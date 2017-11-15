Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amazon Is Cutting Prices at Whole Foods Again (cnn.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples," including sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll pay even less for turkey: Whole Foods slashed turkey prices to $1.99 per pound (compared to $2.49 for non-Prime members), or $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey ($3.49 for non-Prime members).

