Uber Drivers Have Rights on Wages and Time Off, UK Panel Rules (apnews.com) 27
Uber suffered a blow on Friday to its operations in its biggest market outside the United States when a British panel ruled in London rejected the company's argument that its drivers were self employed. The decision, which affirmed a ruling made last year, means that Uber will have to ensure its drivers in Britain are paid a minimum wage and entitled to time off, casting doubt on a common hiring model in the so-called gig economy that relies on workers who do not have a formal contract as permanent employees. From a report: Judge Jennifer Eady rejected Uber's argument that the men were independent contractors, because the drivers had no opportunity to make their own agreements with passengers and the company required them to accept 80 percent of trip requests when they were on duty. The tribunal, Eady wrote in her decision, found "the drivers were integrated into the Uber business of providing transportation services." The ride-hailing service said it has never required drivers in the U.K. to accept 80 percent of the trips offered to them and that drivers make well above the minimum wage. Employment lawyers expect the case to be heard by higher courts as early as next year.
Paid time off is legally mandated for all employed people in the UK.
Paid time off is legally mandated for all employed people in the UK.
Is this also true for the part-time IT consultant or contractor that gets paid an hourly rate?
Just looking to see exactly how far the UK takes the definition of "employed people"
It's legally mandated in almost every country in the world. [wikipedia.org]
firemen are paid to wait for the call so why not (Score:3, Insightful)
firemen are paid to wait for the call so why not for other people who provide on call services?
Because firemen are required to wait and Uber drivers aren't.
Because firemen are required to wait and Uber drivers aren't.
Ah, so clarity is needed around necessity? That's easy.
Go to any major city that has a long-established history with ride-sharing services and immediately shut every single one of them down.
You would find proposed legislation in front of the mayor within hours, re-defining ride-sharing as "critical infrastructure", with the pitchfork-wielding masses storming city hall by midnight...
Because firemen are required to wait and Uber drivers aren't.
Hmmm . . . well, maybe firemen could become hobby pyromaniacs in their spare time, and thus reduce the waiting time . . . ?
The summary is incomplete: it's PAID time off that they are entitled to.
In the UK all employees are entitled to a minimum of about 5 weeks paid time off every year. Uber argued that they are not employees, but legally they are.
A nice example of a circular argument.
If you are employed and at the workplace, you must be paid. Just because the boss doesn't have any work for you to do is irrelevant. If there isn't any work, the boss should send you home.
Driver's don't get the opportunity to.... (Score:2)
Uber is the one contracting the drivers. The drivers are using their own equipment, at their own cost, and setting their own work schedule.
The drivers no more get to negotiate prices with their passengers than an independent contractor that's hired by a construction firm gets to negotiate their prices with the construction firm's clients.
It has one major problem There is always someone who will take a job for a lower rate than you need.
This lead to unionization, insurance, paid time off etc. etc