NASA May Fly Humans On the Less Powerful Version of Its Deep-Space Rocket
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: NASA may make some big changes to the first couple flights of its future deep-space rocket, the Space Launch System, after getting a recent funding boost from Congress to build a new launch platform. When humans fly on the rocket for the first time in the 2020s, they might ride on a less powerful version of the vehicle than NASA had expected. If the changes move forward, it could scale down the first crewed mission into deep space in more than 45 years. The SLS has been in development for the last decade, and when complete, it will be NASA's main rocket for taking astronauts to the Moon and Mars. NASA has long planned to debut the SLS with two crucial test missions. The first flight, called EM-1, will be uncrewed, and it will send the smallest planned version of the rocket on a three-week long trip around the Moon. Three years later, NASA plans to launch a bigger, more powerful version of the rocket around the Moon with a two-person crew -- a mission called EM-2.
But now, NASA may delay that rocket upgrade and fly the same small version of the SLS for the crewed flight instead. If that happens, NASA would need to come up with a different type of mission for the crew to do since they won't be riding on the more powerful version of the vehicle. "If EM-2 flies that way, we would have to change the mission profile because we can't do what we could do if we had the [larger SLS]," Robert Lightfoot, NASA's acting administrator, said during a Congressional hearing yesterday. NASA clarified that astronauts would still fly around the Moon on the second flight. However, the rocket would not be able to carry extra science payloads as NASA had originally planned. "The primary objective for EM-2 is to demonstrate critical functions with crew aboard, including mission planning, system performance, crew interfaces, and navigation and guidance in deep space, which can be accomplished on a Block 1 SLS," a NASA spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.
SLS is not a space program (Score:3)
NASA has forgotten how to do manned space flight. It is afraid to take risks and is a bureaucratic echo of its former self. The Alabama Mafia (Sen. Shelby, Rep. Brooks) drives the NASA budget to Huntsville and the Marshall Space Flight Center operations there. But it's all about money and jobs, not about going to Mars (or even the dumb Moon idea). JPL and some other NASA labs are still doing good work in deep space probes and Earth observing satellites. But the big rockets are now the province of SpaceX and maybe a couple of other private companies.
We should be thrilled (I know I am) that a new generation of explorers and engineers is developing re-usable and cost effective space travel. NASA should stick to the science.