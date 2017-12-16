Bitcoin Jumps Another 10% in 24 Hours, Sets New Record at $19,000 (arstechnica.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Bitcoin's price set a new record on Saturday as the virtual currency rose above $19,000 for the first time on the Bitstamp exchange. The gains came just hours after the currency crossed the $18,000 mark. Bitcoin's value has doubled over the last three weeks, and it's up more than 20-fold over the last year.
Bitcoin's value keeps rising despite a growing chorus of experts who say the currency value is an unsustainable bubble. One CNBC survey this week found that 80 percent of Wall Street economists and market strategists saw bitcoin's rise as a bubble, compared to just two percent who said the currency's value was justified. Another survey reported by The Wall Street Journal this week found that 51 out of 53 economists surveyed thought bitcoin's price was an unsustainable bubble.
Less than a month ago, Bitcoin was selling for $8,000.
I have an idea. (Score:2)
Let's play Who's The Greater Fool?
Bitcoin Mania (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's all in GNUCoin, I have over 300,000 Stallmans of GNUCoin.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't say that the creation of a currency is useless, if it fill some sort of need it will probably will metaphorically feed mouths. The problem with Bitcoin is that it sucks as money. Sure if you're trading in BitCoin as an *asset* and your timing works out you'll make a killing, but the volatility of Bitcoin makes it unattractive to set a price for goods denominated in Bitcoin. If the price swings high nobody will buy. If it swings low then you could be selling at a loss.
Waiting... (Score:2)
A true niche (Score:2)
As much as Facebook is for forums and Google is for card catalogs, crypto-currency is to online money.
