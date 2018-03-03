Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Java Oracle

'Java EE' Has Been Renamed 'Jakarta EE' (i-programmer.info) 34

Posted by EditorDavid from the naming-conventions dept.
An anonymous reader quotes i-Programmer: The results are in for the vote on the new name for Java Enterprise Edition, and unsurprisingly the voters have chosen Jakarta EE. The renaming has to happen because Oracle refused to let the name Java be used. The vote was to choose between two options - 'Jakarta EE' and 'Enterprise Profile'. According to Mike Milinkovich, executive director at the Eclipse Foundation, almost 7,000 people voted, and over 64% voted in favour of Jakarta EE. The other finalist, "Enterprise Profile," came in at just 35.6% of the votes when voted ended last Friday.
"Other Java projects have also been renamed in Eclipse," notes SD Times. "Glassfish is now Eclipse Glassfish. The Java Community Process is now the Eclipse EE.next Working Group, and Oracle development management is now Eclipse Enterprise for Java Project Management Committee."

'Java EE' Has Been Renamed 'Jakarta EE' More | Reply

'Java EE' Has Been Renamed 'Jakarta EE'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Space tells matter how to move and matter tells space how to curve. -- Wheeler

Close