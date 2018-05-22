Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Music The Almighty Buck Technology

3D Headphone Startup 'Ossic' Closes Abruptly, Leaving Crowdfunders Hanging (npr.org) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the left-in-the-dust dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Ossic raised more than $3.2 million in crowdfunding for its Ossic X, which it touted as the "first 3D audio headphones calibrated to you." But after delivering devices to only about 80 investors who'd paid at least $999 to for the "Developer/Innovator" rewards level on Kickstarter, Ossic announced Saturday it had run out of money -- leaving the more than 10,000 other backers with nothing but lighter wallets.

Ossic, which The San Diego Union-Tribune notes was founded by former Logitech engineers Jason Riggs and Joy Lyons, had excited gamers, audiophiles and other sound consumers by creating headphones that used advanced 3D audio algorithms, head-tracking technology and individual anatomy calibration to "deliver incredibly accurate 3D sound to your ears," according to its funding campaign on Kickstarter. In less than two months in 2016, it was able to raise $2.7 million from more than 10,000 backers on Kickstarter. It raised another $515,970 on Indiegogo. "This was obviously not our desired outcome," the company said in a statement. "To fail at the five-yard line is a tragedy. We are extremely sorry that we cannot deliver your product and want you to know that the team has done everything possible including investing our own savings and working without salary to exhaust all possibilities."

3D Headphone Startup 'Ossic' Closes Abruptly, Leaving Crowdfunders Hanging More | Reply

3D Headphone Startup 'Ossic' Closes Abruptly, Leaving Crowdfunders Hanging

Comments Filter:

  • Fair enough, let others pick it up... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I presume they'll be releasing into the public domain all their research notes, designs, prototypes, etc?

    • Yup, they'll do that right after they return everyone's money.

      • why would they return the money?

        Investment is a risk, not a guarantee.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Desler ( 1608317 )

          They were joking, aspie boy. It’s this new thing called sarcasm.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Buying (hoping to buy?) a pair of headphones through a crowd-funding site is hardly an investment, unless you believe your headphones will become some kind of family heirloom.

        • This is not investment. It is a free grant of money where you might get something back in return if the producer decides he wants to.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Yeah, I’m sure they’ll get right on that...

    • Why would they do that?
      They may want to try the idea again.

  • They can't license this tech to some bigger company? If the product had that much attention being producd why wouldn't some larger audio company want in on it? Unless of course it didn't deliver what the company promised and that is the real reason it's gone.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Hey Ivan, check your six." -- Sidewinder missile jacket patch, showing a Sidewinder driving up the tail of a Russian Su-27

Close