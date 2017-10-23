Wolf of Wall Street: Cryptocurrency ICOs Are 'the Biggest Scam Ever' (betanews.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares an article: Jordan Belfort -- the real-life Wolf of Wall Street -- has warned that ICOs (or "token sales" or "coin sales") are "the biggest scam ever" and will "blow up in so many people's faces." The former stockbroker, who spent nearly two years in prison for fraud and financial scams, says that the Initial Coin Offerings used to raise money for cryptocurrencies are "far worse than anything I was ever doing." His fears seem to stem from the way ICOs differ from the more traditional IPO. With IPOs investors gain shares in whatever company they plough money into, and profits can be easily shared. With ICOs, however, there is no mechanism in place for distributing any profits that may be made, profits are reliant on the value of a given cryptocurrency increasing and, perhaps more worrying, ICOs are not regulated in the way IPOs are. Aside from the fact that some ICOs are out-and-out scams, many people believe that the cryptocurrency bubble is just that -- a currently growing bubble that will eventually pop, leading many people to lose out.
Because a scammer knows a scam when he sees one.
Why should we listen to you instead? What are your accomplishments?
If anyone was aware of the history of Wall Street would know that the stock market was a criminal activity to begin with.
I have no criminal history and I have been in the information security industry for over 30 years, and I'm telling you the exact same thing.
Pump and Dump (Score:2)
Seems like there are a very few worth currencies and the rest are Me-Too currencies that are only out there for pump and dump.
Really the only worthwhile currencies are those that you can use with a legit bank or a retail store. Anything else, buyer beware.
Pump and dump is all it can be. A currencies maximum cash out cant be any more than whats been put into the system to start with. So somebody somewhere is just going make the right choices and walk out at the right time, and blam, theres no US dollars supporting the digibucks and everyones investment just evaporated.
This includes Bitcoin too, by the way, however the relative size of the pool and how distributed it is means its probably fairly safe from that, for now.
When people point out that "fiat" currencies are only backed up by government promises, they forget to note that cryptocurrencies are only backed up by "fiat" currency, and when those real dollars are gone, its fundamental to the equasion that the exchange rate would then be zero.
Its a blockchain backed ponzi scheme
Crypto currencies are not ICOs (Score:2)
I'm surprised you can't access your Bitcoin but you can access Slashdot.
He can probably access his bitcoin just fine - he just can't find anyone who will give swap his bitcoins for food.
A crypto currency is a very convenient way to store and move money. Banks will charge 5% or more to convert your money from one currency to another and wire transfers are a pain and usually cost $10. Other money transfers often come with 1 or 2% fees and banks in some countries are corrupt and incompetent. Crypto currencies could replace a good portion of M2 since they work better than most traditional money. M2 world wide is equivalent to almost 30 Trillion USD. One day one crypto currency will likely approach this amount. ICOs are a scam. They replace shares but are inferior in almost every way except they by-pass the traditional stock markets. (I suppose some conspiracy people might think this is a good idea). ICOs also don't allow high frequency trading since trades can only take place as fast as blocks are added to the block chain and buried to a sufficient depth to be trusted.
Crypto currencies are a lot of things. "Convenient" is not among those things. I've tried several times to use bitcoins but it's a total pain in the ass, so I own zero bitcoins. Bitcoin? more like shitcoin. I'm joking, but seriously - bitcoin has to be the world's least convenient way to pay for anything.
Eventually everything will pop: you, me, the planet Earth, the solar system and probably the universe itself. And no matter what Wallstreet proclaims there are no risk free investments in this world. None.
They just hate Bitcoin because they don't understand it, yet they hate to miss the boat, yet they are afraid to embark on it.
Just like in 2000-2003 values will drop, some companies will go Chapter 11, etc. But most of the companies listed have real profits and if you choose wisely and hold until dividends or a merger you will make profits.
Bubbly bubble (Score:3)
1192 are far too many
There are well less than 200 physical currencies in the world. We're going backwards.
Hype Train (Score:2)
and everyone's trying to get onboard. Is this surprising to anyone that these are popping up in this current form after Bitcoins are soaring in value for some fucking reason?
Crypto Currency Advice (Score:3)
Monero - if you are donating to Wikileaks (or doing something else you don't want the government seeing) use this and only use sites that exclusively use it.
Etherium - low transaction costs, fairly good acceptance, most convenient for day to day banking
Vertcoin - features, speed and a good development community, likely the next currency I will support
Proof of stake currencies???
One day a crypto coin will replace a good chunk of M2 (currently 30 Trillion USD). It won't be bitcoin, it may not be a coin that exists today.
Disclaimer - At any given time I may hold some or all of the above currencies.
*I'm not saying Bitcoin supporters or devs are dysfunctional. I'm saying the process that is required to add a new feature is dysfunctional.
It's obvious he didn't buy Bitcoin at $117 (Score:2)
Look, if this fella had bought several Bitcoin at $117 or better, he'd be singing a different tune, the opposite of what he's talking about I guarantee.
"With ICOs, however, there is no mechanism in place for distributing any profits that may be made, profits are reliant on the value of a given cryptocurrency increasing and, perhaps more worrying, ICOs are not regulated in the way IPOs are. "
Correct (Score:3)
He's 100% correct.
ICOs and their older siblings "premines" are a true mark of bullshit. When the Ethereum bubble pops, almost every single altcoin (i.e., all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) will crash and burn overnight. In the Bitcoin world, currencies with a significant premine were universally known as scam coins. In essence, the creators of the currency decided to print themselves tons of free currency before opening the doors to the public. ICOs are a similar deal. It's like buying stock in a company that doesn't exist. Most commonly, they're an extension of Ethereum and are a mountain of nothing, pegged to nothing, and sold for real money or Ethereum (which is quickly sold for real money).
Setting up your own ICO for some token running in Ethereum (along with a shitty site that does nothing but let you send those tokens to other idiots in the ICO) is a turnkey operation, which is why they're so prevalent.