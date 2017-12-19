Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


'Productivity Is Dangerous' (theoutline.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the perspective dept.
Vincent Bevins, writing for The Outline: So every morning, I get messages asking me to click through to articles like "How I Optimized My Morning Routine To Get More Done Than ever -- before 8 a.m.!" The people posting links like this have a sickness, and we need to stop it before it gets out of hand. Of course, if you actually click through to this trash, it's a bit shocking to see what they actually do. Some guy is proud that he set aside his social life so that he could unleash four extremely psychologically damaging apps on the world by the age of 30. Or it's like, "Congratulate Lisa on her new job as advertising director for Nestle in Africa." Here's a productivity idea: Just, fucking, don't make shitty apps, or do advertising for Nestle, or really for anything. I often see shit like, "Ten Habits I Have QUIT to Get More Done," and I think, "Maybe quit writing posts like this." If you're waking up at 4 a.m. to write 1,000 words about how you write 1,000 words every day, what are you actually getting done? Just stay in bed. Whenever I am back in the Protestant centers of modern capitalism (New York or London, basically), it's especially jarring to remember what it feels like to treat being busy as if it were a virtue.

  • "How I Optimized My Morning Routine To Get More Done Than ever -- before 8 a.m.!"
    The people posting links like this have a sickness, and we need to stop it before it gets out of hand.

    Just swap their morning joe with decaf. Epidemic averted.

    • Maybe if the author had a hobby or something to occupy his free time, he wouldn't be worrying so much about how other people choose to spend theirs.

      • Yeah..wow.

        Don't get me wrong, I think everyone needs to enjoy life, as that work isn't the ONLY thing in life, and it shouldn't define you.

        That being said, however.....there is NOTHING wrong with trying to make your work life as productive as possible. To do your best and to maximize your money making is a good thing to strive for!!!

        This guff right here in this article, putting down work ethic, etc...sounds very millennial snowflake-ish.

        • You forgot to mention that you're self-employed (even though you're effectively a civil servant) so you can deduct hookers and blackjack as business expenses. And that if anyone loses his job to an H1B, it's because they should "be moar gudz", and you'd know all about that because you work in a sector that's reserved for US citizens.

          And that drunk driving is your constitutional right.

          Clearly, you're having an off day.

          • LOL...I'm far from a civil servant.....

            I hate to see ANY US citizen lose their job to a H1b.

            But wow...I'm impressed that you've not only read but actually remembered some of my rants over the years.

            I'd not have thought that anyone here really ever remembered much of what anyone said here, much less care about it.

            Very interesting.

            • I hate to see ANY US citizen lose their job to a H1b.

              My concern is whether we're creating enough jobs to keep up with population, thus avoiding unemployment growth; and if we're providing the social safety net to carry people through unemployment.

  • Take a nap. (Score:3)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @03:42PM (#55770755)
    It is the most productive use you will ever find for your time.

  • well... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fattmatt ( 1042156 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @03:44PM (#55770773)

    well that was a waste of time!

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by asylumx ( 881307 )
      Seriously, is there a point to this article?

      • Re: well... (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        itâ(TM)s an oroborous of clickbait talking about clickbait /.
        News for clicks
        Stuff with referral links

      • He appears to have some issue, bizarrely, with Nestle', but no. My takeaway was that he needed to be slapped up side the head and told to act like a fucking grown-up.

             

  • If you're waking up at 4 a.m. to write 1,000 words about how you write 1,000 words every day, what are you actually getting done? Just stay in bed.

    Yet, there were movies starring real actors about fake actors making fake movies. There are stage-shows starring real actors about making fake stage shows. There are movies starring real actors about fake actors making fake shows. Same for television shows, etc. The point is, if they're being paid then who are they to not take the easy approach? Write or otherwise create content for what you know if they'll pay for for it.

  • I have never really thought of productivity as how many hours of work I was able to fit into the day. It has always been how much output can I get for a given amount of input. Essentially how can I get more done with less effort. I'm not saying that is a better definition, but it is always how I have thought of it.

    • The author is incorrectly using "productive" (i.e. getting work done) and "busy" (i.e. doing stuff) interchangeably, when the two actually have distinct meanings. Which is somewhat ironic, since he's basically trying to argue that there's an important distinction being lost...which is exactly the distinction he seems to be unaware of.

  • It reads like an extended /. rant that gets modded up to +3 before finally being modded back down to -1 troll. Who greenlit this?

    People are more productive because we live in an incredibly competitive world. There's 6 billion+ people out there are most are dirt poor and a good chunk of them can work 12 hr/day 7 days a week for 20 years before dying of a heart attack. That's your competition. And as productivity increases there's less work to go around and more competition for what's left.

  • I'm gone fishing
    I got me a line
    Nothing I do is gonna make the difference
    So I'm taking the time

    And you ain't never gonna be happy
    Anyhow, anyway
    So I'm gone fishing
    And I'm going today

  • WTF is this clown yapping about??? I honestly don't get what his point is, if anything.

  • Paging Fox Butterfield (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @03:54PM (#55770859) Homepage

    "Without fail, it’s the most privileged people who feel the need to Do Something"

    Yeah, maybe that's why they're "privileged".

    How did this anti-capitalist bullshit rant make it to "news for nerds, stuff that matters"?

    • Anti-capitalist rants are the bread-and-butter of /.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bitch about people being productive. Next up; bitch about productive people not providing you free health care.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      "Productivity" is probably the wrong word here. "Activity" might be better.

  • Easy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @03:54PM (#55770867)

    "So every morning, I get messages asking me to click through to articles like "How I Optimized My Morning Routine To Get More Done Than ever -"

    Well, just don't read these messages and you'll be amazed how much shit you can do during that time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      There is some logic behind the idea that the people who are all about productivity are probably more likely to be doing things like writing articles. You'd expect maybe a 5:1 or even 10:1 ratio between articles about productivity and articles about taking it easy and enjoying yourself.

      I suspect the ratio isn't that high, because some of those compulsively productive people are probably writing articles about enjoyment (which they're either also feeling guilty about, or have planned out like a champ).

  • TLDNR (Score:2)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    NT ;)

  • What, exactly, is so wrong about working for Nestle?

    200+ words to say...what, again?

  • Productivity Is Dangerous

    That's why I spend my day reading /.

    [ And to chill from reading the news, which, more often than not nowadays, makes me angry. ]

  • Slashdot -1 for "Article" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    as stated in title

  • Remember if you aren't using your time productively to bring about the singularity in the future the singularity may resurrect you and punish you for your frivolous waste of time (humbug advertising for Nestle indeed).

  • The more productive people we have, the more the rest of us slackers can sit around enjoying cheap tech (and no jobs)!
  • Hit the "spam" button on your email client and move on with your day.
  • Your Facebook user name and data are scraped to be added to whatever a company may have on you, when clicking on these liked spam links. The information will sit forever growing, or be used to target ads at you and your friends. Never click on these links, or take an "IQ" or "trivia" test on Facebook. People that do that are unwittingly giving a little bit more of their privacy, including their thought processes, away.
  • ... and for them, productivity is important. I agree that most productivity *advice* is BS, but productivity itself, is not. People differ. If you're happy to accomplish little in your life - fine. Enjoy. Other people are different. They're just as entitled as you are to their own goals and priorities - whatever they are. Don't go telling them their goals are not important, or wrong. That's rude.

    • Agreed. Nothing wrong with productivity itself.

      My reading of the article:
      Dedicating yourself to a carefully chosen purpose is cool, but the author is ranting against people who have become obsessed with productivity for it's own sake, as a form of idolatry.

      My takeaway:
      Stop being so damn busy all the time and spend more time reflecting on what's actually important.

    • The thing is this, laddie: there's productivity, and there's the appearance of productivity.

      Which do you think is more visible? Which do you think is easier to measure?

  • "There's a sucker born every minute" W.C. Fields

    All the Internet did is to make it easier to find an exponentially greater number of suckers. Can you blame them, really?
    • Social media fatigue
    • Information overload
    • Democracy of voice

    If you let anyone say what they want in an attention-seeking environment, you get overloaded with garbage. To paraphrase, "A thousand bloggers, given infinite time, will eventually produce a collection of worthwhile and well-considered life hacks." These articles are distracting clickbait masquerading as productivity tips... wholly counterproductive.

