Twitter Bans Notorious Bitfinex and Tether Critic Bitfinex'ed (thenextweb.com) 64
Twitter has officially suspended Bitfinex'ed -- a notorious internet sleuth who has long speculated that popular exchange desk Bitfinex has quietly been printing its dollar-pegged Tether digital tokens out of thin air, a move that could lead to the collapse of Bitcoin and perhaps even the entire market, The Next Web reports. From the report: In an email to TNW, Bitifinex'ed said that Twitter has yet to clarify the reasons for the suspension. "This account has been suspended," the message reads. It is worth noting that in addition to the claims made against Bitfinex and Tether, Bitfinex'ed has previously accused other well-known figures within the crypto-community of foul play. Indeed, earlier in January the anonymous investigator suggested Litecoin Charlie Lee might have engaged in insider trading during his time at Coinbase. Lee ultimately denied these claims. In the aftermath of this altercation, waves of Lee supporters took to Twitter to condemn the premises of the piece Bitfinex'ed authored.
I wonder why was he banned, I mean the true reason. Was he breaking the EULA or some Twitter rules?
He was an Anti Net Neutrality Anti Hillary
Is this sufficient reason to ban someone? Can you point in Twitter's TOS the list of disallowed opinions that he violated?
No. You have to add the rest of his sentence and then it becomes sufficient evidence. Stop gaslighting it. You are smelling up this place.
Maybe Twitter is planning on releasing their own cryptocurrency to finally try and make some money so they need the market to stay propped up?
He was harassing a Tether creator about his pedophile past. Twitter says you can't harass people. Unless you're Donald Trump or whatever.
He said "all lives matter" or maybe provided evidence on the gender pay gap myth, etc.
Surely something similarly extremely controversial!
For what? (Score:2)
Oh look, another Russian spy troll sent here to make Progressives look like imbeciles.
Oh look, another Russian spy troll sent here to make Progressives look like imbeciles.
No, that's pretty much exactly how progressives talk these days. The level of unhinged, reality-disconnected Trump Derangement Syndrome that started the night Clinton's contempt for most of the country cost her the election
... it's pretty spectacular. That's not a troll post, that's what Democrats sound like now.
Trump lost the popular vote
We don't actually conduct national elections based on the popular vote. That's so that the people in 48 other states in our republic aren't ruled by the dense urban populations in a couple of coastal counties. Which you know, but are trying to pretend you're too dumb to understand. Why? Who do you think you're communicating to or persuading when you try to pretend you don't understand the constitution or the structure of the republic and how we've been conducting elections for centuries?
Why are you complaining that progressives sound like Trump?
I'm just savoring the toxic, vitriolic, laughable hypocrisy on the part of the unhinged left. And just when you think the sting from losing the political power they want would have been fading a bit, they get even more insane. It's fantastic.
the US has an electoral college for historical reasons having to do with the representatives' travel time
And yet you can't admit out loud WHY travel time would matter. Why not simply get a tally of votes from all of the states and send them in to DC for a nation-wide count? Because we don't run the country like a PTA meeting. We're NOT, for very good reasons, a democracy. We're a republic of (now) 50 states and some associated territories. Just as we use the different structures of our bicameral legislature to prevent high-population members of the republic from lording it over the lower-population members, the electoral college is a structure that's explicitly designed to buffer the impact of a bunch of urbanites hundreds of miles or a continent away running the lives of the people in the middle who do things like grow their wheat for them.
At least we have an opportunity to change their minds and those people have the freedom to make the choice.
If the coasts were running our country, we would be doomed. Take a look at Detroit to see a glimpse into the future of a completely Democrat-run city.
Your snide comments about the middle of the country being stupid and uneducated is exactly why Trump won. Democrats should have licked their wounds and admit their mistakes. Instead, they are doubling-down on the lies, hatred of America, and witch hunt
So instead, we have hayseeds in the middle of the country making bad decisions
You want to know why Democrats lost nearly a thousand legislative seats, most of the governorships, both houses of congress, the White House, the Supreme Court, and the good will of millions of two-time Obama voters? Because Hillary got caught expressing her contempt for millions of Americans out loud. Just like you're doing right now. You've just told me that a person who runs a business in, say, Wisconsin, employing hundreds of people to manufacture high-end equipment that your local fire department driv
So instead, we have hayseeds in the middle of the country making bad decisions for the bulk of the people who live in this country. Yeah, that's much better. That makes so much more sense.
And that's the argument for less federal power and more state rights.
I've heard this argument before in recent months, but it's not true. I took a look at the ratio of population to electors in our various states and there isn't all that much spread.
If you research it, I think you'll find the original motivation behind the electoral college had several facets, but rural representation was not one of them. Part of it had to do with the three-fifths compromise, part of it was simple practicality in the 1700s, and part of it was the idea that electors, being reasonable and educ
Oh, and progressives sound like Trump because Trump _lied_. He said whatever it took to get elected. Just ask the fo
Can you point to a single policy he's done that you can legitimately support (assuming you're not a multi-millionaire)?
I know, you think it's valuable to you for some vague, hand-wavy rhetorical reason known only to the people inside your own echo chamber, to pretend you are utterly unaware of any perspective beyond that which Nancy Pelosi tells you to repeat for her. But out here in the real world, things like the recent tax reform package aren't "the apocalypse." Rather, it amounts to retaining quite a bit more of my hard-earned income. No, not I'm not a multi-millionaire, and your attempt to pretend that millions of peo
We don't actually conduct national elections based on the popular vote. That's so that the people in 48 other states in our republic aren't ruled by the dense urban populations in a couple of coastal counties.
I don't really care about all of this Trump vs Hillary bullshit, but this is mathematically not true. I really wish people would look at a map.
Those dense urban population exist in states with really high electoral counts. Think about it for even a second. Where are your "dense urban populations"? California, New York, Florida, Texas. Where do you get all of your electoral votes? California, New York, Florida, Texas!!!!
The electoral vote vs the popular vote is really only different in close elections. If yo
These guys are great, providing video evidence of all sorts of unethical behavior by government/companies:
https://www.projectveritas.com... [projectveritas.com]
People have been fired/charged by their findings.
Yes, but those people are almost exclusively Progressives and Democrats so Project Veritas is Eeeeviiilll!!!1!! and are very likely Russian spies working for Trump.
/s
Tether claim 2.2G a bank account / no audit!!! (Score:2)