Fed Releases Long-Awaited Study On a Digital Dollar

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released its long-awaited study of a digital dollar , exploring the pros and cons of the much-debated issue and soliciting public comment. CNBC reports:The report notes that the speed of the project is not a top priority. Instead, the authors of the report are focused on getting it right. "The introduction of a CBDC would represent a highly significant innovation in American money," the report says. "Accordingly, broad consultation with the general public and key stakeholders is essential. This paper is the first step in such a conversation."The Fed also said that it will not proceed without a clear mandate from Congress, preferably in the form of "a specific authorizing law."