean the bottled water, bought ahead of ti
Why don't we as consumers buy reusable bottles (maybe even a simple glass) and fill them up ourselves for the same rates.
I can buy 24 bottles of store brand water for around $2. That's less than 10 cents a bottle. I keep a case in my car for when I'm thirsty. Yes, I could fill up a few dozen bottles and keep them in my car but then I would have to remember to fill them, make sure to rotate them, worry about them leaking, etc... Let's say all that only takes me 30 minutes for 24 bottles, my time is worth more that $4/hour.
Yeah, poor Nestle! (Score:3)
Why does it have to be so polarized? (EG. Nestle = victim, OR Nestle = evil sociopaths)
I really don't find Nestle as either one. I think they're just taking advantage of the opportunities presented to maximize profits, as they've promised their stockholders all along. If Nestle was really SO evil, they'd be putting highly addictive substances into their water bottles causing you to crave Nestle branded water - or something like that?
Yes, corporations tend to have enough money to buy influence in the politi
I wish I had mod points right now.
You're exactly right, of course. In every other civilized nation in the world bribery is a crime. In America, we call it lobbying and that somehow makes it legal.
I'd love to see lobbying made illegal. It can take gerrymandering and forfeiture laws with it too on the way out the door.
In fact, this could be fixed on either end: either increase the requirements on the gathering side or increase the requirements on the selling side. If my state has strict laws in place to ensure the quality of tap water, I don't think it's unreasonable to believe that bottled water should be required to be at least as safe, though obviously that isn't how it works yet.
so blame the governments for this.
I'll blame the lawmakers and the companies. Just because something is legal doesn't mean it's right, and when someone engages in legal behavior that is wrong, they shouldn't get off the hook just because they didn't break the law.
I don't blame anyone. Why is there "blame" here
... for what? What is actually wrong here? They pay for water, at a price that makes it profitable. You, me, my neighbor, just about everyone NOT involved has almost no say in the matter.
I mean, what is "wrong" here? Profit? They pay "next to nothing" for something they resale? None of that is anyone's business except Nestle and where they get their water from. Would we be okay with hundreds of jobs disappearing because we're butt hurt over something that is n
Invent a name
Design a logo
Get bottles
Fill bottles at your well
Have a statistically representative sample of your bottles tested (it's easier than the municipal water test in most states)
Negotiate for shelf space at stores
You probably want to start a LLC somewhere in there, pretty cheap to do and it limits how much business debt can be claimed from your personal property.
The real trick is distribution, shelf space, etc....
The 'get bottles' step is complicated. Buy injection molding/blow molding machines, design and make molds to make bottles and lids. Or you can pay someone to do it for you.
'Fill bottles' is also complicated. Bottle filling lines cost.
Then you get to compete for shelf space. Hope you enjoy blowing supermarket managers.
THEY'RE BOTTLING WATER.
Their biggest expense is probably the bottle, and then moving it to somewhere they can sell it.
This isn't news.
Nor is it news that stupid people will pay again for something that already comes out of their bathroom taps or falls from the sky for free all the time.
Dasani (Coke-owned?) were bottling River Thames water and selling it to Londoners. Everyone bought it UNTIL it made the news. They hadn't even noticed or cared up until then.
Bottled water has its place, sure, but paying for a bottle of water if you live in a huge house with hot and cold running water is like buying a can of air.
Economics of scale does not reduce the cost of a single item (magically?) to zero.
Considering that the article said, they make billions, and a bottle probably costs a dollar, they probbaly sell a few nillions of bottles.
Considering 10 bottles cost a single cent in production, we still look at millions of cost for the bottles
Wow that was easy again
In other words, its a good business. (Score:2)
As to the social consequences of what they do, it's up to government to regulate those if they're a problem.
For example there are third world countries where Coca Cola's bottled water business is sucking up the water supply that locals need to survive. It can do this because governments there care more about wealthy businesses than they do about people.
So the people doing the terrible things have no responsibility for their terrible actions if government doesn't stop them?
Bullshit.
They have moral responsibility, but no legal responsibility. Maybe this is not the way the world should be, but it is the was the world *is*. Where there is money to be made, people are no better than they are forced to be.
Without fear of the (yes, yes, I know: mythical) Eye In The Sky punishing you, who decides wrong from right?
Government, that's who.
their tap water is for all practical purposes just as good if not better than whats in the bottle.
Our tap water is clean and potable, but tastes nasty. Too much chlorine.
Whiskey's fer drinkin', water's fer fightin' over. (Score:2)
How about those cross-country water pipelines?
Oh, not as valuable as oil yet?
That describes nearly every soft-drink maker (Score:5, Insightful)
If you ever want to give up Taco Bell, get a good smell of 'Ol' Roy' brand canned beef dog food, then goto a Taco Bell and inhale. You will recognize the smell.
Water that stays within a state need only conform to what comes out of the tap.
Literally, they take available water, and put it into a bottle: Bottled Water
When bottled water crosses state lines, it must conform to federal water standards.
FDA Bottled Water Regulations [bottledwater.org]
Read your bottle; find out where the water inside came from.
When Limbaugh says you don't need to buy bottled water, just use some old bottles and store tap water, he gets called a heartless jerk. OK he is that, but it was perfectly good advice. It doesn't require purchasing high priced water, and saves throwing out used bottles.
When Nestle sells bottled water, which many people bought before the last few hurricanes, they are painted as heartless jerks.
So bad to do, bad to not do, bad to stay frozen in place, run, don't run, you're wrong no matter what. Is this is
Stop buying the damned water (Score:2)
Pretty much everyone should be aware by now that designer bottled water is an enormous, expensive scam that is harmful in pretty much every respect.
This has absolutely nothing to do with nerds, technology, internet, or anything even close. It's a food company putting water in bottles. WTF. Not news that matters.
wrong, plenty of cities have water that tastes like ass or has bad thing in it, perfectly worth it to buy bottled water.
if you think bottled water is expense of note, get a real job.
Bottled Life - Nestlé's Business with Water [youtube.com] (English with some German commentary, YT auto-translate of subtitles may help)
This docu is about Nestlé's bottled water operations in (mostly) poor countries. But with some parts about this subject as well - taking a public resource & selling that for profit.
