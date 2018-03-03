Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Java EE' Has Been Renamed 'Jakarta EE' (i-programmer.info) 42

Posted by EditorDavid from the naming-conventions dept.
An anonymous reader quotes i-Programmer: The results are in for the vote on the new name for Java Enterprise Edition, and unsurprisingly the voters have chosen Jakarta EE. The renaming has to happen because Oracle refused to let the name Java be used. The vote was to choose between two options - 'Jakarta EE' and 'Enterprise Profile'. According to Mike Milinkovich, executive director at the Eclipse Foundation, almost 7,000 people voted, and over 64% voted in favour of Jakarta EE. The other finalist, "Enterprise Profile," came in at just 35.6% of the votes when voted ended last Friday.
"Other Java projects have also been renamed in Eclipse," notes SD Times. "Glassfish is now Eclipse Glassfish. The Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and Oracle development management is now Eclipse Enterprise for Java Project Management Committee."

  • Why was "Java" bad, exactly?

    (Meanwhile no one is regretting moving to node.js and the like.)

    • I don't know, but one thing .NET has over Java is that they didn't call everything "Java", leading to confusion about the JVM vs the language vs the standard classes vs the Java browser plug-in etc.

      So from my point of view, de-Javaing the Enterprise Edition is long overdue and a step in the right direction.

      • I don't know, but one thing .NET has over Java is that they didn't call everything "Java".

        No, they called everything ".NET".

        Duh.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      It's not that it's bad, it's that Oracle owns the name, but they don't want to maintain the product. So they farm out the costly maintenance to the community, but keep their precious name that they paid $5.6 billion for.

      • That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard... at any rate since Sun first established the "Java" trademark and generously announced that it wouldn't sue inhabitants of the island of Java if they used the name to describe their home.

    • Why was "Java" bad, exactly?

      1) A system for remote code injection.
      2) Lots of library code full of vulnerabilities.
      3) Write once, run anywhere, except that bit never worked.
      4) Another bloody OO language.
      5) Useless for writing operating systems.
      6) Exhibit #1 in things they teach in schools instead of teaching computer science.
      7) Oracle

  • Jakarta? (Score:4, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Saturday March 03, 2018 @10:35PM (#56203795)

    How about Coffy McCoffeeface?

  • Slashdot was down for two or three days and no explanation?
  • so it's an apache project now ?

  • This won't work. People are still gonna know it's Java.

  • Why name it after a big dirty city with the worst traffic in the world which is also sinking?

  • Yeah oh boy that was a tough choice bro .. Jakarta EE versus "Enterprise Profile" ??? wtf.

    Seriously though, who the heck voted for Enterprise Profile? Trekkies?

