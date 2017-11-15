Amazon Is Cutting Prices at Whole Foods Again (cnn.com) 43
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples," including sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll pay even less for turkey: Whole Foods slashed turkey prices to $1.99 per pound (compared to $2.49 for non-Prime members), or $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey ($3.49 for non-Prime members).
Is this a story or an advertisement? (Score:5, Insightful)
I believe the germane term is "press release".
It's a story if you shop at whole foods. It's an advertisement if you don't.
Are you suggesting that "anonymous reader" is not an typical Slashdot reader excited to tell everyone about the latest news out of technology powerhouse Amazon? The thing you are missing is that "anonymous reader" is actually an Alexa bot.
Are you suggesting that an Alexa bot would not be interested in Amazon news?
Just checked and at Ralphs you can get a turkey for $1.89/lb or an organic turkey for $2.99/lb without paying the Prime tax.
At my local Walmart, a whole turkey is $0.99 / lb. Organic is not an option.
I was thinking the same thing and they have locations in every state.
What's a "Ralph's"...?
It depends on how much importance you place on oversight. Amazon is a big business, and it seems to be using brick-and-mortar Whole Foods to push its Prime subscriptions. I'd say this is basically just a loyalty program, similar to Safeway and Wegmans giving you price discounts if you have their shopper's card; just the loyalty program happens to have a price tag (similar to Sam's Club memberships) and ties into their other services.
It's an interesting approach. This will get the brick-and-mortar shop
Worthless anecdotal evidence (Score:2)
I can't say this is across the board, it may have to do with each individual market... But here is Seattle, the Whole Foods marked down a few things, but over all the prices stayed the same, or the reduction was such that I didn't notice. There's a difference between saying "Our prices are x% lower" and "We've reduced prices on x% of our products". In the store near me, it felt like any other store doing "loss leaders".
Cracks me up (Score:1)
This may be one of the first things Amazon has done that I can get behind. The Whore Foods crowd were such an insufferable bunch of wind bags. I love that they are now on par with Wal-Mart.
Silicon-based Turkey is the new name for my holiday party band...
Silicone-basted turkeys are also pretty common - at least if you prefer to use a brush for basting.
Ceramic fake food! Inorganic turkey!
Why is this advertisement a story on Slashdot? (Score:5, Insightful)
I refuse to go to Whole Foods after Amazon... (Score:2)
Shop-Rite turkey 1.49 this week (Score:4, Insightful)
With these price cuts (Score:2)
Slippery Slope Indeed! (Score:2)
Starting with the bananas [slashdot.org], because it's Amazon.
Slashdot defeats uBlock, yet again (Score:1)
Only way to defeat adblockers anymore is to disguise an ad as a story.
still overpriced (Score:2)
I wonder how many prime members are going to go buy one of these and not really think about how much they've been paying elsewhere. But hey, you can say you bought your Turkey at Whole Foods. Your guests will instantly pat you on the back and mention how that was one of the best turkeys..
With a coupon ... (Score:2)
Woho! (Score:2)
YAWN: Whole Foods is doing what everyone else does at this time of year!
CORRECTION: Amazon is lower prices and beating the competition!