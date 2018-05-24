Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


About $1.2 Billion in Cryptocurrency Stolen Since 2017 (reuters.com) 24

Criminals have stolen about $1.2 billion in cryptocurrencies since the beginning of 2017, as bitcoin's popularity and the emergence of more than 1,500 digital tokens have put the spotlight on the unregulated sector, according to estimates from the Anti-Phishing Working Group released on Thursday. From a report: The estimates were part of the non-profit group's research on cryptocurrency and include reported and unreported theft. "One problem that we're seeing in addition to the criminal activity like drug trafficking and money laundering using cryptocurrencies is the theft of these tokens by bad guys," Dave Jevans, chief executive officer of cryptocurrency security firm CipherTrace, told Reuters in an interview.

  • $1.2B is pretty massive out of a $800B - $1T market.

    If 0.1% of your bank transactions were stolen with a 20% recovery rate we'd all be really pissed and demand government regulations.

    • I believe credit card fraud is higher both in value and percentage terms, and the banks just build it into the credit card charges we pay...

  • I think we know what really happened. [youtube.com] #UsedToBeABitcoinBillionaire ;)

  • Of the reported $1.2B, how much of that is because naive BC traders uploaded their private keys to some site that turned out to be not trustworthy?

    I have used my Wells Fargo account online since before the bank itself actually had user-directed online services. I actually started by using "Check Free" via dial-up modem. I have never lost even one cent to theft (unless you count unreasonable bank fees -- and I had all those reversed.)

    So is this a crypt-currency flaw or irresponsible/unprepared website oper

    • the way crypto currency works there is no bank involved. you load the "wallet" as a file onto your system that says how much you have and you generate a private key to open the wallet. you pay for the contents of the wallet. then as you spend (anonymously) the wallet is reduced by the block chain to show your spend and balance. idiots don't protect their wallet and private key as cash, so they get ripped off. stupido dumbo.

  • Isn't the bigger news (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @03:23PM (#56668010)
    that the Justice Dept is criminally investigating people [bloomberg.com] involved in fixing the price of bitcoin?
  • About $1.2 Billion in Monopoly Money Stolen Since 2017

    There, fixed that for you.
  • How much WoW gold was stolen since 2017? I got ripped off on a socketed tower shield with diamonds in it in Diablo II once, too.

  • I'm shocked at how low it is.

