Canada Facing 'Brain Drain' As Young Tech Talent Leaves For Silicon Valley
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Globe and Mail: Canada's best and brightest computer engineering graduates are leaving for jobs in Silicon Valley at alarmingly high rates, fueling a worse "brain drain" than the mass exodus by Canadian doctors two decades ago, according to a new study. The study, led by Zachary Spicer, a senior associate with the Munk School of Global Affairs' Innovation Policy Lab at University of Toronto, found one-in-four recent science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates from three of the country's top universities -- University of Waterloo, University of British Columbia and U of T -- were working outside Canada. The numbers were higher for graduates of computer engineering and computer science (30 percent), engineering science (27 percent) and software engineering, where two out three graduates were working outside Canada, mostly in the United States. Nearly 44 percent of those working abroad were employed as software engineers, with Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Amazon listed as top employers.
If were young again, I would leave Montreal as if it were a medieval plague city.
Sky high taxes, dirty, gray downtown, corruption everywhere, low wages, endless regulations, terrible weather.
Young people! You are free! Enjoy what you can.
Like a parasite leaving the heart for the rectum.
But if I were going to live in Canada, it would definitely be somewhere in BC. Lots of beautiful country up there.
Well that made my morning! Somehow, your line reminded me of the movie "The Bothersome Man". [imdb.com]
The scene were he's digging in the basement.
Turanno is definitely looking good these days. I have a few leads over there but I am a purple-scaled horned dinosaur as I work in hardware. I'm not young, I'm not pretty, and I have nothing but scorn for what passes for "software" these days.
I don't care about AI, 3D printing, social media, or any of the dozens of increasingly incomprehensible and dubious phone-based "services" plagued with ads and no privacy.
If I could, I'd work on 60GHz systems at work and use a AM radio and CB at home. In other words, I
Hey, a Montrealer!
The problem with Montreal is that when you're young you're willing to ignore all that stuff because people like to go out and party a lot and everyone insists that it's the greatest city on the planet. By the time most people realize there's a downside, they're so far behind everyone else that they can't leave.
Yeah, that describes it quite well.
" everyone insists that it's the greatest city on the planet."
I think the reason for this is quite simple: when you're young, you're surrounded by young people. Pretty much anywhere is the greatest place to be when you're surrounded and accepted by young people. (Barring war and disasters)
I experienced this in the 1990s, I was a 20-something doing equipment installations in factories in Poland and the Czech Republic. In my spare time I went out and was immediately welcomed
Are you sure you're not talking about Canada in general? I for one am sick and tired of the high taxes (especially income tax) - maybe a lot of people have already reached their limit and are leaving. After all, tech is a highly mobile job.
"Are you sure you're not talking about Canada in general?"
I haven't lived anywhere else in Canada, so I don't know.
"After all, tech is a highly mobile job."
It sure is, and from the employer's point of view this is great advantage, whereas as the employee, you have to physically move...
You must be young because selling a house and moving a family is not trivial. What do you do once you're in SV and somehow something better pops up yet somewhere else?
As for the States? 2 hour commutes... one way. Smog days... in summer. Lead in my water. Lax safety regulations. High taxes that pay for nothing but a big 'ole military empire. And education system that's been gutted.
If I had it to do over again I'd moved to Canada in a heartbeat.
Hey, it''s another fact-free liberal.....
"And education system that's been gutted."
That I can believe.
"If I had it to do over again I'd moved to Canada in a heartbeat."
I would too. Then I would get some edumacashun.
" Free healthcare. "
You clearly don't have a clue. Let me know when you want me to regale you with my experiences of our "free" "healthcare" system.
Wasnâ(TM)t it just weeks ago when a Slashdot article was proclaiming Trump is causing a brain drain with techies fleeing to Canada? And they are all reversing course within weeks?
Re: Unlikely (Score:4, Insightful)
Or it could be both things happening. Young Canadian talent is moving to the USA and older USAmerican talent is moving to Canada.
Well you see, they aren't actually fleeing anything
... in either direction. These are bright young folks. They are out to enjoy themselves and have fun. They have a plan. They'll see if they can keep running back and forth fast enough to start the continent rocking. First it'll be a subtle wobbling, but eventually they'll find the right frequency. Then the fun will begin.
This is unlikely, since we all know from comments on Slashdot that the US is a third world hellhole no one would want to even visit, much less live in. Surely they meant they fled to Europe, which as we all know is a welcoming, enlightened place for humans to live in peace and harmony.
They are leaving for the coastal area of California, which has little in common with most of the US. It even has little in common with the non-coastal areas of California.
So, people are moving around ? (Score:3)
Two weeks ago, we learned that Engineers Are Leaving America For Canada [slashdot.org].
Do the stories cancel out ?
Will we get a follow-up story about (for example) how young Canadians come to the Silicon Valley to get credentials, then leave because of the high cost of living / insecurity over employee buses attacks ?
So Canada is the same as everywhere else? (Score:2)
AFAICT, top grads from top schools move to Silicon Valley. Period. We only have a couple of the top schools in the bay area so that implies that the rest of them are coming from top schools outside the bay area. We have top people from Waterloo, Georgia Tech, IIT, basically everywhere. It's not even complicated, the top jobs are mostly here, most people don't want to play second fiddle in a securities trading shop or insurance company when they can be top dogs in a software firm. Silicon Valley's posit
Contradictory stories (Score:2)
I thought the techies were leaving the US for Canada [slashdot.org] because they couldn't stand Trump?
Hilarious!
"I live along a pristine area where eagles follow my bike above on sunny days and I get to see the sunset over the beach. I could not leave a veritable garden of Eden"
Classic.
yeah, but Canada is picking up engineers (Score:2)
Canada is great if you are a low skilled, under educated worker.
If you can turn a bolt, tighten a screw, slap on some paint, or do anything in the auto industry, we will go to great lengths to save your job.
If you are highly educated though, good luck, f**k you, go work elsewhere, shut up and pay your obscenely high taxes so we can pay some idiot to tighten a bolt. You do electrical engineering? F**k that, unless you are in the auto industry, or oil industry.
Canada, good to be under educated.
USA: Sucks to b
... and they want their news back.
Old news is so exciting.