Arkansas Will Pay Up To $1,000 Cash To Kids Who Pass AP Computer Science A Exam

theodp writes: The State of Arkansas will be handing out cash to high school students who pass an Advanced Placement test in computer science. "The purpose of the incentive program is to increase the number of qualifying scores (3, 4, or 5) on Advanced Placement Computer Science A exams," explained a press release for the Arkansas Advanced Placement Computer Science A Incentive Program (only 87 Arkansas public school students passed the AP CS A exam in 2016, according to College Board data). Gov. Asa Hutchinson added, "The Arkansas Department of Education's incentive for high scores on the AP Computer Science A exam is a terrific way to reward our students for their hard work in school. The real payoff for their hard work, of course, is when they show their excellent transcripts to potential employers who offer good salaries for their skills." The tiered monetary awards call for public school students receiving a top score of 5 on the AP CS A exam to receive $1,000, with another $250 going to their schools. Scores of 4 will earn students $750 and schools $150, while a score of 3 will result in a $250 payday for students and $50 for their schools. The program evokes memories of the College Board's Google-funded AP STEM Access program, which rewarded AP STEM teachers with a $100 DonorsChoose.org gift card for each student who received a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam. DonorsChoose.org credits were also offered later by tech-bankrolled Code.org and Google to teachers who got their students coding.
Translation we want our kids to move to California.
I can't imagine there's anyone living in Arkansas that doesn't want to move to California.
I've been to Arkansas a few times, and I've been to California a lot (not just SF or the valley, but all over the state).
Although neither would be my first choice, I would pick Arkansas over California.
If people really wanted to leave Arkansas for some kind of backwater state, they would...
Arkansas state motto:
Thank God for Mississippi!
Alternative translation:
Please, [multinational tech firm]. Please build yourselves a fancy office park or data center here. We have those geeky kids you love so much, we promise! And our cost of living is so low you won't even have to pay them that much. We'll even let you keep some of those billions of dollars you have lying around in our basements!
you could just fucking pay the teachers to teach and not pass a fucking test.
for both students, and schools. #wcpgw
College students need the money... (Score:1)
the schools will pushed to cheat to get more funds
Did anyone involved in this from the Arkansas side ever stop to ask the simple question -
Why?
The state gov is controlled by the Republicans, so, no.
...when the man wants to round up everybody who understands enough about computers to circumvent mechanisms designed to prevent all forms of social change. Good move.
B) Be 18 our younger?
Cuz I could sure use a grand right before the holidaze.