Berkeley Offers Its Data Science Course Online For Free

In a news bulletin, University of California, Berkeley announces that its "Foundations of Data Science" course is " being offered free online this spring for the first time through the campus's online education hub, edX." From the report:The first of the three parts has already started (9 a.m. on April 2), but enrollment will remain open after the course begins. Furthermore, anyone in the world can enroll for free but those who want to earn the certificate will need to pay.