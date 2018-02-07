Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Twitter Bitcoin Social Networks The Almighty Buck

Twitter Bans Notorious Bitfinex and Tether Critic Bitfinex'ed (thenextweb.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
Twitter has officially suspended Bitfinex'ed -- a notorious internet sleuth who has long speculated that popular exchange desk Bitfinex has quietly been printing its dollar-pegged Tether digital tokens out of thin air, a move that could lead to the collapse of Bitcoin and perhaps even the entire market, The Next Web reports. From the report: In an email to TNW, Bitifinex'ed said that Twitter has yet to clarify the reasons for the suspension. "This account has been suspended," the message reads. It is worth noting that in addition to the claims made against Bitfinex and Tether, Bitfinex'ed has previously accused other well-known figures within the crypto-community of foul play. Indeed, earlier in January the anonymous investigator suggested Litecoin Charlie Lee might have engaged in insider trading during his time at Coinbase. Lee ultimately denied these claims. In the aftermath of this altercation, waves of Lee supporters took to Twitter to condemn the premises of the piece Bitfinex'ed authored.

  • I wonder why was he banned, I mean the true reason. Was he breaking the EULA or some Twitter rules?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      I wonder why was he banned, I mean the true reason. Was he breaking the EULA or some Twitter rules?

      Maybe Twitter is planning on releasing their own cryptocurrency to finally try and make some money so they need the market to stay propped up?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        More likely a number of people @Twitter are invested into cryptocurrency, as seeing how their Twitter options are worthless, decided to act to protect the nest egg.
      • Makes sense, they could introduce artificial scarcity by having only 140 coins...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He was harassing a Tether creator about his pedophile past. Twitter says you can't harass people. Unless you're Donald Trump or whatever.

    • i imagine he was a gaping asshole. crypto is filled with the worse sort of shit troll fuckweasles, and now some of them have money.

    • He said "all lives matter" or maybe provided evidence on the gender pay gap myth, etc.
      Surely something similarly extremely controversial!

  • I hat twatter and do not use it, but from all I have read bitfinex and tether are suspect at least and deserving of criticism. Do not know about Lee and coinbase, but I just sold a bunch of etherum and coinbase had my cash in the bank within a day, so no anecdotal issues from my end.

  • If only thats all twitter was doing. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    These guys are great, providing video evidence of all sorts of unethical behavior by government/companies:

    https://www.projectveritas.com... [projectveritas.com]

    People have been fired/charged by their findings.

    • These guys are great, providing video evidence of all sorts of unethical behavior by government/companies:

      https://www.projectveritas.com... [www.projectveritas.com]

      People have been fired/charged by their findings.

      Yes, but those people are almost exclusively Progressives and Democrats so Project Veritas is Eeeeviiilll!!!1!! and are very likely Russian spies working for Trump. /s

      Strat

  • They will ban literally anyone making waves about anything ever for any reason and at 10x speed if they're anti-far left liberal.
  • Extraordinary claim required extraordinary proof. The burden is on the side of Tether to proof they really have the money. They have been "printing" money like crazy without any audit at all!

