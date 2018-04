Coinbase Buys Earn.com For Reported $100 Million, Adds Key Executive

Digital currency exchange Coinbase announced today that it has acquired Earn.com , a portal that allows people to make money by answering emails or completing other tasks. Coinbase did not disclose the terms of the deal but according to Recode , the offer was more than $100 million. As part of the acquisition, the crypto company will bring on Earn's founder and CEO Balaji Srinivasan as its first-ever chief technology officer. From the report: