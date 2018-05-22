3D Headphone Startup 'Ossic' Closes Abruptly, Leaving Crowdfunders Hanging (npr.org) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Ossic raised more than $3.2 million in crowdfunding for its Ossic X, which it touted as the "first 3D audio headphones calibrated to you." But after delivering devices to only about 80 investors who'd paid at least $999 to for the "Developer/Innovator" rewards level on Kickstarter, Ossic announced Saturday it had run out of money -- leaving the more than 10,000 other backers with nothing but lighter wallets.
Ossic, which The San Diego Union-Tribune notes was founded by former Logitech engineers Jason Riggs and Joy Lyons, had excited gamers, audiophiles and other sound consumers by creating headphones that used advanced 3D audio algorithms, head-tracking technology and individual anatomy calibration to "deliver incredibly accurate 3D sound to your ears," according to its funding campaign on Kickstarter. In less than two months in 2016, it was able to raise $2.7 million from more than 10,000 backers on Kickstarter. It raised another $515,970 on Indiegogo. "This was obviously not our desired outcome," the company said in a statement. "To fail at the five-yard line is a tragedy. We are extremely sorry that we cannot deliver your product and want you to know that the team has done everything possible including investing our own savings and working without salary to exhaust all possibilities."
Re: (Score:2)
Yea! Lets laugh at people who lost money! It doesn't do anything to make our lives better. We are short of a new product that a lot of people may had wanted, some people are out money, who probably could had invested it into an other product that could had come to be.
The issue I have with Crowdfunding is that it is a High Risk Low Reward investment, But it is relatively cheap to get into. So often the money people put into crowd funding is the old equivalent of smoking money. Money people can afford to lo
Re: (Score:2)
Yea! Lets laugh at people who lost money! It doesn't do anything to make our lives better.
.
Okay.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Fair enough, let others pick it up... (Score:1)
I presume they'll be releasing into the public domain all their research notes, designs, prototypes, etc?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
why would they return the money?
Investment is a risk, not a guarantee.
Re: (Score:1)
They were joking, aspie boy. It’s this new thing called sarcasm.
Re: (Score:1)
Buying (hoping to buy?) a pair of headphones through a crowd-funding site is hardly an investment, unless you believe your headphones will become some kind of family heirloom.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, I’m sure they’ll get right on that...
Re: (Score:2)
Why would they do that?
They may want to try the idea again.
License? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Oh-shit!