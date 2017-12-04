Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NYTimes Editorial Board: The FCC Wants To Let Telecoms Cash In on the Internet (nytimes.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the everyone-agrees dept.
The New York Times' Editorial Board writes: The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission wants to let Comcast, Verizon and other broadband companies turn the internet into a latter-day version of cable TV, in which they decide what customers can watch and how much they pay for that content. That's essentially what would happen under the proposal by the chairman, Ajit Pai, to abandon the commission's network neutrality rules, which prevent telecom companies from interfering with how their customers use the internet. Net neutrality prevents those companies from having companies like Amazon pay a fee to get their content delivered more quickly than their rivals', and from having the firms throttle other services and websites, even blocking customer access to, say, Netflix or an online newspaper. Under Mr. Pai's proposal, telecom companies would effectively be allowed to sell you a basic internet plan that might include only limited access to Google and email. For Facebook and Twitter you might need a slightly more expensive deluxe plan. The premium plan might include access to Netflix and Amazon. Oh, and by the way, media businesses eager to gain more users could pay broadband companies to be included in their enhanced basic or deluxe plans. Further reading: Associated Press fact check: Net-neutrality claims leave out key context; The death of the Internet.

  • Worse idea EVER. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by olsmeister ( 1488789 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @03:07PM (#55674493)
    This model smacks of 1990's style thinking.
    Do they think Amazon and Google won't start building out their own 'internets'? Do they think that this type of fragmentation and duplication of efforts would be anything but harmful for consumers?
    This isn't free market capitalism. This is crony capitalism.
  • We need strong, caring, logical people to join the U.S. government. One way to help that happen is to take the money out of being elected. Could there be free TV channels for those who qualify and are trying to make themselves known before an election?

    Another way is to pass a law that says anyone who tries to influence legislation must make all documents public, and must have no personal involvement with lawmakers or their staff.

  • if they want to have to police it.... (Score:3)

    by sckeener ( 137243 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @03:19PM (#55674605)
    Personally if I was them, I would not want this. They'll lose their carrier status and will be responsible for the content viewed

  • I've said it before, and will continue to say it.

    If the Internet goes "walled garden" i.e. AOL style unless you pony up more money, I will just go without.

    Give me a dumb pipe where I can do what I please, thank you very much.

    I still maintain the lawsuits will fly if this gets repealed, tying it up in court for years (and hopefully long enough where there will be a different administration in the WH)

  • So, what will ISP's do with VPN users? I pay $5/mo for mine, and connect through another country. I am effectively able to bypass all of this nickle-and-dime filtering about to happen.

    ISP's will therefore need to charge a HUGE premium on VPN users.

    This is truly the death of the free internet.

  • It seems to me that the last-mile providers are trying to charge three time for their service:

    First, when you buy internet access you're paying for access at 50/mbps (or whatever speed I want). It seems like this should give you access to the pipe at that speed.

    Second, the content providers are paying thousands (millions?) of dollars for their "upload" access. They are contracting with Level 3, or buying their own fiber to provide their content.

    And now thirdly, the ISPs want to charge the content providers

