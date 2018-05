Tesla's Promised $35,000 Model 3 Is Still a Long Way Off

When the Model 3 was first unveiled , it was pitched as an EV for the masses that would have a reasonable $35,000 price. Two years later and we still don't have a clear timeline as to when the $35,000 Model 3 will ship. In fact, Elon Musk last weekend unveiled the pricing and specs of a newer, more expensive Model 3 with AWD. It will cost $78,000. Engadget reports: