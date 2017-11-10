Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses China The Almighty Buck Technology

Here Comes the World's Biggest Shopping Spree -- Again (bloomberg.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the watch-out dept.
A reader shares a report: On Nov. 11, China celebrates Singles Day, a holiday dedicated to the nation's unattached. It's also the world's largest shopping festival -- and a bonanza for internet giant Alibaba Group. Up to 500 million consumers will visit sites run by the company searching for discounts on items including Bordeaux wine, UGG boots, SUVs, and high-end Japanese toilets. Citigroup estimates that Alibaba's sales during this year's event could reach 158 billion yuan ($23.8 billion). For Alibaba, Singles Day will also be a demonstration of how far its cloud business has come in eight years. At the peak of activity, Alibaba's servers may be tasked with processing 175,000 transactions a second from its own sites. "It's the day when the largest amount of computing power is needed in China," says He Yunfei, a senior product manager for Alibaba Cloud. [...] Alibaba dominates the Chinese cloud -- in part because local regulators won't issue data center operating licenses to foreign companies, curtailing the China ambitions of Amazon.com and Microsoft, the No. 1 and No. 2 cloud providers globally.

Here Comes the World's Biggest Shopping Spree -- Again More | Reply

Here Comes the World's Biggest Shopping Spree -- Again

Comments Filter:
  • It seems odd to wait to buy something until a holiday if you're single. If I was single, I'd just buy what I wanted when I wanted. :shrugs:

  • local regulators won't issue data center operating licenses to foreign companies

    It appears AliBaba (and other Chinese companies) have caught on to the American trick of using the government to guarantee their markets.

    • Hey, I'll happily bash the US any hour of the day, but giving them the credit for protectionism is really short-sighted.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by sehlat ( 180760 )

        1. I didn't think of it as bashing the US at all. After all, imitation IS the sincerest form of flattery.

        2. We didn't invent protectionism, but the US has found more ways to implement it than the British we threw out in 1776.

  • If you're planning to shop on Ali, keep it mind that the vendors there often raise prices prior to 11/11 and the real savings are slim or nonexistent.

  • Alibaba Amazon and middleman (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There has been speculation over whether Alibaba Group will eventually buy Amazon or Ebay. It's vastly larger than Amazon and commands a larger share of the online shopping market, so it has the muscle to snap up smaller outlets like those 2 if it wants to expand and reduce its competition. The group has been acquiring other online brokers over time, so it's not without potentiality.

    Singles Day is certainly the largest shopping day and has been for some while, but Alibaba Group is huge anyway, with or with

  • ... for IoT botnet?

  • 11/11 is also "Pocky Day [pocky.com]", because 11 11 looks like four of them.

Slashdot Top Deals

Consider the postage stamp: its usefulness consists in the ability to stick to one thing till it gets there. -- Josh Billings

Close