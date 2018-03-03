'Java EE' Has Been Renamed 'Jakarta EE' (i-programmer.info) 34
An anonymous reader quotes i-Programmer: The results are in for the vote on the new name for Java Enterprise Edition, and unsurprisingly the voters have chosen Jakarta EE. The renaming has to happen because Oracle refused to let the name Java be used. The vote was to choose between two options - 'Jakarta EE' and 'Enterprise Profile'. According to Mike Milinkovich, executive director at the Eclipse Foundation, almost 7,000 people voted, and over 64% voted in favour of Jakarta EE. The other finalist, "Enterprise Profile," came in at just 35.6% of the votes when voted ended last Friday.
"Other Java projects have also been renamed in Eclipse," notes SD Times. "Glassfish is now Eclipse Glassfish. The Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and Oracle development management is now Eclipse Enterprise for Java Project Management Committee."
"Other Java projects have also been renamed in Eclipse," notes SD Times. "Glassfish is now Eclipse Glassfish. The Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and Oracle development management is now Eclipse Enterprise for Java Project Management Committee."
Wtf Oracle? (Score:2)
(Meanwhile no one is regretting moving to node.js and the like.)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know, but one thing
.NET has over Java is that they didn't call everything "Java", leading to confusion about the JVM vs the language vs the standard classes vs the Java browser plug-in etc.
So from my point of view, de-Javaing the Enterprise Edition is long overdue and a step in the right direction.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why was "Java" bad, exactly?
1) A system for remote code injection.
2) Lots of library code full of vulnerabilities.
3) Write once, run anywhere, except that bit never worked.
4) Another bloody OO language.
5) Useless for writing operating systems.
6) Exhibit #1 in things they teach in schools instead of teaching computer science.
7) Oracle
Re: (Score:2)
Really? They can't even handle unicode, so maybe you should curb your enthusiasm.
Re:WTF Slashdot. (Score:4, Informative)
Actually no, the problems have nothing to do with Slashcode or perl. The problems were farther up stream. The entire Sourceforge family of web sites were down. This appears to be an infrastructure problem. A few days ago they were subject to a denial of service attack, and I suspect that caused some pieces of critical infrastructure to fall over. Slashdot is just one part of the bigger failure.
Today's DDoS attacks are nothing like what web sites experienced on 9/11, so comparing traffic to then is a bit silly.
Kudos to the admins for getting everything (SF.net, slashdot, etc) all back up and running. Must have been a pretty bad situation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:WTF Slashdot. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Weclome back! Please make this an announcement so everyone knows.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like a good idea for a... thread, on slashdot!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously? Slashdot was offline for a couple of days. Go outside for a walk.
I've tried a ton of other websites. Reddit for example, which turned out to be 99% lame whining.
While Slashdot has its problems too, the discussion system is the best I've experienced and even if the comments are sometimes a little whacky, they always give me something to think about.
Thanks to the Slashdot team for keeping this place alive.
Jakarta? (Score:4, Funny)
How about Coffy McCoffeeface?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Was anything of value lost?
Re: (Score:2)
No explanation for the outage? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Apache (Score:2)
Heh, yea quick, rename it. That'll fool them. (Score:1)
This won't work. People are still gonna know it's Java.
Whatâ(TM)s in a name (Score:2)
Why name it after a big dirty city with the worst traffic in the world which is also sinking?