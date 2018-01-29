Inside Amazon's Mini Rainforest Work Space Spheres (cnbc.com) 61
Amazon's indoor rainforest-like office space opened today after being in development for seven years. CNBC reports of what can be found inside the Spheres: The Spheres' three glass domes house some 40,000 plants of 400 species. Amazon, famous for its demanding work culture, hopes the Spheres' lush environs will let employees reflect and have chance encounters, spawning new products or plans. The space is more like a greenhouse than a typical office. Instead of enclosed conference rooms or desks, there are walkways and unconventional meeting spaces with chairs. Amazon has invested $3.7 billion on buildings and infrastructure in Seattle from 2010 to summer 2017, a figure that has public officials competing for its "HQ2" salivating. Amazon has said it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction of HQ2 and to create as many as 50,000 jobs. The Spheres, designed by architecture firm NBBJ, will become part of Amazon's guided campus tours. Members of the public can also visit an exhibit at the Spheres by appointment starting Tuesday.
Just imagine how much more productive and happy their workers would be if they'd invested $3.7 billion in the salaries of workers in Seattle.
Just imagine how much more productive and happy their workers would be if they'd invested $3.7 billion in the salaries of workers in Seattle.
Or, just dumped Seattle and went to the Midwest with that $3.7 Billion where labor is cheaper and the standard of living easier to maintain.
So I've got to ask, when you say "invest" in salaries of workers you mean give them raises right? The problem with handing out $3.7 Billion all in one year is that you have just increased your baseline costs unless you just hand out a one time bonus. One time bonuses are only have a short term benefit on employee's good feelings towards the company. Give them a few
WTF does the Portland connection have to do with anything? Amazon is based in Seattle.
The Midwest is just fly over country to you I guess... Have you even been here? Of course not.
What breathtaking ignorance you have...This is why we make jokes about the idiot liberals on the coasts who think they are better than everybody else, only we do so in private and with obvious sarcasm and just don't blurt out such nonsense as facts. I was raised in the mid west and have spent time on both coasts. There are smart and stupid people every place I've ever lived, in roughly the same mix. I do find arrogance in abundance on the coasts though.
Shall I give you a list of the companies who are moving to my Midwest state or the ones who abandoned the likes of California for humble Texas? Naw... You wouldn't believe stupid little me because you don't think intelligent people live in the Midwest.
Surely, THIS will be the bubble that lasts!
-Dorianny, Expert Slashdotter
LOL... https://www.thehtgroup.com/ht-... [thehtgroup.com]
Read it and weep my coastal friend.. BTW this article is not discussing everything. Amazon is looking at the Dallas area for it's second regional headquarters and there are a pile of companies who may not be moving their head quarters to north texas, but are sure expanding their operations here. I got to ask, why do you think all this is going on here? Yea, we are all just poor stupid folks with southern drawls and cowboy boots...
Feel free to stay where you are th
Have you even been here? Of course not.
I have lived there for many years, in southern Wisconsin. I had several friends and colleagues transition from public research to private spinoff companies. Out of five I can think of that grew to more than half a dozen people, four moved to the west coast, and the fifth opened a second office on the east coast. That last example's choice to have two offices was not for business reasons, but because the founder's family was slightly more attached to their location, enough to accept growth limitations and
You know, as one of the "coastal liberals" you hate so much; I can't recall the last time I've heard anyone derisively refer to the midwest as "fly over country". Probably 90% of the time I hear or read the phrase are cases exactly like this one: Midwestern republicans complaining about coastal liberals derisively referring to the midwest as flyover country. Most of that last 10% is liberals. But they're not derisively referring to the midwest as flyover country. They're mocking you midwestern republic
I've lived on the West coast nearly my whole life. I suppose I'm what you might call a "idiot liberal." The vast, vast majority of people I have met from the Midwest have been really nice to me--at least, to my face, since I have no way of knowing what might possibly be said about me behind my back, not that I go around feeling paranoid about such things that are not under my control.
And the way you characterize or stereotype me by way of geographic origin or cultural identity is incredibly hurtful--or at
My company bought new office furniture five years ago because "the trend" was to move to smaller desks. Some of the furniture in the collaborative work spaces now has a thick layer of dust because it's gone unused.
Now we're getting a new office layout this year. No more assigned desk! Sit where ever you want. How is that supposed to work?
No desks availabl
money was the primary reason, but the open plan office is the runner up as to why I'm leaving my current job.
This kind of crap is going on everywhere. Here in the Midwest, companies are changing their offices
If you put this kind of office in Denver no one would work in it; the heat and humidity would drive everyone out the door in a few minutes.
Now we're getting a new office layout this year. No more assigned desk! Sit where ever you want. How is that supposed to work?
It absolutely sucks. I'm only convinced management does it because they know it pisses everyone off and they want to downsize without firing anyone so they pull passive aggressive shit like this.
If you want shit to get done by your development staff get them all their own offices and let them arrange it to their own tastes. I'd even suggest having only a single meeting room, which makes it difficult for managers to schedule long meetings that just piss everyone's time away.
It absolutely sucks. I'm only convinced management does it because they know it pisses everyone off and they want to downsize without firing anyone so they pull passive aggressive shit like this
The jokes on them when they have to foot the bill for the repetitive strain injury claims. [wikipedia.org]
Sit where ever you want. How is that supposed to work?
There's a big mahogany desk in that corner office. Dibs!
When companies start showing off fancy real estate, or initiating a Hunger Games style race to the bottom for cities to be their next headquarters, it's a good sign the next bubble is coming to an end. Sun moved to a fancy new campus and were shortly bought by Oracle. There was an article a few momths ago about how Microsoft is building tree houses for their employees to work in. This is the second tech bubble I've lived through and the end always seems to be a new trend in office design.
I guess I'm old school. but I really don't like collaborative brightly colored preschool workspaces. I want a comfortable private workspace with decent temperature control and access to decent coffee/snacks. Even when I was younger I couldn't understand why people would voluntarily work crazy hours if an employer gave them a "fun" office environment.
The problem with the current office trend is that it's not easily undo-able. You can't easily go back from people crammed around cafeteria tables to even semi-private spaces without showing that it has a direct effect on productivity.
WTF?
To be a slave.
Sad thing is, they don't let the unicorn out during the day.
And since fish are in the spheres, there is, of course, pee
Somethings wrong with this country.
