How the Quakers Became Unlikely Economic Innovators by Inventing the Price Tag

Belying its simplicity and ubiquity, the price tag is a surprisingly recent economic development, Aeon magazine writes. For centuries, haggling was the norm, ultimately developing into a system that required clerks and shopkeepers to train as negotiators. In the mid-19th century, however, Quakers in the US began to believe that charging people different amounts for the same item was immoral, so they started using price tags at their stores to counter the ills of haggling. And, as this short video from NPR's Planet Money explains, by taking a moral stand, the Quakers inadvertently revealed an inefficiency in the old economic system and became improbable pricing pioneers, changing commerce and history with one simple innovation.
Who were those who invented the ".99" marketing gimmick? I don't recall...
Probably the same people who invented perpetual sales, where something is always marked discounted despite being its regular price.
Shit I forgot about that, I fucking hate that.
Frankly I think it should be made illegal - after all it's false advertising.
Frankly I think it should be made illegal - after all it's false advertising.
It is illegal in some jurisdictions. Should be that way in all of them.
Technically, "on sale" means "for sale", i.e. "available for purchase".
Yes, but no one here (except you) has mentioned the phrase "on sale" we are talking about "marked discounted".
Even worse, how about how the price of a gallon of gas always ends in
.9 cents? They’ve been doing that forever...
That's been a function of gasoline taxes forever....
Immoral? (Score:2)
I'd like to see some logical proof for this... Starting from some ethical axiom and logically arriving to this conclusion.
Because I completely do not understand, what is immoral about this...
Ethics and moral and logic do not mix together.
They are different concepts.
But if you believe you can charge a millionaire who happens to stop at your diner $1 one for a bottle of water, because you know he would simply drive off and buy elsewhere if you charge $10 (but you know he would not because he probably would shrug and pay $10) and then again you charge a poor guy who is about to collapse of thirst $100 because you know: he can not go anywhere, you have no ethics and no moral.
One of the Testimonies of the Religious Society of Friends (Friends, to Quakers, but most people call them Quakers) is equality. Another is honesty and others include integrity, truth, and simplicity. Friends believe in doing their best, in other words, not doing shipshod work. If they have an item they have produced for sale, say, for example, a chair, then, as part of their belief in integrity, they will have put their best work and used quality material in making that chair.
In the wrong thread on top of that.
Reminds me of open source software (Score:1)
Open source software started out as a moral crusade, and then morphed into a revolutionary economic model when people realized how well it worked.
America first? (Score:3)
What the Quakers actually said was "my price is the same for any man, be he a pauper or a king".
I was taught that the Quakers started doing this in the early 1700's here (UK). My school was founded in 1703.
I was never convinced about the morality though. I have lived in countries where they still haggle. I bought coffee and milk from the same person nearly every day for six months, and I am pretty sure I never paid the same amount twice. Its not just about how well the customer is, or otherwise - its also about how keen the seller is to get money quick. If you are really poor, you still may get the seller to sell at a loss, rather than carry their wares home after closing time, especially if the goods are perishable. (Also true in London markets today). In the 1700's most people self employed, and were able to control their own destiny more than employees can (if you were an employee, you were not in a good position at all).
But the video is correct, in a big store, fixed prices are definitely an advantage.
And haggling school? well just try taking a taxi in any third world country - you either get it pretty quickly, or you will go broke! However, in the spirit of equality, Uber is bringing the Third world to everyone, everywhere.
Except that you can't haggle over the price of an Uber ride and that both the driver and the rider get shafted.
It will be gone soon. (Score:2)
Combine it all the stores will know precisely how much they can charge you, and how much you can be forced to pay.
Amazon (Score:2)
And then Amazon happened, where prices change depending on who is viewing the item.
Too bad it failed (Score:2)
