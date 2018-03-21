Twitter CEO Says Bitcoin Will Be the World's 'Single Currency' In 10 Years (theverge.com) 50
In a recent interview with The Times, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey said he believes that bitcoin will become the world's single currency within 10 years. "The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency," said Dorsey. "I personally believe that it will be bitcoin." Dorsey went on to say that the transition would happen "probably over ten years, but it could go faster." The Verge reports: That Dorsey is a fan of bitcoin isn't too surprising, though. In addition to serving as the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey is also the CEO of Square, which recently added the option to buy and sell Bitcoin directly from the Square Cash app. The company also released an illustrated children's story touting the benefits of the digital currency. As for Dorsey himself, he's gone on the record in an interview with The Verge's own Lauren Goode about the benefits of bitcoin as a currency, describing it as the "next big unlock" for the world of finance. (Dorsey owns an unspecified amount of the cryptocurrency.)
So, in 10 years everyone on this planet will have internet access and able to handle bit coins...
What idiot!
The only way that will happen is if there is massive inflation and no one trusts fiat currency anymore. Somehow we made it through the 70s and 80s without that happening, so it seems unlikely.
the transaction times are too slow, and the volume is too limited for that.
But Lightning network fixes that by providing Bitcoin the capability to support extremely high volumes of almost instant and nearly-feeless transactions.
It's going to crash big time, it must, an AC on /. said so.
/. said so.
If you think that since it's worthless/useless and wastes electricity that I'll crash, then you put too much faith in rational behaviour of humans.
But Lightning network fixes that by providing Bitcoin the capability to support extremely high volumes of almost instant and nearly-feeless transactions.
There may be someone who figures out how to make Bitcoin derivatives that enable high volume, low-fee transactions, but it won't be Lighting Networks. They will be in the trashbin of VC funding before the end of next year. Their focus on marketing, combined with their lack of focus on actually getting the thing to work has doomed them: if they ever gain any popularity at all, they will be hacked and lose it all, like many other bitcoin startups before them. Lightning Networks is making all the same security
Speaking as someone who is highly skeptical about Lightning's hype, I have to ask - did it ever occur to you that it might be a good idea to find out what the Lightning Network is before opening your yap?
Advantages of crypto currency over money: anonyous transaction? Nope, its a ledger. Cannot be infinitely inflated? Nope, there can/are an infinite number of these currencies with different keys and techniques. Cheaper to transact? Nope, they're damn expensive to transact and there's nothing inherently expensive about transacting money.
It has no real utility and therefore no real value. The value is there because people believe it has value.
I could set up a server right now and sell you numbers if you like.
in other words, he wants to cash-out his own bitcoin holdings but is pissed the market is down significantly from its all time high; so he's using his position as square c.e.o. to try to boost it... sounds like the sec should take a really close look at him.
So, in 10 years everyone on this planet will have internet access
We're actually nearly there already thanks to cheap smartphones [amazonaws.com]
Should investigate early onset dementia (Score:3)
Because he seems to be suffering from it. Alternatively, he bought a lot and now is trying to pump the exchange rate.
Just a hunch, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Am I the only one who's starting to get the impression that the people who are running these immense dot-com behemoths might not be as bright as we've been led to believe?
Could it really be that the so-called leaders of the tech sectors are really just a bunch of shallow jackasses with zero self-awareness?
Re:Just a hunch, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Asking @jack about global finance is like asking Michael Jordan about string theory.
Just because he's "successful" in one endeavour doesn't mean he's any better informed in something completely unrelated.
They're both really good at promotion though.
Re:Just a hunch, but... (Score:4, Insightful)
Nonsense. Next, you'll say that choosing a crooked New York real estate developer as a political leader might not be the best idea.
Or maybe they're just bitcoin investors?
...everyone has one and most stink.
Oh come on (Score:5, Informative)
This is the same guy whose company is banning cryptocurrency ads.
I guess that means he's holding bitcoin and is worried about it.
Even the bitcoin fans will tell you why that won't work. Crazy overhead to validate transactions, limited number of transactions, overall currency limit.
And the big reason, which is that it's not money. It's just a fantasy. OK, I think dollars are a fantasy too, but cryptocurrency takes all of the problems of fiat currency and amplifies them.
This would be a terrible outcome. (Score:3)
Bitcoin is an inherently deflationary currency thats been in almost permanent recession since it first got hype. The thing is , what makes a currency good to invest in is somewhat the opposite of what makes a currency good for an economy. When an economy is working, the dollar will buy less and less over time, commensurate with the increase in money flowing in the economy. But bitcoin is hard wired to a very slow increase in money supply and has no financial instruments capable of stimulating that supply of money. This is counter intuitive to a lot of people, but if you look at how real money actually works, you can see its true. In the good times, theres lots of inflation,. both in the price of things, but also in peoples wages. When that trend reverses, we have a depression on our hands(assuming that trend lasts a few quarters, I believe).
"When an economy is working, the dollar will buy less and less over time" -- typical Keynesian claptrap.
Real money? You clearly have no sense of history. The current fiat experiment is only about ~100 years old, has proven to be a colossal failure, and will end badly.
but if you look at how real money actually works, you can see its true. In the good times, theres lots of inflation,. both in the price of things, but also in peoples wages. When that trend reverses, we have a depression on our hands(assuming that trend lasts a few quarters, I believe).
This is not true, look at the data.
In the first place, recessions happen even during periods of inflation. In fact, almost every recession has had quite a bit of inflation. So inflation can happen during good times and bad.
Point 2: periods of deflation can also occur during economic growth. Examine the 1870s in the US for a period where this happened. Deflation can also happen during recessions.
Summary: the main thing a currency needs is stability. You can deal with high inflation, or deflation,
Oh, you were serious.... (Score:2)
Yeah, right. (Score:4, Funny)
Given that Twitter can't seem to make any money, what makes their CEO's views on economics noteworthy?
Listening to this guy's opinion on bitcoin is like buying stock based on tips from a homeless guy.
Not with the kiddie porn on the blockchain. (Score:3)
Yesterday we saw an article saying the bitcoin blockchain contains kiddie porn inserted by the users [slashdot.org].
Today we saw an article saying the senate has taken another step to amend the Communications Decency Act to cut into the broad protections [online services] have from legal liability for content posted by their users [slashdot.org].
Maybe Bitcoin won't be around much longer because the miners will all be in jail as pornographers.
This just in (Score:2)
If you told me folks would be paying $20k (Score:2)
ROFL drunk, drugged or just plain stupid? (Score:3)